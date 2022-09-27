ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hocking County, OH

150-unit ‘luxury camping resort development’ brought before commissioners

By By KERI JOHNSON Logan Daily News Reporter
The Logan Daily News
The Logan Daily News
 3 days ago

LOGAN — The Hocking County Commissioners signed a letter of support two weeks ago for a new development to aid in its application for federal funding.

On Sept. 15 John Rosen, of the Granville, Ohio-based consulting company of Wexford Lodging Advisors, presented before the commissioners on a proposed camping development, on a site where apparently there is an abandoned coal mine .

“We are planning to develop a fairly large-scale – we’ll call it luxury camping resort development, in southeast Hocking County, just east of Ilesboro on Griffith Road; we acquired the land as of a couple weeks ago,” Rosen said, adding that the development is seeking “federal assistance through an abandoned mine reclamation program” that will be administered through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources .

“We are seeking letters of support as part of this,” Rosen said. “We’ve got various community leaders, we’ve got township, we’ve got (United States Department of Agriculture) and the county’s soil and conservation — they all support us.”

According to the Hocking County Auditor’s website, there are three properties listed under the ownership of WBX AutoCamp HH, LLC on Griffith Road; one at 22808 Griffith Rd. One property is 59.4508 acres; another 1.2809 actress; and the addressed property (22808) is 40 acres. All three properties were purchased together earlier this month for $699,900.

The development will be a local version of a national brand called AutoCamp, Rosen explained.

According to autocamp.com , it “offers overnight lodging and accommodations in modern Airstream suites and luxurious tents at our locations” and “brings high-end, boutique-style amenities, mid-century modern design, and welcoming hospitality to some of the world’s most beautiful natural places.”

The Hocking County AutoCamp would have 150 units, including Airstream campers and “luxury tents,’’ and communal baths and showers. There will also be “park models, which are about 400-square-foot modular units that people can rent as well.”

Rosen noted that AutoCamp has locations in Cape Cod, Massachusetts and Asheville, North Carolina (coming in 2023); according to its website, it also has locations in Yosemite National Park (California), the Russian River Valley (Sonoma County, California), Joshua Tree (California), and is “coming soon to New York’s Hudson Valley.”

The Airstream brand, based in Ohio , “will manage it,” Rosen explained. “Technically, the Port Authority of Fairfield County will own it and lease it back to us in order to be eligible for this federal grant money; but for all intents and purposes, we’ll be there.”

The development will lie alongside Raccoon Creek, Rosen added; the company is consulting with “Friends of Raccoon Creek” and the USDA to make sure the development does “right by the land.”

“This is going to be of a scale that I don’t think the county has seen before, so it’s going to draw a lot of bed tax and sales tax,” Rosen said.

According to Hocking County Lodging Tax Administrator Josh Givens, in 2016, the county’s lodging tax generated $1,052,064.17; in 2017, $1,171,859.74; in 2018, $1,239,482.42; in 2019, $1,311,640.49; in 2020, $1,559,067.01; and last year, $2,326,940.83. And from January to July of this year, the lodging tax has generated over $1.14 million.

According to the lodging tax administrator’s website , the county’s bed tax rate is 6% and “is charged to every transient guest for lodging; 3% is paid to Hocking County and 3% is paid to the local township.”

All hotels/motels, online rentals (such as Airbnb), room rentals, etc. that are rented out to the public for transient sleeping accommodations must pay the bed tax. The tax is collected on a monthly basis, according to the lodging tax administrator’s website.

Dickerson said the proposed project will “bring more business to the county,” and that it will be “an alternative” to traditional Hocking Hills cabins. “We could always use the tax base here in Hocking County, so it’s going to increase that,” he added.

According to AutoCamp’s website, one night at AutoCamp Catskills (New York) in July 2023 costs $206. For Joshua Tree, 2023, stay accommodations and respective prices range from $289-459, depending on the accommodation.

“We think it will bring a whole new clientele,” Rosen said, adding that it may bring visitors who don’t ordinarily think of visiting the Hocking Hills. The project may generate over $600,000 “in bed tax alone,” he added.

Commissioner Gary Waugh then read the letter of support, which, among other statements, said the project in Washington Township will create around 40 “full-time, long-term jobs.”

However, discussion regarding the proposed AutoCamp continued last week, on Thursday, Sept. 22, when frequent commissioner meeting attendee Sue Morgan presented before the commissioners some research she had done regarding tourism and economics.

Morgan, who said she has a master’s degree in economics, presented the question: “What is this going to cost Hocking County?” She compared median income at the locations of other AutoCamps, that have similar income levels or population — such as Saugerties, New York, with a population of a little over 19,000, vs. Hocking County with a population of a little over 28,000.

Morgan asked “Who’s going to benefit?” in regards to the AutoCamp, and went on to speculate whether or not increased tourism subsequently increases crime, drugs and automotive accidents.

“We’re still going to be in the hole, because the more people you have, the more people you have to have on duty, because we’ll have more wrecks,” Morgan said.

Traffic safety is a concern for the commissioners, especially due to the county’s tourism industry. The Logan Daily News has reported repeatedly on county officials’ concerns and efforts to address traffic safety on roads such as Lake Logan and U.S. 33 .

The county has also openly discussed its desire to increase emergency medical services facilities near ODNR recreation areas (“the caves”).

Morgan expressed that the AutoCamp would be going into someone’s “backyard,” and said, “I’m just asking rhetorical questions for us to get our brains going... At what point do we say enough is enough, no more tourism?”

Morgan suggested that the county explore some sort of zoning (the county has no zoning department) that would regulate where tourism businesses could be located in relation to residents and their homes.

Ultimately, Morgan asked the commissioners to rescind their letter of support. Impassioned, she said she values “human life,” and encouraged the commissioners to think about tourism and its impacts on the county, as well as cautioning the commissioners in their pursuit of grant funding.

Dickerson responded and acknowledged that he has heard from people who are against grant funding. “We couldn’t operate this county without tourism and the taxes that that generates, we could not... Without the tourism and the sales tax that they pay when the people are here, we couldn’t make it,” he said, adding that it’s “real weird” to see the issue from both sides.

Hocking County’s “industry” is tourism, Dickerson explained.

“Any Sunday, go through Kroger or Walmart, and you can’t find what it is you’re there to buy... the shelves are empty, and that’s a good problem to have, that they’re spending this money,” Dickerson said. “I (tell) people, when you see those campers leaving, coming up 664... I see dollar signs... If they stop coming, we’re dead in the water.”

Dickerson thanked Morgan for her research and presentation; she asked several other questions and continued the conversation. Commissioner Sandra Ogle also acknowledged Morgan’s presentation as a way “to look at things in a different light.”

After Morgan’s presentation, the meeting moved into public comment. A woman who lives near the future site of the AutoCamp project on state Route 93, said that after attending the Hocking County Fair last week, she was worried about children in the county.

“I would love to see this community, if anything you do, come together and choose a new course,” the woman said. “Because we need to be able to work here, and live here, and have our children here and let them grow up and be good, sound citizens, and I think we’re moving that battle more and more every day. That’s why I’m here.”

Angela Ryan, another member of the public, said “I think the main theme here is responsible growth, and that comes from planning and looking at the effects of the things you bring in that will have these long-term effects on the community.”

Ryan, originally from Hilliard, said she has lived in Hocking County for 16 years; she said her hometown did not have “responsible growth” that “overpopulated” the municipality and overwhelmed its infrastructure.

“I think that’s an important thing to take into consideration — is responsible growth,” Ryan concluded. Ogle replied, “You’re correct.”

The Logan Daily News sought comment from Rosen, as well as a copy of the commissioners’ letter of support, but did not hear back in time for publication.

The next commissioners’ meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 29 at 9:30 a.m. in the commissioners chambers, at the Hocking County Courthouse, 1 E. Main St. Meetings are also streamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hockingcommissioners/ .

Email at kjohnson@logandaily.com

.

Comments / 0

Related
Farm and Dairy

Hearing set for proposed Jackson Co. solar farm

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board will hold a local public hearing regarding in Bloomfield Township in Jackson County. The hearing regarding Dixon Run Solar, LLC’s proposal to construct a 140-megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility is set for Nov. 29. It will start at 5 p.m. at the Jackson Middle School Auditorium, 21 Tropic St., Jackson, Ohio 45640.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

668 Acres with marketable timber, 18 Parcels, and misc.

State Park Region* 30 Miles to Hocking Hills • Live Auction. Phenomenal Hunting * Trails * Vinton Co. * Vinton Township* Vinton LSD. 650+ acres of contiguous timber and recreational land in Vinton County, Ohio. The property has been managed for trophy Whitetail hunting for many years. The property consists of woods and open fields and is set up extremely well for deer and turkey hunting. There are two cabins on the property with water and electric, as well as a block garage and a barn for equipment and storage. The parcel sizes vary from 5 acres to north of 100 acres and there is truly something here for everyone! The land is located only 30 miles south of Hocking Hills, if you’re looking for seclusion, privacy and some of the best deer hunting in Ohio, be sure to take to drive to Vinton County!
VINTON COUNTY, OH
getnews.info

Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of 139,000 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Columbus, Ohio Metro

DUBLIN, Ohio – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has arranged the sale of Perimeter Center, a fully leased 139,486-square-foot shopping center anchored by a Giant Eagle Market District grocery store in Dublin, Ohio.
DUBLIN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
State
California State
County
Hocking County, OH
State
Massachusetts State
Logan, OH
Government
City
California, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Logan, OH
Hocking County, OH
Government
City
Hilliard, OH
The Associated Press

Knightscope Robot Roadshow Lands in New Albany, Ohio

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced its Robot Roadshow - an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations in a compelling fashion – will land at the Red Roof Inn Corporate Headquarters, 7815 Walton Pkwy, New Albany, OH 43054, on 29 September 2022 from 10:00am to 2:00pm ET. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005420/en/ Knightscope Robot Roadshow Lands in New Albany, Ohio (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW ALBANY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sweet bargain house to rehab in Nelsonville

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A house in need of repairs to bring out its pretty features is up for sale through the Athens County Land Bank. Set in a small town with easy access to hiking and hunting, the 1,028 sq. ft. house on a lot of 4,290 sq. ft. was boarded up by The […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Infrastructure#Linus Realestate#Wexford Lodging Advisors#Wbx#Llc
coshoctonbeacontoday.com

Fairgrounds improvements are ready for county fair

When the Coshocton County Fair opens on Friday, Sept. 30, there will be several new improvements waiting for everyone to see and hear. Ron Seitz, junior fair director and vice president of the fairboard, said that the fairboard has been working hard to make improvements so the fair is even more enjoyable for everyone. The biggest improvement that people will notice is the “big ride area” and the roads around the barns have been paved. “It was $135,000 for that,” Seitz said. “We got grants from the Coshocton Foundation, Montgomery Foundation and the Ohio Department of Ag. The fair board paid for the rest.”
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
Jezebel

At Least 2 More Underage Rape Victims, 2 Pregnant Cancer Patients Denied Abortions in Ohio

Providers say the cancer patients had to pause their chemotherapy after being denied abortions because they were pregnant. All eyes were on Ohio in July when news broke that a 10-year-old rape victim had been forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion due to Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Now a new affidavit filed to challenge Ohio’s ban (currently paused until Oct. 12) shows the child wasn’t alone: There are at least two other cases of minors who were impregnated by rape being denied abortion care, according to abortion providers in the state, as well as two documented cases of pregnant cancer patients who couldn’t get abortions and thus couldn’t receive chemotherapy.
OHIO STATE
103.3 WKFR

Here’s Why Columbus Ohio Was Once Called “Test City, USA”

This is not what I expected to learn when binge-watching the new Victoria's Secret documentary, Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons. The documentary, by the way, is incredibly eye-opening, especially for us millennial ladies who had to survive the size 00 era of fashion. However, aside from the often horrifying revelations throughout the series, one fact about the city of Columbus, Ohio caught my attention.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
nbc15.com

Columbus City Council votes to dissolve municipal court

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbus City Council is dissolving the local municipal court following a vote Thursday night. Now, the court will be around for a matter of months before tickets and citations will be handled through another court system. It was a unanimous decision from the city council...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Bexley fighting lawsuit on affordable housing project

BEXLEY, Ohio — According to the Affordable Housing Alliance Of Central Ohio, a person needs to earn $19 an hour in order for them to afford an apartment in Bexley. "Just to afford a bare bones, two bedroom and most of the jobs in our community aren't paying at that rate," said, Carlie Boos who runs the organization.
BEXLEY, OH
meigsindypress.com

Pomeroy Woman Indicted by Gallia County Grand Jury

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in September 2022 and returned indictments against multiple individuals incuding one from Meigs County. Michelle D. Woodyard, 45, of Pomeroy, Ohio, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Multiple lanes of State Route 315 north closed following crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A traffic accident closed several lanes of State Route 315 on Thursday. A crash occurred around 2:27 p.m. on Thursday near Henderson Road, closing multiple lanes of State Route 315 north, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Traffic was directed through the right shoulder of the highway.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

These Columbus health system executives made more than $1M in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Thirteen non-CEO executives at Columbus hospital systems were paid at least $1 million in salary and bonuses in 2020, the most recent year with data available. Of those, seven have since retired or left the systems. None were with Columbus-based Mount Carmel Health System, the smallest of the four […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Leasure Arrested for Drugs Again in Pickaway County

Circleville – Circleville Police arrested a woman tonight who has had several run-ins with police recently. In June Circleville Police department performed a search warrant on room 312 in the Rodeway inn located at 23897 US-23 in Circleville. The search was performed according to the police due to several overdoses in the city over the last 24 hours including a 16-year-old boy, investigation led them to this hotel room.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
The Logan Daily News

The Logan Daily News

Logan, OH
344
Followers
486
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

If you're looking for the best return on your advertising investment throughout the Logan area market, The Logan Daily News delivers three days a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). We believe that publishing a newspaper is a public trust to be carried out with energy, vision, integrity and compassion, independent of special interests. We are a community newspaper, accountable to our readers in all that we do.

 https://www.logandaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy