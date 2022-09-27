Read full article on original website
Healthline
What is Responsive Neurostimulation (RNS) for Epilepsy?
Epilepsy is a neurological (brain) disorder that causes repeated seizures without a known cause, or unprovoked. of people continue to have seizures despite taking these medications. This is called intractable (drug-resistant) epilepsy. There are quite a few treatment options for intractable epilepsy, including:. Another treatment option for intractable epilepsy is...
MedicalXpress
That arm pain might signal a vascular disorder
"Young" and "athletic" aren't adjectives often mentioned in the same sentence as vascular surgery, but that's the crazy thing about thoracic outlet syndrome. The disease strikes young people—often patients in their 20s and 30s—and the usual culprits of vascular disease like diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure play no part.
Digital Collegian
Weight-Loss Surgery Linked to New-Onset Epilepsy
THURSDAY, Sept. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Weight-loss surgery can change a person's life and health, but new research warns it might also come with a slight risk of developing epilepsy. People who had the surgery had a 45% relative increased risk of developing epilepsy, compared with people who did...
News-Medical.net
Emergency dialysis during hospitalization for surgery predicts unfavorable outcomes
Even the best-laid plans often go awry, and adapting to changing circumstances on the fly can lead to unanticipated results. Now, researchers from Japan report that dealing with unexpected problems during surgery can also affect patient outcomes. In a study published in August in International Journal of Surgery, researchers from...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger
The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
verywellhealth.com
Is Leg Pain a Symptom of Diabetes?
Diabetes is not usually a direct cause of leg pain, but leg pain and numbness or tingling from neuropathy can be a symptom of undiagnosed or uncontrolled diabetes. Between 20% and 50% of people with diabetes experience painful nerve damage as a result of their condition. This nerve damage results from long-term high blood sugar, fat, and cholesterol levels. The exact neuropathy symptoms you experience will vary based on your specific type of diabetes and what complications you may develop.
Woonsocket Call
Sensoria Health & Defender announce availability of first smart diabetic boot with remote patient monitoring
Designed to help heal diabetic foot ulcers & Reduce risk of amputations. Foot Defender Powered by Sensoria Smart Boot Provides Behavioral Feedback to Patients and Remotely Monitors Them to Improve Outcomes -- Reduces Risk of Amputation. LOS ANGELES - Sept. 28, 2022 - PRLog -- Sensoria® Health www.sensoriahealth.com, the leading...
verywellhealth.com
Diabetes and Swollen Feet
There are many causes of swollen feet, but if you have diabetes, or chronic high blood sugar, swollen feet are a common symptom. Here's a look at why diabetes can be linked to swollen feet, what it may say about your health, what you can do it about, and when it's time to see a healthcare provider.
sciencetimes.com
Type 2 Diabetes: Symptoms, Early Signs, and Complications
Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes. It is the impairment of the body's ability to regulate blood glucose levels. This happens when excessive sugar circulates your bloodstream, which eventually results in disorders of the nervous, circulatory, and immune systems. In type 2 diabetes, your pancreas doesn't...
Healthline
Lumbar Laminectomy: What to Expect After Surgery
A lumbar laminectomy is a surgery that treats compression of the spinal cord in your lower back. The surgery involves removing all or part of your vertebra called the lamina. The lamina is the part of your vertebra that connects the body to the spiny part you can feel along your neck and back.
Woonsocket Call
Cure Medical Debuts All-Inclusive Primary Healthcare Mobile Clinics
State-of-the-art mobile clinics bring the full range of primary care services to the user’s doorstep. Cure Medical Care, headquartered in Irvine, CA announced the debut of its all-inclusive primary healthcare service for Orange and Los Angeles counties. Cure delivers the full range of primary care services – annual exams, vaccinations, blood draws for lab work, EKGs, minor procedures and much more, in its state-of-the art mobile clinics providing unprecedented convenience to users.
MedCity News
American Diabetes Association launches 3-year alliance to reduce amputations
Access to quality, consistent care is imperative for patients with diabetes to maintain their health. Having an ongoing care plan is the best way for patients to avoid complications — one of the most common being diabetic foot ulcers, which can lead to the partial or whole amputation of the foot.
Woonsocket Call
Catapult Health and Tasso Join Forces to Create Convenient, Patient-Centric Preventive Care Solution for Fortune 500 Employers and National Health Plans
At-home VirtualCheckup® wellness exam to feature Tasso’s clinical-grade, self-sampling blood collection device. Catapult Health, a virtual preventive care provider serving 3,500 employers with over 2 million covered lives, and Tasso Inc., the leading provider of convenient, clinical-grade blood collection solutions, today announced a collaboration that will simplify home-based preventive care for employees and their families. Effective October 5th, Catapult will start offering the Tasso+™ device as part of its VirtualCheckup®, an innovative at-home annual wellness checkup that combines simple and virtually painless testing with face-to-face clinical video consultations. VirtualCheckup is already a covered benefit for hundreds of America’s largest corporations and major national health plans, including BlueCross and BlueShield.
entrepreneursbreak.com
Racz catheter: The alternative to surgery
The Racz catheter method originated in the US. It is used to effectively eliminate the causes of long term back pain. The recognised therapy method was developed by Professor Gabor Racz, from which the corresponding name of the catheter is derived. The Racz catheter is used for both chronic and...
Woonsocket Call
Summit Health and CityMD Unveil New Logo Designs, Distinctively Connecting Primary, Specialty, and Urgent Care
Reinforcing a shared commitment to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care, Summit Health and CityMD today unveiled new brand logo designs that uniquely feature a shared pictorial mark, symbolizing a beacon of care to support patients at every step of their care journey. This press release features multimedia. View the full release...
Scrubs Magazine
The Benefits of Lymphatic Drainage Massage After Surgery
Many patients experience painful swelling in their arms and legs when recovering from surgery or dealing with various chronic conditions and diseases. The swelling is caused by what’s known as lymphedema. It happens when excess lymph fluid builds up in bodily tissue after the cardiovascular system sends blood to tissue and organs. The lymphatic system will normally drain this fluid naturally via lymph vessels and nodes, but certain conditions can prevent the lymphatic system from doing its job, causing the tissue to swell.
Lung diseases
The vasodilation caused by sildenafil can be beneficial in lung diseases such as pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) or idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). People living with PAH and IPF experience progressive shortness of breath and chronic cough. In addition to lungs, PAH and IPF can affect many other organ systems. PAH...
healio.com
Foot massages provide health benefits to postmenopausal women
A recent study found that foot massage during menopause can lengthen daily sleep duration by a median of 1 hour and lower fatigue and anxiety, according to a press release from NAMS. In a randomized controlled trial, the results of which were published in Menopause, researchers studied the effects of...
MedicalXpress
Clinical trial shows bionic pancreas improves type 1 diabetes management compared to standard insulin delivery method
A device known as a bionic pancreas, which uses next-generation technology to automatically deliver insulin, was more effective at maintaining blood glucose (sugar) levels within normal range than standard-of-care management among people with type 1 diabetes, a new multicenter clinical trial has found. The trial, conducted partly at Nemours Children's Health, Jacksonville, was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
News-Medical.net
New approach provides better understanding of atherosclerosis in the leg arteries
Cardiovascular experts at UVA Health have found a new way to track peripheral artery disease (PAD), a serious medical condition involving atherosclerosis in the leg arteries that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The researchers say the approach will greatly benefit efforts to better understand the condition, which diminishes blood flow to the limbs, and to improve treatment options for patients.
