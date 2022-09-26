Live Arts Miami and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County present the Southeast premiere of Ocean Filibuster, a new theater work from Obie Award-winning company PearlDamour. Presented as part of Live Arts Miami’s EcoCultura series of “Performances for the Planet,” the work was originally commissioned by American Repertory Theater in collaboration with the Harvard Center for the Environment. Drawing from myth, stand-up comedy and science, Ocean Filibuster plunges us into the most heated debate of our time. The show opens at 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, with multiple shows running through Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Adrienne Arsht Center in the Carnival Studio Theater. Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased at www.liveartsmiami.org.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO