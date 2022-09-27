ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesportspage.blog

Big 1st half propels CV to football win over Trojans

NEW KINGSTOWN — Cumberland Valley outscored Chambersburg 24-0 in the first half and then staved off a Trojan comeback attempt in the second half. That early lead carried the Eagles to a 38-14 Mid Penn Commonwealth victory Thursday night at Chapman Stadium. “They’re just more physical than we are,”...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

G-A roundup: Girls soccer, volleyball teams remain unbeaten

Greencastle-Antrim 3, Boiling Springs 0: The Blue Devils picked up their fourth shutout victory in their last five games by blanking Boiling Springs on Thursday night at Kaley Field. Chase Davidson had the hot hand on offense, scoring a goal in the first half for Greencastle (7-3, -3 MPC) and...
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: CV bests Trojans in soccer

Cumberland Valley 3, Chambersburg 2: The Trojans held a lead twice on the Eagles, but CV fought back to claim a Mid Penn Commonwealth victory at New Kingstown on Wednesday evening. Kadence Decker scored the first goal for the Trojans (5-6, 2-5 MPC) and Cumberland Valley pulled even right away....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlisle, PA
City
Mechanicsburg, PA
Carlisle, PA
Sports
City
State College, PA
Chambersburg, PA
Sports
City
Chambersburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
thesportspage.blog

G-A roundup: Sydney Barnes advances to District 3 golf

Mid Penn Championships: Greencastle-Antrim’s Sydney Barnes shot a score of 93 on Tuesday at Dauphin Highlands to qualify for the District 3 Tournament on Oct. 7-8. Barnes shot nines of 47-46, scoring three pars on each of the front and back nines. In the boys tournament, nine players tied...
GREENCASTLE, PA
High School Soccer PRO

Gettysburg, September 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The West Perry High School soccer team will have a game with Gettysburg Area High School on September 29, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
GETTYSBURG, PA
The Associated Press

Diaz's defense looking dangerous for No. 11 Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — When he was hired as Penn State’s defensive coordinator last winter, Manny Diaz quickly realized the Nittany Lions were already built to play his style. Penn State’s fast, physical defense can attack from all angles and is designed to take the ball back. “I think that’s a big part of what Manny wants the identity of this defense to be and I see it getting closer to how we want it and how he wants it to look,” coach James Franklin said Tuesday. “Which is turnovers, sacks and tackles for loss.” The No. 11 Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) have created a strong defensive foundation as they prepare for conference play with Northwestern (1-3, 1-0) visiting on Saturday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige Davis
nittanysportsnow.com

Stuff Somers Says: The Tell-Tale Heart of Penn State’s Season

Well, chances are you’re reading this column in September, but grab your pumpkin spice latte and pretend it’s October with me. It’s the month full of ghosts and goblins and green leaves turning every shade of brown, yellow, and orange that you can think of. The month that’s full of getting dragged to a pumpkin patch and being forced to take family photos when you just want to watch football. The month of delicious candy corn. (I said what I said.)
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Girls Volleyball
abc27.com

Pedestrian seriously injured in Carlisle accident

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident involving a pedestrian as well as a commercial vehicle caused traffic delays in Carlisle on Wednesday, Sept. 28. According to Carlisle Police, the accident occurred at the intersection of North Hanover Street and Penn Street on Wednesday Morning. A dump truck was involved in the accident.
CARLISLE, PA
mocoshow.com

7 of Top 10 Public High Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo; All MCPS High Schools In Top Half of Rankings, According to Niche

Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 7 of the top 10 public high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Poolesville High School earning the top spot (All MCPS schools listed can be seen below and there are 282 public high schools in the state).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Voice

Chambersburg Boy Went Missing Over 1 Week Ago: Police

A boy has been missing from his central Pennsylvania home for over a week, police say. Scalino Dieujuste was last seen by his guardians on Sept. 15, according to Chambersburg police. No description or information about his possible whereabouts was released. Anyone with information on Dieujuste's whereabouts is asked to...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

$5M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer has sold a winning scratch-off ticket worth $5 million in Dauphin County. According to a release, the winning $5 Million Money Maker scratch-off ticket was sold from the Beer N Cigar shop, located at 3842 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg. Because the store sold the ticket, it receives a $10,000 bonus.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Cumberland County crash

A commercial vehicle struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Carlisle, police said. The crash took place around 7:35 a.m. at the North Hanover and Penn Street intersection, according to police and dispatch logs. Police said the intersection will be closed for several hours while police investigate and...
CARLISLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy