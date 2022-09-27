Hurricane Ian could make landfall in Southwest Florida tomorrow

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Charlotte, Lee and Collier Counties.

A storm surge warning is in effect for all of Southwest Florida’s coast

The storm is now producing maximum sustained winds of 120 mph with gusts of 150 mph

The NBC2 First Alert hurricane tracking team continues to track the movement of Hurricane Ian as Southwest Florida braces for potentially catastrophic storm surge and wind damage on Wednesday.

As of the latest advisory, the storm is producing maximum sustained winds of 120 mph with gusts of 150 mph, making it a powerful Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind intensity scale. At last check the storm was moving at 10 mph toward the north-northeast. The central pressure of the storm was pegged at 952 mb, lower than early Tuesday morning.

Because of the location and movement of this hurricane, Lee and Charlotte and coastal Collier Counties are under hurricane warnings. It is important to stress that impacts will extend beyone the forecast cone but the latest trend of the has shifted east as the storm gets closer. Given this, it is increasingly likely that the storm will make landfall on the Southwest Florida coast on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center says: “Hurricane-force winds are expected in the hurricane warning area. In southwest and west-central Florida beginning Wednesday morning with tropical storm conditions expected overnight. Devastating wind

damage is expected near the core of Ian.”

Hurricane Ian’s biggest threat to our area is life-threatening storm surge, but given the movement and trends, catastrophic wind damage is expected wherever the storm makes landfall.

A storm surge warning is active for our entire coast from Englewood to Marco Island. Storm surge warnings are issued when potentially deadly storm surge is possible in the alerted area within the next 36 hours. According to the National Hurricane Center, in a reasonable worst case scenario, 8 to 12 feet of surge inundation is possible from Englewood to Bonita Beach. From Bonita Beach to East Cape Sable, 4 to 8 feet of surge inundation is possible. Make sure you understand what these values mean. They are not forecast values, but instead show you in a worst case setup how deep and significant the salt water flooding risk is. You can look at an interactive map depicting the surge potential in your community by following this link.

Away from the coast, a hurricane watch is active for Lee and Charlotte Counties while tropical storm watches are up for Collier, Hendry and Glades Counties. Residents in these communities should be prepared hurricane-force winds through Wednesday. The graphic below depicts our futurecast forecast model at 10:30 am on Wednesday when the storm will be just off our shoreline.

As Ian approaches our area, the storm will bring an elevated tornado threat to the region overnight. This is because we will find ourselves in the forward right quadrant of the storm. This is the area of the tropical systems with the greatest potential of spin-up tornadoes embedded in any inbound rainbands. With the tornado threat we must also be prepared for significant rain. Heavy rain totallying up between 4 and 10+ inches is possible.

We’ll have the latest on air on NBC2 News. In the meantime, for additional updated information about the storm, you can also check our NBC2 Hurricane Guide+ here.