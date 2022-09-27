Everything you need to know about Morris 100 Fest and the theater's history

When he was the executive director of the Morris Performing Arts Center, Dennis Andres frequently said, “The Morris is a grand old lady, and she loves to throw a great party.”

Get ready for one heck of a party, South Bend.

Venues, Parks & Arts has two days of fun, music and food planned for Friday and Saturday to celebrate the Morris’ 100th anniversary this year.

In the stories below, The Tribune provides what you need to know about the Morris 100 Fest, an update on the almost-complete first phase of the multi-faceted Morris 100 Campaign, readers' memories, two photo galleries, a little bit of history and videos.

All of this was made possible by our reporters and staff who spent the past month digging through archived photos and news articles. They also spent a significant amount of time interviewing people who frequented the venue in the past. In addition, they talked to the people who are currently running the Morris and overseeing the renovations, and shot photos and videos.

We hope you enjoy it — and the party.

— Andrew S. Hughes, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Morris 100 Campaign's major renovations revamp theater to 'feel like the day it opened'

Aaron Perri, executive director of South Bend Venues, Parks & Arts, shows some of the newly installed seating in the balcony of the Morris Performing Arts Center. The Morris is undergoing a renovation of more than $8 million in time for the 100th anniversary of the venue. Greg Swiercz, South Bend Tribune

What to know about Morris 100 Fest

This map shows the grounds for the Morris 100 Fest, scheduled for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2022, in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend to celebrate the theater's 100th anniversary. Provided, Morris Performing Arts Center

Coming home: The Bergamot opens for Barenaked Ladies at Morris 100 Fest

Jillian Speece and Nathaniel Hoff of the Bergamot pose on the cover of the duo's fourth studio album "Far Out." They open Oct. 1, 2022, for Barenaked Ladies at the Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend as part of the Morris 100 Fest. Courtesy of Jillian Speece

Readers share their favorite 'Morris Memories' — onstage, backstage and in the audience

Trina Detwiler poses with an American Theatre Guild employee dressed as a lion at a performance of "The Lion King" at the Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend. She calls that one of the best performances she's seen at the venue in her "Morris Memories" submission. Courtesy of Trina Detwiler

'Morris Memory' leads to more memories about a special Temptations night

Susan Schmidt Peters prepares to talk about the night — Dec. 15, 2001 — that her step-father, Pemberton Lincoln, sang "My Girl" with The Temptations at the Morris Performing Arts Center. She filmed the video as part of The Tribune's "Morris Memories" feature as part of the theater's centennial in 2022. SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE, ANDREW S. HUGHES

Q&A: Dennis Andres led the Morris from 2000 to 2016

Shown Aug. 10, 2016, Morris Performing Arts Center Executive Director Dennis Andres retired two days later. SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE, SANTIAGO FLORES

Tsung Yeh looks back at 28 years on the Morris' stage

Tsung Yeh poses inside the Morris Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 29, 2016, in South Bend just before his retirement after 28 years as the South Bend Symphony Orchestra's music director. Robert Franklin, South Bend Tribune

What you didn't know about theater-loving woman who saved the Morris

South Bend philanthropist Ella L. Morris poses for a portrait in this file photo that's possibly from May 1955. South Bend Tribune file photo

Through the years: From the Palace to the Morris Performing Arts Center

5/17/2015: SOUTH BEND 150: 1922: Palace The­atre opens. It's later renamed the Morris Performing Arts Center. Palace Theater Courtest of The History Museum

100-year timeline of Morris Performing Arts Center's history

This photo provided by The History Museum shows the mezzanine and grand foyer of the Palace Theater in South Bend when it was new. It opened Nov. 2, 1922. Courtesy of The History Museum

Past performances: Onstage at the Morris

Umphrey's McGee is shown performing March 17, 2007, at the Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend. South Bend Tribune, Michele Ives

'Bigger shows and better shows.' South Bend launches project to renovate the Morris

Shown Sept. 16, 2016, The Morris Performing Arts Center turns 100 in 2022 and will undergo a multi-year renovation. SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE, ROBERT FRANKLIN

A parking garage and new seats planned for Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend

This provided rendering shows what the Morris Performing Arts Center and its block on North Michigan Street in South Bend will look like after the construction of a parking garage that will be attached to the theater to allow patrons to enter directly from the structure without going outside and through the building's main entrances. Provided, South Bend Tribune

Morris Performing Arts Center receives $1 million donation as 100th anniversary approaches

Fireworks are launched to celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Morris Performing Arts Center Friday, Jan. 7, 2021 in South Bend. Michael Caterina, South Bend Tribune

The Tribune is republishing these stories from 1995-2000 regarding the 1998-2000 renovation as part of its coverage of the Morris Performing Arts Center's 100th anniversary.

State to provide funds for Morris Civic project

In this Nov. 16, 1980, file photo, the marquee on the Morris Civic Auditorium in South Bend lists a nighttime concert by the South Bend Symphony Orchestra followed the next afternoon by a children's concert by the SBSO. Those are followed by an Ebony Fashion Fair. South Bend Tribune file, Joe Raymond

Restoring the Morris: Renovation project pieces together the past

This July 17, 1991, file photo shows the Morris Civic Auditorium's seating. The 2022 renovation has replaced all the seats in the theater and changed colors for them from maroon to blue. South Bend Tribune file, Cathy Layman

An Intermission, An Opportunity: While the Morris gets a makeover, the keyword is patience

Demolition of the back side of the Morris Civic Auditorium on July 20, 1998. SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE, SANTIAGO FLORES

Morris back on track after hitting a snag

Large panels stand waiting to be lifted up for installation as exterior walls on the Morris Civic Auditorium expansion on Sept. 23, 1999. Workers hope to have the structure enclosed by winter. SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE, PAUL RAKESTRAW

Another Morris delay: Restoration also needs more money

Workmen prepare to lift panels into place to make up the exterior walls of the Morris Civic Auditorium expansion currently under construction on Sept. 23, 1999. SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE, PAUL RAKESTRAW

A gala to build a dream on: Donors, city celebrate the opening of the Morris Behind the Magic

The marquee for the Morris Performing Arts Center is shown Oct. 22, 2008. SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE, SHAYNA BRESLIN

Local performers to share Morris spotlight

The sign says it all as patrons enter the marquee dedication at the Morris Performing Arts Center on Nov. 2, 2005. Gene Kaiser, South Bend Tribune

Vereen, community toast Morris

