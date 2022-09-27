ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person killed in crash on I-485 in Matthews, troopers say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. — One person died in a crash on Interstate 485 in Matthews Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 2:40 a.m. on the outer loop of I-485, where it crosses over East John Street. Investigators said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Investigators could not yet release the victim’s identity, but said she is a female.

Channel 9 is working to learn what led up to it and if anyone will be charged.

All lanes of the outer loop were blocked while troopers investigated. It reopened just before 6 a.m.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see first responders clearing shattered glass from the road as they worked to reopen I-485.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

