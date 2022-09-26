Read full article on original website
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activismThe Tufts DailyParkland, FL
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
This week, Bounce Sporting Club, one of New York City and Chicago’s top luxury sports lounges, announced it will open its first Florida location inside the 150,000 square-foot food Delray Beach Market in Delray Beach.
In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
Hurricane Ian evacuee upset over Jupiter hotel price hike
A Hurricane Ian evacuee called WPTV about a price hike at a Jupiter hotel. She wanted to know if the price hike in Jupiter was a case of price gouging.
southbeachtopchefs.com
Hurricane Ian Comfort Food – Take Out and Delivery Options
This week, make sure to shelter in place with your favorite comfort food. Whether you’re taking in evacuees or don’t want to leave your house, plenty of take-out and delivery options are available from South Miami to West Palm Beach. Check out the list below for some of our favorite places to get your comfort food fix.
Health inspections: 5 restaurants from West Palm to Boca Raton closed temporarily
Forty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 44 follow-up inspections and five temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 840 violations during 216 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 278 violations as high priority, 244 violations as intermediate priority and 318 violations as basic priority.
cw34.com
King's Point residents relocating to West Palm Beach following damage from Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many residents at King's Point in Delray Beach were left homeless following a confirmed tornado moved through the community. On Wednesday, the retirement community relocated to Fountainview in West Palm Beach with the help of Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. "All they need...
Two minutes of terror at Kings Point: Tornado leaves many in 55+ community west of Delray homeless
Jim Travis’s cell phone told him a tornado was coming and to seek cover. It was 9:15 Tuesday night, and he was about to ignore the warning when terrifying sounds spurred him to action. Travis, confined to a wheelchair, barricaded himself inside a bathroom at his Kings Point condo, west of Delray Beach. ...
cw34.com
South Florida community hit by high winds
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
wflx.com
Kings Point residents relocated to West Palm Beach after tornado
A senior citizen facility in West Palm Beach has taken in nearly a dozen displaced residents after a tornado hit the Kings Point community near Delray Beach on Tuesday night. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said two people were taken to a hospital and more than two dozen residents were displaced from the tornado.
soulofmiami.org
Ocean Filibuster 11/12/22 – 11/20/22,
Live Arts Miami and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County present the Southeast premiere of Ocean Filibuster, a new theater work from Obie Award-winning company PearlDamour. Presented as part of Live Arts Miami’s EcoCultura series of “Performances for the Planet,” the work was originally commissioned by American Repertory Theater in collaboration with the Harvard Center for the Environment. Drawing from myth, stand-up comedy and science, Ocean Filibuster plunges us into the most heated debate of our time. The show opens at 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, with multiple shows running through Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Adrienne Arsht Center in the Carnival Studio Theater. Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased at www.liveartsmiami.org.
iheart.com
Tornado touches down in South Florida neighborhood Tuesday night
Pembroke Pines, FL - A tornado touched down in a residential area of Pembroke Pines on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian churned off the coast of South Florida. Witnesses say the neighborhood was barely damaged after the tornado passed by around 7:30 p.m. near Pasadena Elementary school. A man who lives...
Click10.com
Hurricane Ian’s effects: Delta flight ‘circles and circles’ over FLL before landing at MIA
MIAMI – Hurricane Ian affected the weather in South Florida enough to cause some flight problems. While Key West International Airport in Monroe County closed Wednesday, officials decided to keep Miami and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international airports open. There were cancelations and some difficult experiences. The pilot of a Delta...
cw34.com
Hurricane evacuees with pets face trouble in Palm Beach County
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Several Floridians on the West Coast headed East towards Palm Beach County Tuesday. All of them looking for refuge but they ran into problems when arriving. Carolyn and Roger Martin headed to Jupiter from their home in Cape Coral. They planned ahead and made a...
Hurricane Ian: These restaurants are closed Wednesday for the storm in Palm Beach County
As reports of Hurricane Ian’s force intensified, a wave of local restaurants announced temporary closures, at least for Wednesday. Here’s a batch of them. We’ll update this list as news develops. More Hurricane Ian updates:What is open, closed Wednesday in Palm Beach County. Hurricane Ian:What Palm Beach...
850wftl.com
Tornado displaces Kings Point residents, flips planes at Broward airport
(DELRAY BEACH, FL)- A night of wild weather triggered by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian injured 2 people, damaged cars and buildings, knocked out power for thousands and left at least 35 people homeless. At around 7:30 PM Tuesday the first of several tornado warnings were issued by the...
Hurricane Ian supplies: Popular West Palm Mexican restaurant offers Margarita, tequila delivery
How are local restaurants responding to Hurricane Ian's forecast? For the most part, it's "business as usual" on Palm Beach County's dining scene. But there are a few storm-related happenings to report. Grato’s frosty hurricane cocktail. If you were in the West Palm Beach area on the eve of...
Miami New Times
Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival Makes Debut in Boca Raton
Six hours of tequila and mezcal? This is not a test, people. While two of your favorite liquors are in the Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival’s name, there is oh-so-much more to this inaugural event. It’s happening Saturday, November 5, at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton. “Music,...
thecoastalstar.com
Along the Coast: Hurricane Ian mostly spares barrier island
Waves crashed into the sea wall of the Imperial House condo in South Palm Beach on Sept. 28 as coastal Palm Beach County felt the impact of Hurricane Ian. Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. Suspected tornado damages inland South County. By Larry Barszewski. Coastal Palm Beach County turned out to be...
Plane forced to circle airport for an hour due to winds from Hurricane Ian
A plane headed for a South Florida airport was forced to circle the airport for an hour on Wednesday due to winds from Hurricane Ian.
