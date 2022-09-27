ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Hurricane Ian could make landfall in Southwest Florida tomorrow

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
  • A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Charlotte, Lee and Collier Counties.
  • A storm surge warning is in effect for all of Southwest Florida’s coast
  • The storm is now producing maximum sustained winds of 120 mph with gusts of 150 mph

The NBC2 First Alert hurricane tracking team continues to track the movement of Hurricane Ian as Southwest Florida braces for potentially catastrophic storm surge and wind damage on Wednesday.

As of the latest advisory, the storm is producing maximum sustained winds of 120 mph with gusts of 150 mph, making it a powerful Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind intensity scale. At last check the storm was moving at 10 mph toward the north-northeast. The central pressure of the storm was pegged at 952 mb, lower than early Tuesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tG0Np_0iBm3xlt00

Because of the location and movement of this hurricane, Lee and Charlotte and coastal Collier Counties are under hurricane warnings. It is important to stress that impacts will extend beyone the forecast cone but the latest trend of the has shifted east as the storm gets closer. Given this, it is increasingly likely that the storm will make landfall on the Southwest Florida coast on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TWR6o_0iBm3xlt00

The National Hurricane Center says: “Hurricane-force winds are expected in the hurricane warning area. In southwest and west-central Florida beginning Wednesday morning with tropical storm conditions expected overnight. Devastating wind

damage is expected near the core of Ian.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16WldS_0iBm3xlt00

Hurricane Ian’s biggest threat to our area is life-threatening storm surge, but given the movement and trends, catastrophic wind damage is expected wherever the storm makes landfall.

A storm surge warning is active for our entire coast from Englewood to Marco Island. Storm surge warnings are issued when potentially deadly storm surge is possible in the alerted area within the next 36 hours. According to the National Hurricane Center, in a reasonable worst case scenario, 8 to 12 feet of surge inundation is possible from Englewood to Bonita Beach. From Bonita Beach to East Cape Sable, 4 to 8 feet of surge inundation is possible. Make sure you understand what these values mean. They are not forecast values, but instead show you in a worst case setup how deep and significant the salt water flooding risk is. You can look at an interactive map depicting the surge potential in your community by following this link.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=265Sd3_0iBm3xlt00

Away from the coast, a hurricane watch is active for Lee and Charlotte Counties while tropical storm watches are up for Collier, Hendry and Glades Counties. Residents in these communities should be prepared hurricane-force winds through Wednesday. The graphic below depicts our futurecast forecast model at 10:30 am on Wednesday when the storm will be just off our shoreline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RAfHL_0iBm3xlt00

As Ian approaches our area, the storm will bring an elevated tornado threat to the region overnight. This is because we will find ourselves in the forward right quadrant of the storm. This is the area of the tropical systems with the greatest potential of spin-up tornadoes embedded in any inbound rainbands. With the tornado threat we must also be prepared for significant rain. Heavy rain totallying up between 4 and 10+ inches is possible.

We’ll have the latest on air on NBC2 News. In the meantime, for additional updated information about the storm, you can also check our NBC2 Hurricane Guide+ here.

Comments / 0

Related
850wftl.com

“Historic” Hurricane Ian could make landfall as a Category 5

(CAPE CORAL, FLA) — Hurricane Ian is growing more powerful and more dangerous as it bears down on the Florida Gulf Coast. The National Hurricane Center reports that Ian had become a Category 4 hurricane at 5 a.m. Eastern Time. Current projections has the storm making landfall near Cape...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Hurricane Ian crossing Florida, then to head up Atlantic Coast

(WALA) - We are tracking major Hurricane Ian as it tracks inland over the Florida Peninsula. The hurricane made landfall around 2:10 p.m. CDT near Cayo Costa, Fla., with winds at 150 mph. Storm surge has been catastrophic in places like Marco Island, Fort Myers Beach, and Naples. This is...
FLORIDA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say

TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Englewood, FL
County
Collier County, FL
County
Lee County, FL
cw34.com

WATCH: Downed power line sparks flames in Naples

NAPLES , Fla. (CBS12) — Dangerous driving in Florida's Gulf Coast. The Naples Fire Rescue Department posted video of a downed power line that sparked flames in the street. But authorities used the video to remind folks to stay off the dangerous roads until the storm passes. Hurricane Ian...
NAPLES, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ruh-roh Charlotte County: Jim Cantore checking in

Meteorologist's knack for finding the eye of the storm is legend. The National Hurricane Center says to expect Hurricane Ian’s Florida landfall somewhere in the 240-something shoreline miles between the Anclote River, north of Tampa to Chokoloskee, just west of Everglades City. Folklore would have it, however, that the...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Florida#Hurricanes#Hurricane Warnings#Heavy Rain#Hurricane Ian
WINKNEWS.com

WINK News off air due to Hurricane Ian

Storm surge and a flood brought by Hurricane Ian has interrupted the WINK News broadcast. The power went out just before 5 p.m., but anchors Lois Thomas and Chris Cifatte and Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt continued to broadcast on Facebook for a period of time. Category 4 Hurricane Ian made...
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WINKNEWS.com

Thousands lose power on Sanibel, Pine Island

FPL crews are staging the Charlotte County Airport to prepare ahead of Ian’s arrival. There are about 20 staging sites up and down Florida’s west coast. Severe weather, including heavy rain, flooding and high winds, is expected to cause widespread outages throughout Florida’s western and northern peninsula over the next few days.
SANIBEL, FL
NBC 2

Essential information for SWFL residents as Hurricane Ian approaches

Here is a list of all the cancellations, closures, evacuations, and shelters in effect due to weather conditions. This list will be updated as information becomes available. All courts in the 20th Circuit will be closed through Thursday, September 29. This includes Lee County, Collier County, Charlotte County, Hendry County, and Glades County.
LEE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

When and where will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track

Nearly all of Florida — except areas south of Lake Okeechobee and the Panhandle — is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. The latest forecast track shows the hurricane making landfall near Englewood and Port Charlotte, then moving northeast toward Orlando and Central Florida. The Gulf coast from Bonita Springs north to Tarpon Springs is under a ...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
31K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy