Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Related
Little Rock Catholic, West Memphis meet in unlikely conference clash
By Jeff Halpern Going into the season, not many expected Little Rock Catholic (4-0, 3-0) and West Memphis (4-0, 3-0) to be playing for first place in the 6A-East Conference. And with good reason, both teams were coming off a stretch of losing seasons. Catholic hadn’t won more than seven games ...
University of Memphis basketball faces fine, probation but no ban
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In what is seen as a huge win for Memphis, the University of Memphis men’s basketball team will face a $5,000 fine and three years probation for Level II and Level III NCAA violations, according to a ruling released Tuesday morning. The penalties do not include any ban on postseason play for […]
What Memphis' IARP Ruling Could Mean for Louisville
Another IARP case was finally resolved, and it came with a relatively light sentence. What could that mean for Louisville and their ongoing case?
actionnews5.com
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. Attorneys filed the federal lawsuit in Memphis, bringing to light multiple survivors and naming new abusers, including Tennessee-based Premier Athletics and athlete and coach Dominick Frizzell, a cheerleader at the University of Tennessee, representatives said. The suit alleges that inappropriate behavior, such as the sending of messages and pictures to minor athletes, happened in Premier’s gym until September of 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heartlandcollegesports.com
What’s In Store for Kansas After Memphis’ IARP Penalties?
The Memphis Tigers received their punishment from the NCAA’s IARP board on Tuesday, signaling that the Kansas case may be closer to a resolution. Memphis was facing four Level I violations and two Level II violations after an 18-month probe, and head coach Anfernee Hardaway was facing a Level I violation and two Level II violations.
newstalk987.com
UT cheerleader is dismissed over abuse scandal.
UT is dismissing a cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Attorneys announced a lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, Premier Athletics, and UT cheerleader Dominick Frizzell. The suit states Frizzell was allowed to “emotionally, physically, and sexually exploit and abuse” Premier’s...
localmemphis.com
'It's just so exciting': Liberty Park taking final shape next to Liberty Bowl in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Liberty Park complex is quickly rising and is set to open soon next to the Liberty Bowl in Midtown Memphis. Those overseeing the project said Liberty Park is on track to open sometime in December, with a special grand opening date being finalized. "As we...
South Reporter
John Edward Cathey
John Edward Cathey, 71, of Memphis, Tenn., died September 12, 2022, at Spring Gate Nursing Home. He was a mechanic and handyman. Services were held at 1:30 p.m. On Sept. 25 at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Bowens Cemetery in Holly Springs. He leaves four daughters, Bessie Anderson...
RELATED PEOPLE
accountingtoday.com
A 'Black tax' costs U.S. cities millions they can't afford
Althea Greene walks under exposed pipes and into an auditorium, where the chairs are broken and splintering. Treadwell Middle School, built in 1943, looked pretty shabby when Greene was a student here in Memphis 50 years ago. On this August morning, Greene laments that little, if anything, has changed. "We're lucky it's still standing," she says.
Crashes on Austin Peay, Covington Pike kill two
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed in two separate crashes in Raleigh just hours apart Thursday morning. At 3:21 a.m., police say a tractor-trailer crash closed Austin Peay Highway at Joslyn Street. One person was killed at the scene. At 6:30, police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on New Covington Pike at […]
Memphis’ first black church congregation receives $548k grant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ first church congregation of color has received a grant of $548,000 for preservation. This week, the Collins Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church received a preservation grant of $500,000 for construction costs for repairs and improvements. A pre-preservation planning grant of nearly $48,000 was also awarded to the church for assessment/analysis of […]
3 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some tasty fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Mississippi.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eliza Fletcher: Kidnapped, slain Memphis teacher died of gunshot to head, autopsy reveals
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eliza Fletcher, the slain kindergarten teacher from Memphis, Tennessee, who police said was kidnapped during a pre-dawn jog on Sept. 2, died from a gunshot wound to the head, an autopsy report released Thursday and obtained by The Associated Press revealed. Fletcher, 34, had a gunshot...
Tennessee Tribune
The Return of the Bank Fishing King
MEMPHIS, TN — Chester Allen has a life tale for the ages. The 55-year-old supply chain manager had a debilitating stroke last year that left him totally crippled and with quadruple vision. His best friend Preston Gibson passed away from Covid and his doctors told him he had no hope for recovery.
actionnews5.com
Black Restaurant Week highlights Black-owned businesses in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week is Memphis Black Restaurant Week -- a week to celebrate and highlight Black-owned businesses here in the Mid-South. This week you have several opportunities to try black-owned restaurants at a discounted price. The Genre on Poplar Avenue in downtown Memphis is just one of...
WREG
Renovations begin for one of Memphis’ most popular parks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the most popular parks in East Memphis is getting a makeover soon. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for a new playground and pavilion at Audubon Park. The Memphis City Council approved $8 million dollars for the improvements. Renovations include a new sidewalk and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Accused Memphis mass shooter Ezekiel Kelly indicted on 26 additional charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Ezekiel Kelly has been indicted on 26 additional charges related to the Sept. 7 shooting spree that left three people dead and injured others earlier this month, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy. The DA says a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on two counts of first-degree […]
New Memphis school forced to close after lacking community funding| Students rave about its wholistic learning approach
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After only being open for a little over a month, Individualized Intellect Institute (I3), which focused on implementing a new approach to learning, was forced to shut its doors. School officials said the reason for the sudden close was a lack of sustainable resources. I3 was...
Memphis leaders expected to discuss armed protest by Proud Boys
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis leaders are discussing public safety after armed protestors disrupted a planned drag show at the Museum of Science and History. The Memphis Museum of Science and History, formerly known as the Pink Palace Museum, apologized after the Memphis Proud Drag Show and Dance Party was cancelled Friday night due to a protest […]
Teen shot victim after following him and mother from Horn Lake: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a teenager who they say shot a man who was inside a car with his mother last week. Conner Johnson, 18, is being accused of following a mother and her son from Horn Lake to Memphis on Sept 23. According to police, the 40-year-old victim told officers he was […]
Comments / 0