Tuesday’s Headlines: Mayoral Mercy Mission Edition

It is a longstanding tradition that New York City mayors head to the Caribbean in times of great disasters. And as New Yorkers, we support such efforts to help our neighbors, both here and overseas. So we were pleased that Mayor Adams rushed to Puerto Rico to help the frequently...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wednesday’s Headlines Had to Regulate

Automakers are pushing federal regulators to let them deploy thousands of autonomous vehicles with no backup drivers on public streets, and the National Association of City Transportation Officials is pushing back (Streetsblog). AVs need to be regulated appropriately to reach their full potential without reinforcing and compounding the problems of car dependency, according to experts like the Urban Institute’s Yonah Freemark (Government Technology).
WISCONSIN STATE
Thursday’s Headlines Want Better Transit

Due in large part to its decentralized government and partisan divide, the U.S. has one of the worst public transportation systems in the developed world, and it’s unlikely to get much better. (Investment Monitor) U.S. transit projects continue to suffer from high costs and delays compared to other countries....
TRAFFIC
Thursday’s Headlines: The MTA Blows Its Congestion Pricing Analysis Edition

How did the MTA turn the flexible; visionary; time-, money-, and environment-saving, congestion-pricing plan into a “dog” that everyone is kicking — erroneously — as “a money grab that will cut traffic only in Manhattan”?. Streetsblog contributor Charles Komanoff laid out the many deficiencies...
MANHATTAN, NY
Today’s Headlines

Transportation Board Members Signed Mayor Breed’s Resignation Letters (SFStandard) Attempting to Ride all of Bay Area’s Transit Agencies (SFChron) Caltrain’s Electrics (SFExaminer, SFGate) BART’s Short Story Contest, Caltrain (RailwayAge) BART Housing in Berkeley City Council Race (Berkeleyside) Cities Want Robo Cars Removed from Streets (SFGate, TheRegister)
TRAFFIC
United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services

In the midst of belt-tightening, the delivery service is promising to more effectively manage its business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.com, GovExec.com, Facts.USPS.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and GovExec.com.
Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history

President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
FLORIDA STATE
Amazon’s CEO has no plans to order corporate staff back to the office—and he says paying $25 an hour to rank-and-file workers is too high

Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, doesn't want to raise the minimum wage to $25 an hour. The pandemic has been marked by stark divisions in working conditions: white-collar workers Zooming each other from their living rooms while frontline workers in masks fight for (and largely gain) higher wages, then see them gobbled up by high inflation.
BUSINESS
FedEx Stores and Offices to Close Throughout U.S.

Select stores and offices are being closed due to a substantial company-wide economic downturn. As a result, the entity is facing a sharp stock plunge. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, FOXBusiness.com, and CBSNews.com.
Why thousands of UPS workers could launch one of the largest strikes in American history

The world’s largest package delivery company and the union representing tens of thousands of its employees are entering a critical countdown towards the expiration of the current union contract in 2023.Workers at UPS are demanding better wages and workplace protections, following a summer of demands for better equipment against heat-related death and illness inside the ubiquitous brown trucks. But union organisers and labour leaders are also preparing for the possibility of a strike, which could be the largest ever against a single company in the US.Roughly 350,000 members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Union work as drivers and...
LABOR ISSUES
Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Closing

By Mr. Satterly - Own work, WTFPL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71884175. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
FedEx is the latest corporate giant to be shocked we’re no longer buying lots of stuff

You may have spent last week freaking out about the rail strike and completely missed the new thing to freak out about: FedEx’s spooky business update. In a report last week, FedEx withdrew its financial guidance for the remainder of its fiscal year, which began June 1, 2022. (I wish fiscal years did not start in the middle of the actual year.)
ECONOMY
Amazon Encourages Customer Service Staff to Work From Home

Amazon has been encouraging customer service employees to work from home to help save money on real estate, Bloomberg wrote. The shift is part of a larger plan to close some call centers around the country — including one in Kennewick, Washington that has operated since 2005, per data from unnamed sources speaking with Bloomberg.
KENNEWICK, WA

