Commercial Dispatch
Bruce Leopold
STARKVILLE — Bruce David Leopold, 66, died Sept. 22, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, at First Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Wake Forest Cemetery in Dancy. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Leopold was born Sept....
Commercial Dispatch
Gloria Franklin
STARKVILLE — Gloria Jean Franklin, 81, died Sept. 21, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Rockhill U.M.C. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is from noon-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
James Redmond
WEST POINT — James Christopher “Rock” Redmond, 92, died Sept. 26, 2022. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, at Calvert Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dale Funderburg officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
James Hester
VERNON, Ala. — James “Jimmy” K. Hester, 77, died Sept. 26, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Graveside services are at 10 a.m. today, at Furnace Hill, with David Sullivan and Rodney Brazil officiating. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, at Chandler Funeral Home. Chandler Funeral Home of Vernon is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Richard Taylor
Richard Henry Taylor, 67, of Columbus, Ms, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at his residence. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 PM, Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Lowndes Funeral. Home, Columbus, MS. A Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM at Lowndes Funeral. Home Chapel, with Bro. Kevin Taylor officiating....
Commercial Dispatch
Boyd credits sermon, Lynn Wright’s family with decision to run for office
It was a sermon that helped Andy Boyd decide to run for office. Boyd, who is running for the District 37 seat in the House of Representatives, said he had been waffling about whether to run for office or not and had convinced himself he had nothing to offer. “The...
Commercial Dispatch
Birney Imes Jr. named to MAB Hall of Fame
Columbus native Birney Imes Jr. was part of the five-person class inducted into the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame earlier this month. Imes began his broadcasting career with WCBI Radio in Columbus. He went on to open a network of radio stations between 1940 and 1950, known as...
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Laying vs lying
In Jessica Lindsay’s article on the Starkville High School lockdown, she describes three firearms as either producing eggs or having carnal knowledge of the caption. Perhaps you can think of some other activity she may be describing when she has them “laying on the seat of a car” with the caption.”
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: Two online stores move under one Hwy. 45 ‘brick and mortar’ roof
It’s a common saying that two minds are better than one. Well, these two Columbus business owners tend to prove just that. Shelby Pritchett and Megan Kleis have decided to expand their digital stores by sharing one brick-and-mortar location at 2401 Hwy. 45 N. Allen Dale’s men’s clothing and...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville to use ARPA for water projects on 182, downtown
STARKVILLE – With a last-minute tweak to its American Rescue Plan Act resolution on Thursday, aldermen believe the city has put its best foot forward in receiving a dollar-for-dollar match for its $6.3 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. In a special-call meeting, the board assented to dedicating those...
Commercial Dispatch
City of Starkville building permits: Sept. 21-28
■ SQ Miss State – Vista, LLC; 705 University Drive; building; Jonathan Fail. ■ Michael and Lory Sarlo; 110 W. Hwy 12; remodel; Bill Vopel. ■ Valentine W R Estate; 716 S. Montgomery; construct pool; Cory Botts. ■ Scott and Anna Dodd; 211 Turnberry Lane; construct; Abby Thompson and...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep capsules: Starkville looks to rebound against Clinton
Starkville survived a scare two Fridays ago against Louisville, a thrilling 21-20 victory that helped improve the Yellow Jackets to 4-0 on the season heading into last Friday’s game against Madison Central. Facing the reigning state champions, Starkville suffered its first loss of the season, a 41-21 gut punch...
Commercial Dispatch
‘He’s still my brother’: To his older sister, Mississippi State QB Rogers remains ‘just Will’
Anna Grace Rogers’ students tend to refer to Mississippi State’s star quarterback by his full name. The first-year math teacher at Heritage Academy is still working on that. “They’re always like, ‘I saw Will Rogers did this,’” she said. “I’m like, ‘It’s just Will. It’s just Will.’”...
Commercial Dispatch
Candidates tout experience, importance of rehabilitation
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — In 20 years on the bench, Circuit Judge Jim Kitchens has presided over more than 300 jury trials ranging from bad checks to capital murder cases where the death penalty is in play. When Oktibbeha County gets a county court next year, he’ll be especially happy...
Commercial Dispatch
City explores eminent domain for portions of Sandfield Cemetery
For years, the east side of Sandfield Cemetery has been falling into disrepair due to the lack of upkeep. At question is the ownership of the property. At the city of Columbus council work session Thursday morning, city attorney Jeff Turnage confirmed the heir of Prince Edwards, who died in the 1960s, owns the property.
Commercial Dispatch
70 apply for Columbus police chief
Nearly 70 people applied for Columbus police chief vacancy, city officials reported Tuesday, but only about half of them meet the minimum requirements. Human Resources Director Pat Mitchell said 67 applications were received by the Sept. 19 deadline, and three came in after the deadline. Mitchell said 35 applicants meet...
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes County building permits: Sept. 28
■ Tammy Daniels; 978 Honnoll Mil Road; construct s/f residence; Owner. ■ Chris and Kirsti Wright; 34 R.J. Jacobs Road; construct storage/ shop; Clardy Home Development. ■ Jessica Shepherd; 547 Sanders Mill Road; construct pool; Owner. ■ Loretta Thomas; 10237 Hwy 45 N.; moving small residence; Owner. ■ Chris Clardy;...
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Appreciates garbage collection efforts
I would like to express a special THANK YOU to the personnel who pick up our garbage each week. I understand there have been problems with some of the trucks, and possibly personnel, but I have to tell you they went above and beyond last week. Our garbage is generally...
Commercial Dispatch
West Point building permits: Sept. 20-22
■ Marcade; 236 Commerce St; sewer line; Gray Bird. ■ Fab Supply; 205 Airport Road; addition; Scott and Sons Construction. ■ Landmark; #6 E. Main Villa; electrical; A&H Electrical & Refrigeration, LLC. ■ West Point Mobile Home Park; 831 Persimmon; electrical; Not listed. ■ Landmark; #5 E. Main Villa; electrical;...
Commercial Dispatch
Arts Festival, Oktoberfest planned for Burns Bottom this weekend
The fourth Burns Bottom Arts Festival, sponsored by the Columbus Arts Council, is set for Saturday. It will be held in conjunction with Munson and Brothers Trading Post’s Oktoberfest festivities. The festival itself kicks off at 11 a.m. and will feature live music, art and food vendors and activities...
