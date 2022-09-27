150-unit ‘luxury camping resort development’ brought before commissioners

LOGAN — The Hocking County Commissioners signed a letter of support two weeks ago for a new development to aid in its application for federal funding.

On Sept. 15 John Rosen, of the Granville, Ohio-based consulting company of Wexford Lodging Advisors, presented before the commissioners on a proposed camping development, on a site where apparently there is an abandoned coal mine .

“We are planning to develop a fairly large-scale – we’ll call it luxury camping resort development, in southeast Hocking County, just east of Ilesboro on Griffith Road; we acquired the land as of a couple weeks ago,” Rosen said, adding that the development is seeking “federal assistance through an abandoned mine reclamation program” that will be administered through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources .

“We are seeking letters of support as part of this,” Rosen said. “We’ve got various community leaders, we’ve got township, we’ve got (United States Department of Agriculture) and the county’s soil and conservation — they all support us.”

According to the Hocking County Auditor’s website, there are three properties listed under the ownership of WBX AutoCamp HH, LLC on Griffith Road; one at 22808 Griffith Rd. One property is 59.4508 acres; another 1.2809 actress; and the addressed property (22808) is 40 acres. All three properties were purchased together earlier this month for $699,900.

The development will be a local version of a national brand called AutoCamp, Rosen explained.

According to autocamp.com , it “offers overnight lodging and accommodations in modern Airstream suites and luxurious tents at our locations” and “brings high-end, boutique-style amenities, mid-century modern design, and welcoming hospitality to some of the world’s most beautiful natural places.”

The Hocking County AutoCamp would have 150 units, including Airstream campers and “luxury tents,’’ and communal baths and showers. There will also be “park models, which are about 400-square-foot modular units that people can rent as well.”

Rosen noted that AutoCamp has locations in Cape Cod, Massachusetts and Asheville, North Carolina (coming in 2023); according to its website, it also has locations in Yosemite National Park (California), the Russian River Valley (Sonoma County, California), Joshua Tree (California), and is “coming soon to New York’s Hudson Valley.”

The Airstream brand, based in Ohio , “will manage it,” Rosen explained. “Technically, the Port Authority of Fairfield County will own it and lease it back to us in order to be eligible for this federal grant money; but for all intents and purposes, we’ll be there.”

The development will lie alongside Raccoon Creek, Rosen added; the company is consulting with “Friends of Raccoon Creek” and the USDA to make sure the development does “right by the land.”

“This is going to be of a scale that I don’t think the county has seen before, so it’s going to draw a lot of bed tax and sales tax,” Rosen said.

According to Hocking County Lodging Tax Administrator Josh Givens, in 2016, the county’s lodging tax generated $1,052,064.17; in 2017, $1,171,859.74; in 2018, $1,239,482.42; in 2019, $1,311,640.49; in 2020, $1,559,067.01; and last year, $2,326,940.83. And from January to July of this year, the lodging tax has generated over $1.14 million.

According to the lodging tax administrator’s website , the county’s bed tax rate is 6% and “is charged to every transient guest for lodging; 3% is paid to Hocking County and 3% is paid to the local township.”

All hotels/motels, online rentals (such as Airbnb), room rentals, etc. that are rented out to the public for transient sleeping accommodations must pay the bed tax. The tax is collected on a monthly basis, according to the lodging tax administrator’s website.

Dickerson said the proposed project will “bring more business to the county,” and that it will be “an alternative” to traditional Hocking Hills cabins. “We could always use the tax base here in Hocking County, so it’s going to increase that,” he added.

According to AutoCamp’s website, one night at AutoCamp Catskills (New York) in July 2023 costs $206. For Joshua Tree, 2023, stay accommodations and respective prices range from $289-459, depending on the accommodation.

“We think it will bring a whole new clientele,” Rosen said, adding that it may bring visitors who don’t ordinarily think of visiting the Hocking Hills. The project may generate over $600,000 “in bed tax alone,” he added.

Commissioner Gary Waugh then read the letter of support, which, among other statements, said the project in Washington Township will create around 40 “full-time, long-term jobs.”

However, discussion regarding the proposed AutoCamp continued last week, on Thursday, Sept. 22, when frequent commissioner meeting attendee Sue Morgan presented before the commissioners some research she had done regarding tourism and economics.

Morgan, who said she has a master’s degree in economics, presented the question: “What is this going to cost Hocking County?” She compared median income at the locations of other AutoCamps, that have similar income levels or population — such as Saugerties, New York, with a population of a little over 19,000, vs. Hocking County with a population of a little over 28,000.

Morgan asked “Who’s going to benefit?” in regards to the AutoCamp, and went on to speculate whether or not increased tourism subsequently increases crime, drugs and automotive accidents.

“We’re still going to be in the hole, because the more people you have, the more people you have to have on duty, because we’ll have more wrecks,” Morgan said.

Traffic safety is a concern for the commissioners, especially due to the county’s tourism industry. The Logan Daily News has reported repeatedly on county officials’ concerns and efforts to address traffic safety on roads such as Lake Logan and U.S. 33 .

The county has also openly discussed its desire to increase emergency medical services facilities near ODNR recreation areas (“the caves”).

Morgan expressed that the AutoCamp would be going into someone’s “backyard,” and said, “I’m just asking rhetorical questions for us to get our brains going... At what point do we say enough is enough, no more tourism?”

Morgan suggested that the county explore some sort of zoning (the county has no zoning department) that would regulate where tourism businesses could be located in relation to residents and their homes.

Ultimately, Morgan asked the commissioners to rescind their letter of support. Impassioned, she said she values “human life,” and encouraged the commissioners to think about tourism and its impacts on the county, as well as cautioning the commissioners in their pursuit of grant funding.

Dickerson responded and acknowledged that he has heard from people who are against grant funding. “We couldn’t operate this county without tourism and the taxes that that generates, we could not... Without the tourism and the sales tax that they pay when the people are here, we couldn’t make it,” he said, adding that it’s “real weird” to see the issue from both sides.

Hocking County’s “industry” is tourism, Dickerson explained.

“Any Sunday, go through Kroger or Walmart, and you can’t find what it is you’re there to buy... the shelves are empty, and that’s a good problem to have, that they’re spending this money,” Dickerson said. “I (tell) people, when you see those campers leaving, coming up 664... I see dollar signs... If they stop coming, we’re dead in the water.”

Dickerson thanked Morgan for her research and presentation; she asked several other questions and continued the conversation. Commissioner Sandra Ogle also acknowledged Morgan’s presentation as a way “to look at things in a different light.”

After Morgan’s presentation, the meeting moved into public comment. A woman who lives near the future site of the AutoCamp project on state Route 93, said that after attending the Hocking County Fair last week, she was worried about children in the county.

“I would love to see this community, if anything you do, come together and choose a new course,” the woman said. “Because we need to be able to work here, and live here, and have our children here and let them grow up and be good, sound citizens, and I think we’re moving that battle more and more every day. That’s why I’m here.”

Angela Ryan, another member of the public, said “I think the main theme here is responsible growth, and that comes from planning and looking at the effects of the things you bring in that will have these long-term effects on the community.”

Ryan, originally from Hilliard, said she has lived in Hocking County for 16 years; she said her hometown did not have “responsible growth” that “overpopulated” the municipality and overwhelmed its infrastructure.

“I think that’s an important thing to take into consideration — is responsible growth,” Ryan concluded. Ogle replied, “You’re correct.”

The Logan Daily News sought comment from Rosen, as well as a copy of the commissioners’ letter of support, but did not hear back in time for publication.

The next commissioners’ meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 29 at 9:30 a.m. in the commissioners chambers, at the Hocking County Courthouse, 1 E. Main St. Meetings are also streamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hockingcommissioners/ .

