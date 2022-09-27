Read full article on original website
Related
Uber Courier Drivers Are Concerned Their Cars Are Being Used to Move Drugs
And if they tell, drivers are worried they could risk their own safety.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Sponsored Post: How Keeping Bus Lanes Clear Makes Transportation More Equitable.
(This is the second in a series of posts by Hayden AI, our newest advertising sponsor. Hayden AI is a global leader in smart enforcement technologies powered by artificial intelligence. Find out more about how their digital traffic enforcement platform increases safety, efficiency, and sustainability at Hayden.ai. Red their first post in the series, here.)
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
AM Carroll: ‘I’m Willing to Take the Heat’ to Support Congestion Pricing
Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, traffic in Manhattan was already unsustainable, eating up time and harming our economy and the environment not to mention our mental health. In response, the New York State legislature voted to approve congestion pricing in 2019, but it has not yet been implemented. Now car ownership is up, transit use is down, and for-hire vehicles and delivery trucks clog our streets like never before.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Legislative Update: Newsom Signs Bill Giving Pedestrians Priority at Signals
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. Governor Newsom has signed A.B. 2264 from Assemblymember Richard Bloom. This new law will require...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Thursday’s Headlines: The MTA Blows Its Congestion Pricing Analysis Edition
How did the MTA turn the flexible; visionary; time-, money-, and environment-saving, congestion-pricing plan into a “dog” that everyone is kicking — erroneously — as “a money grab that will cut traffic only in Manhattan”?. Streetsblog contributor Charles Komanoff laid out the many deficiencies...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Study: Automatic Emergency Braking Systems Fail At Deadliest Crash Speeds
The automatic emergency braking systems that will soon come standard on nearly all new cars don’t reliably prevent crashes at the higher speeds at which the overwhelming majority of roadway deaths occur, a new study finds — and pedestrian-specific braking systems need further scrutiny, too. Researchers from the...
CARS・
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Wednesday’s Headlines Had to Regulate
Automakers are pushing federal regulators to let them deploy thousands of autonomous vehicles with no backup drivers on public streets, and the National Association of City Transportation Officials is pushing back (Streetsblog). AVs need to be regulated appropriately to reach their full potential without reinforcing and compounding the problems of car dependency, according to experts like the Urban Institute’s Yonah Freemark (Government Technology).
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Eyes on the Future of Caltrain
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. Caltrain did a public unveiling of its first new electric train sets on Saturday at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Tuesday’s Headlines CARE a Lot
The CARES Act, CARES II and the American Rescue Plan Act pumped $70 billion into U.S. transit agencies who struggled when farebox revenues declined by half during the pandemic. But the money wasn’t distributed evenly, with smaller agencies getting a bigger share— and now it’s starting to running out. (Eno Center for Transportation)
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Advocates Hope D.C.’s Proposed Right-On-Red Ban Will Inspire National Reform
The nation’s capital is poised to become the second major city in the United States to repeal a dangerous law that allowed drivers to make right turns at red lights — and some advocates believe other communities are overdue to follow. In a preliminary vote last week, the...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
CM Bottcher: City Must Publicly Report on Plate-Covering Perps
Big Brother is watching … but not squealing. A Manhattan Council member wants to require the Department of Transportation to issue monthly reports detailing how many times a city speed or red-light camera was foiled because a driver had defaced or covered his or her plate. Council Member Erik...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Council Speaker Makes Her Choice: Car Storage over Diners and Restauranteurs
Council Speaker Adrienne Adams appeared to throw the entire open restaurant program under the bus on Wednesday morning, suggesting that the revolutionary de Blasio-era repurposing of roadway space from storage of privately owned cars to outdoor dining was a mistake, despite how few parking spaces it actually took and how many jobs the city estimated it saved.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Department of Education Kicks Streetsblog out of Media Event Instead of Answering Question on School Street Safety
The city Department of Education’s months of silence on the dangers children face walking to and from school continued on Thursday, with the department going so far as to escort a Streetsblog reporter from a DOE media event after he tried to ask the schools chancellor a question on the issue.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Election: Sustainable Transportation Advocates Survey Bay Area Candidates
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. In six weeks voters throughout the Bay Area will be heading to the polls (if...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Talking Headways Podcast: Funding Transportation in South Florida
This week, Broward MPO Executive Director Greg Stuart talks about Broward County, its connections to the rest of South Florida, the historic MAPS transportation plan, sea-level rise and the effects of the pandemic. For those of you who prefer to read rather than listen, check out the edited highlights below...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Eyes On the Street: Huntington Avenue’s Bus and Bike Lane Gets Some Color
Just over a mile long stretch along Huntington Avenue now features a ruby dedicated bus lane in the southbound direction; about a quarter of the T’s 39 bus route. The 39 bus route closely parallels the Orange Line service area, extending from Forest Hills to Back Bay and connecting Jamaica Plain, Mission Hill and the Longwood Medical Area in between. Many people traveling between these neighborhoods used this key bus route as a travel alternative during the Orange Line’s 30-day shutdown which ended earlier this month.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Where Metro and Caltrans Are Widening the 405 Freeway
In the next couple years, Metro and Caltrans plan to spend hundreds of millions of dollars widening the 405 Freeway through southwest and south L.A. County. Widening the 405 will result in more driving and more pollution in already pollution-burdened communities. The agencies’ current 405 Freeway expansion is broken up...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Eyes On The Street: Newly Protected Bike Lanes on Venice Boulevard
The L.A. City Transportation Department (LADOT) recently took advantage of resurfacing to upgrade 0.7 miles of existing Venice Boulevard bike lanes. In Mid-City, just north of Culver City, from La Cienega Boulevard to National Boulevard, LADOT upgraded formerly unprotected lanes to make them parking-protected. The parking-protection was added without removing...
gmauthority.com
NTSB Wants Alcohol Detection Systems In All New Vehicles
The National Traffic Safety Board (NTSB) is calling for the implementation of alcohol detection systems in all new vehicles, following an investigation into a wreck in California that resulted in nine deaths. The crash occurred on January 1st, 2021, and was caused by an impaired driver who was found to...
Biden admin announces plan to crack down on airline fees
According to a Monday notice of proposed rulemaking from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the proposed rule “would significantly strengthen protections for consumers.”
Comments / 0