The National FFA Organization has received $3 million from Lilly Endowment Inc. to help strengthen Indiana FFA chapters. The National FFA will partner with Indiana FFA to strengthen the organization in six primary areas: teacher professional development, recruitment and retention; curriculum development; capital support; staffing; and marketing. These initiatives will create an array of support programs to assist agriculture teachers in creating meaningful student interaction and expanding engagement with students from underrepresented and marginalized populations—a key focus of the National FFA Organization’s current strategic plan.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO