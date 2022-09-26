Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 21:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to continue to rise as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point at Deland is currently in Moderate Flood Stage and is forecast to reach Major Flood Saturday morning and continue to rise through midweek next week. Interests along the river should be prepared for major flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.3 feet, Major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and in the Hontoon Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 5.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Friday was 5.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 5.5 feet Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Deland 4.0 5.2 Fri 8 pm 5.3 5.3 5.4 5.5 5.5
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 21:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to continue to rise as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point at Sanford is currently in Minor Flood Stage and is forecast to rise to Moderate Flood Stage by Saturday morning. Levels will continue to rise but are forecast to remain within Moderate Flood through next week. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Saturday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.4 feet, Many secondary roads are flooded and may become impassable around Lake Monroe and in Enterprise. Rising water begins to impact more areas of Stone Island and water approaches homes in River Oaks Estates. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 6.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Friday was 6.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 7.6 feet Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Sanford 5.5 6.8 Fri 8 pm 7.2 7.4 7.5 7.6 7.6
Flood Warning issued for Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 21:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osceola The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Shingle Creek At Campbell affecting Osceola County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian has Shingle Creek at Campbell in Major Flood Stage. The river continues to rise well above Record Flood Stage and is expected to crest late tonight into early Saturday. A very slow decline will occur through the weekend, but levels will remain in Major Flood Stage. For the Shingle Creek...including Campbell...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1000 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Record flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Shingle Creek At Campbell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 62.3 feet, Water enters many homes in Good Samaritan Village. Water approaches Sherwood Forest manufactured homes. Streets in Camelot and Sherwood Forest not navigable by regular vehicles. Property and roads in southern Old Town receiving water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM EDT Friday the stage was 64.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM EDT Friday was 64.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 64.3 feet late tonight. - Flood stage is 60.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (10 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Shingle Creek Campbell 60.0 64.1 Fri 9 pm 63.8 63.1 MSG MSG MSG
