Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thesportspage.blog
Big 1st half propels CV to football win over Trojans
NEW KINGSTOWN — Cumberland Valley outscored Chambersburg 24-0 in the first half and then staved off a Trojan comeback attempt in the second half. That early lead carried the Eagles to a 38-14 Mid Penn Commonwealth victory Thursday night at Chapman Stadium. “They’re just more physical than we are,”...
thesportspage.blog
G-A roundup: Girls soccer, volleyball teams remain unbeaten
Greencastle-Antrim 3, Boiling Springs 0: The Blue Devils picked up their fourth shutout victory in their last five games by blanking Boiling Springs on Thursday night at Kaley Field. Chase Davidson had the hot hand on offense, scoring a goal in the first half for Greencastle (7-3, -3 MPC) and...
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: CV bests Trojans in soccer
Cumberland Valley 3, Chambersburg 2: The Trojans held a lead twice on the Eagles, but CV fought back to claim a Mid Penn Commonwealth victory at New Kingstown on Wednesday evening. Kadence Decker scored the first goal for the Trojans (5-6, 2-5 MPC) and Cumberland Valley pulled even right away....
thesportspage.blog
Football: Waynesboro at Susquehanna Township 6:30 p.m. Friday September 30
The Waynesboro Indians travel to Susquehanna Township. Pregame show at 6:30. Kickoff at 7:00.Keith Martin and Mark Saunders bring you the play-by-play on Mid Penn Broadcasting. Click here to watch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thesportspage.blog
Football: Greencastle at Northern 6:30 p.m. Friday September 30
Greencastle travels to Northern to battle the Polar Bears. Pregame show at 6:30 Kickoff at 7:00.Click here to watch on Mid Penn Broadcasting.
thesportspage.blog
G-A roundup: Sydney Barnes advances to District 3 golf
Mid Penn Championships: Greencastle-Antrim’s Sydney Barnes shot a score of 93 on Tuesday at Dauphin Highlands to qualify for the District 3 Tournament on Oct. 7-8. Barnes shot nines of 47-46, scoring three pars on each of the front and back nines. In the boys tournament, nine players tied...
Gettysburg, September 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The West Perry High School soccer team will have a game with Gettysburg Area High School on September 29, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Diaz's defense looking dangerous for No. 11 Penn State
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — When he was hired as Penn State’s defensive coordinator last winter, Manny Diaz quickly realized the Nittany Lions were already built to play his style. Penn State’s fast, physical defense can attack from all angles and is designed to take the ball back. “I think that’s a big part of what Manny wants the identity of this defense to be and I see it getting closer to how we want it and how he wants it to look,” coach James Franklin said Tuesday. “Which is turnovers, sacks and tackles for loss.” The No. 11 Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) have created a strong defensive foundation as they prepare for conference play with Northwestern (1-3, 1-0) visiting on Saturday.
RELATED PEOPLE
nittanysportsnow.com
Stuff Somers Says: The Tell-Tale Heart of Penn State’s Season
Well, chances are you’re reading this column in September, but grab your pumpkin spice latte and pretend it’s October with me. It’s the month full of ghosts and goblins and green leaves turning every shade of brown, yellow, and orange that you can think of. The month that’s full of getting dragged to a pumpkin patch and being forced to take family photos when you just want to watch football. The month of delicious candy corn. (I said what I said.)
Police investigate locker room incident involving football players at central Pa. high school
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating whether potential crimes were committed when three older football players confronted a younger player in a locker room at Williams Valley Junior/Senior High School this month. The senior players on the high school football team interacted with a younger player in the boys’ locker room...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
State College is the best small college town in Pennsylvania, site says. Here’s why
Here’s what to know about the Preply ranking, plus how State College stacked up compared to other college towns across the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
Pedestrian seriously injured in Carlisle accident
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident involving a pedestrian as well as a commercial vehicle caused traffic delays in Carlisle on Wednesday, Sept. 28. According to Carlisle Police, the accident occurred at the intersection of North Hanover Street and Penn Street on Wednesday Morning. A dump truck was involved in the accident.
'Heroes' Who Lifted Car Off Pedestrian Sought By Shippensburg Police
A pedestrian was rescued by local "heroes" hit in a crosswalk and crushed by a car in Shippensburg on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities say. The crash happened in the 400 block of East King Street just before 5 p.m., according to a release by the Shippensburg police. "Several people help...
Devil’s Den at Gettysburg National Military Park will reopen Friday
Devil’s Den at Gettysburg National Military Park will reopen to visitors on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The area has been closed since March for a rehabilitation project that the park said “was necessary to address significant erosion along walkways and unauthorized social trails that created safety hazards. The...
mocoshow.com
7 of Top 10 Public High Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo; All MCPS High Schools In Top Half of Rankings, According to Niche
Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 7 of the top 10 public high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Poolesville High School earning the top spot (All MCPS schools listed can be seen below and there are 282 public high schools in the state).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chambersburg Boy Went Missing Over 1 Week Ago: Police
A boy has been missing from his central Pennsylvania home for over a week, police say. Scalino Dieujuste was last seen by his guardians on Sept. 15, according to Chambersburg police. No description or information about his possible whereabouts was released. Anyone with information on Dieujuste's whereabouts is asked to...
abc27.com
$5M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer has sold a winning scratch-off ticket worth $5 million in Dauphin County. According to a release, the winning $5 Million Money Maker scratch-off ticket was sold from the Beer N Cigar shop, located at 3842 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg. Because the store sold the ticket, it receives a $10,000 bonus.
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Cumberland County crash
A commercial vehicle struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Carlisle, police said. The crash took place around 7:35 a.m. at the North Hanover and Penn Street intersection, according to police and dispatch logs. Police said the intersection will be closed for several hours while police investigate and...
$5 million lottery ticket sold in Dauphin County
A retailer in Dauphin County has sold a $5 million lottery ticket according to Pennsylvania lottery officials. Beer N Cigar, 3842 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg, sold the winning $5 Million Money Maker Scratch-Off ticket and will receive a $10,000 bonus as a result.
Comments / 0