Indiana State

95.3 MNC

Hoosier Dairies Eligible for Grant Funding

Hoosier Dairy farmers, manufacturer’s, and processors can apply now until November 10 at 6:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. CT) for a new round of Dairy Business Builder grants through the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA), a partnership between the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) and the Center for Dairy Research at the University of Wisconsin – Madison (CDR).
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Gov. Holcomb Signs Bill That Establishes Permits for Carbon Sequestration

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill on Tuesday that establishes a permit program for companies, as well as guidelines to follow, regarding the underground storage of carbon dioxide emissions in Indiana. The governor signed the bill at the BP Whiting Refinery in northwestern Indiana. The bill, House Enrolled Act 1209,...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

National FFA Organization Receives Grant to Help Strengthen Indiana Chapters

The National FFA Organization has received $3 million from Lilly Endowment Inc. to help strengthen Indiana FFA chapters. The National FFA will partner with Indiana FFA to strengthen the organization in six primary areas: teacher professional development, recruitment and retention; curriculum development; capital support; staffing; and marketing. These initiatives will create an array of support programs to assist agriculture teachers in creating meaningful student interaction and expanding engagement with students from underrepresented and marginalized populations—a key focus of the National FFA Organization’s current strategic plan.
INDIANA STATE
Local
Indiana Industry
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
95.3 MNC

Holcomb leading trade mission to Europe

The governor is headed to Europe, Sunday. It’s an economic development trip, Gov. Eric Holcomb’s third to Germany and Switzerland. It’s being paid for by private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Corp. Holcomb says the trip will ultimately benefit you with job possibilities and more European...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana Task Force 1 to spend between 10, 14 days in Florida

Indiana Task Force 1 has almost made it to Florida. After leaving Tuesday, the team is approaching the state to help respond to Hurricane Ian. They will be setting up in Lake City for the time being. Task Force Leader, Gerald George, said the best-case scenario would be that they...
FLORIDA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana National Guard soldiers to assist with Florida’s hurricane relief efforts

A team of Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade will help Florida’s hurricane relief efforts. Indiana will send more than a dozen soldiers, three flight crews and mechanics, along with two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, to assist military and civilian agencies in logistics and reconnaissance missions.
INDIANA STATE
#Climate Smart Agriculture#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Nasda
95.3 MNC

Whirlpool Centennial Park to receive improvements

Whirlpool Centennial Park could be seeing some improvements. The City of St. Joseph approved a $690-thousand agreement for upgrades to the park. They say that improvements have been in the works as they approved the grant project with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. WSJM reports that the improvements include...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
95.3 MNC

Less than one week left to apply for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit

Qualified homeowners or renters have less than a week to apply for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit. Low-income, deaf, disabled or blind persons, disabled veterans and senior citizens may qualify for the credit to help pay their energy bills, but applications are due on or before Friday. The state Treasury...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Final approval given for New Carlisle electric vehicle battery-making company

County leaders in St. Joseph County have given final approval for a plan to have an electric vehicle battery-making company set up shop in New Carlisle. Ultium Cells is a joint venture between General Motors and LG to make EV batteries for cars. The company is considering New Carlisle as the place to build a massive new factory to make those batteries.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
95.3 MNC

Teen Driver Safety Campaign taking applications

The Teen Driver Safety Campaign is taking applications. High schools in Michigan can be a part of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning’s Strive for a Safer Drive Campaign. WSJM News reports that up to 75 Michigan high schools are chose to take part. Those chosen are given...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Five winning Powerball tickets not yet claimed

Five people who bought winning Powerball tickets for Saturday’s drawing in Indiana have not claimed their prizes. The Hoosier Lottery says the five tickets are worth between $50,000 and $2 million. The $2 million prize was sold at a Circle K in New Albany. The other four tickets were...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in South Bend

The Indiana State Excise Police has requested that the Indiana State Police investigate an officer-involved shooting that took place in South Bend. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 29 when an excise officer was working a special detail around local convenience stores and began to follow a silver vehicle that is believed to be an early 2000’s or late 90’s Honda Civic northeast on Rockne Drive.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Massage parlors suspected of human trafficking reopen

Four local massage parlors that were shut down, earlier this year, due to suspected human trafficking and solicitation are back open. It was back in June when St. Joseph County Police raided the businesses and the owner’s home following a more-than-year-long investigation. Authorities say several women were living inside...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN

