JMU’s Blom named Sun Belt Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week
NEW ORLEANS – James Madison redshirt junior Alexandra Blom was tabbed the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week after posting a pair of shutouts, the league announced Tuesday afternoon. The Dukes moved to 6-2-3, 2-0-1 SBC after a 1-0-1 week of conference action. The goalkeeper made seven...
Royals’ Women’s Soccer plays Bob Jones to scoreless draw
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The EMU women’s soccer team welcomed Bob Jones University to Harrisonburg on Wednesday for a midday matchup. Despite the best efforts by both teams, neither could break the scoreless tie as the Royals and Bruins ended 0-0. Records: EMU 0-7-2, 0-1-0 ODAC | Bob Jones 6-3-1, 0-0-0.
James Madison’s Conlon earns weekly SBC Men’s Soccer honor
NEW ORLEANS – After posting back-to-back shutouts, James Madison freshman Sebastian Conlon earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, the Sun Belt Conference announced Tuesday afternoon. The Dukes currently stand at 3-4-1, 0-1-1 SBC after Conlon helped lead them to a 1-0-1 week. It was the first time the...
Eastern Mennonite Men’s Soccer loses at Averett, 3-2
DANVILLE, Va. – The EMU men’s soccer team traveled down to Danville on Wednesday, putting their four-game unbeaten streak on the line. The Royals got down by two, battled back but fell just short as Averett picked up the 3-2 home win. Records: EMU 1-5-3, 0-1-2 ODAC |...
Bridgewater Volleyball sweeps Shenandoah
WINCHESTER, Va. – The Bridgewater College volleyball team picked up a straight set victory over Shenandoah to remain unbeaten in ODAC play on Wednesday night. The Eagles took the opening set 25-21. Bridgewater trailed early 5-8, but after a Lisa O’Grady kill and a pair of service aces from Grace Williams BC did not trail the rest of the frame. Back-to-back kills from Rachael Meyers and Faith Depew gave BC the set.
JMU Men’s Soccer falls at home to George Washington
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Returning home to begin a three-match homestand, James Madison fell, 3-0, to George Washington behind a trio of second half goals on Wednesday evening at Sentara Park. The Dukes fall to 3-5-1 as the Colonials move to 5-3-2. Redshirt junior Clay Obara led the offense with...
EMU Volleyball falls at Virginia Wesleyan.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The EMU women’s volleyball team was looking to pick up its third straight win Tuesday when they traveled down to Virginia Wesleyan to take on last season’s ODAC runners-up. The Royals put up a fight for the Marlins but, ultimately, it was Virginia Wesleyan that picked up the home win, 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-18).
Rockingham County School Superintendent to Retire at the End of the Current School Year.
BROADWAY, Va – Rockingham County School Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl has announced that he will retire at the end of the current school year. Scheikl, who has been superintendent since 2017, made the announcement during Monday night’s school board meeting at Broadway High School. After his announcement, Scheikl...
Broadway Man Receives Probation and Fine for Causing Crash That Killed Motorcyclist
BROADWAY, Va – A Broadway man was sentenced to a year of unsupervised probation and a 12-hundred dollar fine for causing a crash earlier this year that killed a motorcyclist. Robert Smith was found guilty of reckless driving during a hearing Wednesday in Rockingham County General District Court, according...
Rockingham County School Board Votes Against Parental Notification Proposal
BROADWAY, Va – After more than an hour of public comment and following another 30 minutes of discussion among members, the Rockingham County School Board finally voted 3-1 Monday night against a policy that would tighten parental notification requirements. Board member Lowell Fulk was absent and did not vote.
JMU Supply Chain Team Ships Medical Supplies to Hospitals in Ukraine
Harrisonburg, Va — A 40-foot ocean freight container of humanitarian aid is on its way to those affected by Russia’s war in Ukraine thanks to the James Madison University Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) Student Forum. In coordination with Mihret Medical Supply, the shipment contains vital medical supplies and humanitarian relief such as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), surgical equipment and wound care supplies.
