The Paris Mannequin Night in downtown Paris is set for Oct.15 on the square from 5 – 9 p.m.
Tickets will be available at Maxey House prior to the event. If available, tickets will be sold the night of the event. This year’s theme for Mannequin Night is Comics, Cartoons & Storybooks. Streets will close from 5-9 p.m to allow for setup. A Zombie Walk starts the event off at 6 p.m. and Live Mannequins pose from 6-8:30 p.m.
Ribeye Round Up Saturday Oct 1 In Sulphur Springs
Don’t miss the Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs this Saturday. The event features a steak cook-off which will include more than 40 cook teams, an educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. You can also get a blue Ribeye Roundup T-shirt for just $14 at the Chamber of Commerce office.
Information About the Preparatory CDL Truck Driving Course at the Paris Junior College-Sulphur Springs Center
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Instructor Mike Minihan, standing, explains one of the topics to his students in the preparatory CDL truck driving class. The students are, from left, Ricardo Yanez, David Tilley and David Kemp. Back: Miranda Hodges and Fred Gilstrap. The class is part of the adult education program at the campus. Call 903-885-1232 for more information about the course.
Bois d’Arc Lake Nearly Complete
Construction on Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County is nearing completion. The dam is now considered substantially complete now that it has electricity. Bois d’Arc Lake was built to meet the growing demand for water in North Texas, and to serve as a recreational facility. It’s the first new lake built in Texas in three decades.
Employees honored, GSC celebrates 75th anniversary
The McKenzie family will be honoring the 918 employees of Grocery Supply Company and celebrating the family business for its 75th year anniversary this week. They will be holding a festival on Friday evening, paying tribute to those who have contributed to the company’s many years of success. The 75th anniversary means a lot to the family because they are excited to celebrate their team.
New Fannin County reservoir edges closer to completion
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas — After nearly two decades of planning and construction, Bois d'Arc Lake is approaching the finish line. The reservoir is first new major lake in Texas in almost three decades. The addition of electricity means the dam is deemed substantially complete. Bois d'Arc Lake was built...
North Texas big box retail stores are up for foreclosure
North Texas - Seven North Texas big box retail stores are threatened with foreclosures. The retail buildings are all occupied by Walmart Neighborhood Markets stores and are owned by Carrollton-based investor Riba Walmart Investment LLC. The investor that owns the buildings and leases them to Walmart has defaulted on $41.5...
Fannin County joins Collin, Grayson, Rockwall counties with ban on outdoor burning
Despite milder temperatures, the risk of wildfire is on the rise in Northeast Texas. Much of the region is experiencing moderate to severe drought. Yesterday in Hunt County, firefighters battled a large blaze west of Neylandville that burned 63 acres before being contained. Elsewhere around the state, fire departments in the Ark-La-Tex region battled several fires around Lake O the Pines and Lake Bob Sandlin. The Texas A&M Forest Service rates fire danger as moderate around most of the region today, but breezy conditions on Thursday are forecast to increase the risk. In response to conditions, some counties have re-instated bans on outdoor burning. Fannin County enacted a burn ban yesterday. Burn bans are also in effect in Grayson, Collin, and Rockwall counties.
Earnest DeShon Hotchkins
Earnest DeShon Hotchkins passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at his home in Oklahoma City. Earnest was born March 16, 1980 in Paris, Texas, to Earnest (deceased) and Bernice Hotchkins. He attended elementary, junior high and high school in Hugo, Okla. During his high school years he was an avid football player. During the summer of 1998 after graduation, he traveled as far as Australia with a group of players to compete in several football games. His dad was also his traveling partner. His favorite pasttime was being with family, especially his nephew, Vincent Butler, Jr. and niece, Sashe Butler and friends. He dearly loved going fishing with his dad. After graduation he attended Southeastern State University in Durant, Okla. Earnest joined the United States Air Force on March 25, 1999 and served until March 24, 2005. Later that year he married Precious Misty Bradley and to this union Michael DeShon and Earnest LaTrell were born. He leaves to cherish his memory, his children: Michael, Earnest and Allison; his mom, Bernice Hotchkins; two brothers: Vincent L. Butler and Tyrone Hotchkins; three sisters: Vashina Butler, Stephanie Rose and Cassaundra Johnson; precious grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
2nd wildfire in as many days contained in McCurtain County, Okla.
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — Authorities evacuated everyone living on Spencer Road at Joe Hough Road as a wildfire burned into the night Monday, Sept. 26 in McCurtain County, Okla. The sheriff in McCurtain County said Monday night the first was contained around 9:15 p.m. This happened just northeast...
Much of Sherman under boil water notice
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Homes and businesses in much of central and southern Sherman are being advised to boil water before drinking or cooking until at least Thursday morning. The city said the notice was issued after a 24-inch water main ruptured along FM 1417 on Tuesday. That led...
Titus County Bookings
Titus County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Tamiya Lashae McGee of Arlington on outstanding warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Violating her Parole. Her bond is $21,500.
Boil water notice issued for residents in Sherman
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city has asked residents who live in south Sherman to boil their water prior to consumption until further notice. According to the City of Sherman, a main break in the groundwater area caused a drop in water pressure, and per the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality they were required to notify customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
Police searching for missing Paris woman
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police are asking for help locating a missing woman. Police said 59-year-old Susan Taylor is 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair, and blue eyes. Officers said Taylor drives a white Kia Sorrento with Texas Tag CYJ8565. Police said Taylor lives...
Oklahoma Forestry Services battle wildfires
BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Forestry Services crews are working 19 active wildfires across east-central and southeastern Oklahoma. OFS said the Blue Hole Fire, in McCurtain County, is located 3 1/2 miles northeast of Broken Bow. It is estimated at around 650 acres exhibiting extreme fire behavior or challenging fire suppression conditions in heavy timber and pine plantations.
Lamar County booking report || Sept. 27, 2022
KELLY, CONNIE DARLENE – JNISI/CRIMINAL TRESPASS. MURRAY, SHELBY LYNN – DCC/BURGLARY OF A HABITATION. LANG, TRENNY DANA – CCC/DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND.
Man Arrested For Stealing Vehicle From Arkansas
Only after a second encounter with officers was a 51-year-old man arrested for stealing a vehicle from Arkansas. A communications operator’s mistake in running the truck’s license plate incorrectly and slow response in response to queries about a checkbook in the man’s possession Friday resulted in sheriff’s officers not learning the vehicle had been stolen from Hot Springs, Arkansas until Sunday morning, according to arrest reports.
Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On Building Burglary Charge
A Sulphur Springs man was jailed on a building burglary charge Monday morning, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Todd Evans and Deputy Aaron Chaney located a wanted man at his rural Sulphur Springs residence and took him into custody at 10 a.m. Sept. 26, 2022.
Paris daily crime report || Sept. 26, 2022
Paris Police responded 248 calls for service and arrested 19 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on September 25, 2022. Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 3200 block of Allen St at 7:48 A.M. on September 23, 2022. The victim reported that someone had entered his vehicle during the night and had stolen his wallet and a pistol. The investigation continues.
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Trenton
TRENTON, Texas (KXII) -A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after making an illegal U-turn. The crash was in Trenton Tuesday night. Police say 51-year-old, Doye Miller of Melissa was headed south on Hwy 69, when he U-turned onto Hwy 121 toward The Rockyard Kitchen and Bar. Trenton police said...
