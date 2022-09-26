ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

Hurricane Ian Comfort Food – Take Out and Delivery Options

This week, make sure to shelter in place with your favorite comfort food. Whether you’re taking in evacuees or don’t want to leave your house, plenty of take-out and delivery options are available from South Miami to West Palm Beach. Check out the list below for some of our favorite places to get your comfort food fix.
SOUTH MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Deerfield Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Deerfield Beach, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Health inspections: 5 restaurants from West Palm to Boca Raton closed temporarily

Forty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 44 follow-up inspections and five temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 840 violations during 216 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 278 violations as high priority, 244 violations as intermediate priority and 318 violations as basic priority.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

South Florida community hit by high winds

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Legends Tavern Grille#Bar Classics
wflx.com

Kings Point residents relocated to West Palm Beach after tornado

A senior citizen facility in West Palm Beach has taken in nearly a dozen displaced residents after a tornado hit the Kings Point community near Delray Beach on Tuesday night. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said two people were taken to a hospital and more than two dozen residents were displaced from the tornado.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
soulofmiami.org

Ocean Filibuster 11/12/22 – 11/20/22,

Live Arts Miami and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County present the Southeast premiere of Ocean Filibuster, a new theater work from Obie Award-winning company PearlDamour. Presented as part of Live Arts Miami’s EcoCultura series of “Performances for the Planet,” the work was originally commissioned by American Repertory Theater in collaboration with the Harvard Center for the Environment. Drawing from myth, stand-up comedy and science, Ocean Filibuster plunges us into the most heated debate of our time. The show opens at 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, with multiple shows running through Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Adrienne Arsht Center in the Carnival Studio Theater. Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased at www.liveartsmiami.org.
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Tornado touches down in South Florida neighborhood Tuesday night

Pembroke Pines, FL - A tornado touched down in a residential area of Pembroke Pines on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian churned off the coast of South Florida. Witnesses say the neighborhood was barely damaged after the tornado passed by around 7:30 p.m. near Pasadena Elementary school. A man who lives...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Miami New Times

Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival Makes Debut in Boca Raton

Six hours of tequila and mezcal? This is not a test, people. While two of your favorite liquors are in the Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival’s name, there is oh-so-much more to this inaugural event. It’s happening Saturday, November 5, at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton. “Music,...
BOCA RATON, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Along the Coast: Hurricane Ian mostly spares barrier island

Waves crashed into the sea wall of the Imperial House condo in South Palm Beach on Sept. 28 as coastal Palm Beach County felt the impact of Hurricane Ian. Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. Suspected tornado damages inland South County. By Larry Barszewski. Coastal Palm Beach County turned out to be...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy