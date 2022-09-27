ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

University of Memphis basketball faces fine, probation but no ban

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In what is seen as a huge win for Memphis, the University of Memphis men’s basketball team will face a $5,000 fine and three years probation for Level II and Level III NCAA violations, according to a ruling released Tuesday morning. The penalties do not include any ban on postseason play for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. Attorneys filed the federal lawsuit in Memphis, bringing to light multiple survivors and naming new abusers, including Tennessee-based Premier Athletics and athlete and coach Dominick Frizzell, a cheerleader at the University of Tennessee, representatives said. The suit alleges that inappropriate behavior, such as the sending of messages and pictures to minor athletes, happened in Premier’s gym until September of 2022.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
State
Florida State
Memphis, TN
Basketball
State
South Carolina State
heartlandcollegesports.com

What’s In Store for Kansas After Memphis’ IARP Penalties?

The Memphis Tigers received their punishment from the NCAA’s IARP board on Tuesday, signaling that the Kansas case may be closer to a resolution. Memphis was facing four Level I violations and two Level II violations after an 18-month probe, and head coach Anfernee Hardaway was facing a Level I violation and two Level II violations.
LAWRENCE, KS
newstalk987.com

UT cheerleader is dismissed over abuse scandal.

UT is dismissing a cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Attorneys announced a lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, Premier Athletics, and UT cheerleader Dominick Frizzell. The suit states Frizzell was allowed to “emotionally, physically, and sexually exploit and abuse” Premier’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
South Reporter

John Edward Cathey

John Edward Cathey, 71, of Memphis, Tenn., died September 12, 2022, at Spring Gate Nursing Home. He was a mechanic and handyman. Services were held at 1:30 p.m. On Sept. 25 at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Bowens Cemetery in Holly Springs. He leaves four daughters, Bessie Anderson...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penny Hardaway
accountingtoday.com

A 'Black tax' costs U.S. cities millions they can't afford

Althea Greene walks under exposed pipes and into an auditorium, where the chairs are broken and splintering. Treadwell Middle School, built in 1943, looked pretty shabby when Greene was a student here in Memphis 50 years ago. On this August morning, Greene laments that little, if anything, has changed. "We're lucky it's still standing," she says.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crashes on Austin Peay, Covington Pike kill two

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed in two separate crashes in Raleigh just hours apart Thursday morning. At 3:21 a.m., police say a tractor-trailer crash closed Austin Peay Highway at Joslyn Street. One person was killed at the scene. At 6:30, police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on New Covington Pike at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis’ first black church congregation receives $548k grant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ first church congregation of color has received a grant of $548,000 for preservation. This week, the Collins Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church received a preservation grant of $500,000 for construction costs for repairs and improvements. A pre-preservation planning grant of nearly $48,000 was also awarded to the church for assessment/analysis of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Calvary Christian Academy#The Atlanta Xpress Aau#Coachmike#Tigers#Ucf#Usf#Lsu
Tennessee Tribune

The Return of the Bank Fishing King

MEMPHIS, TN — Chester Allen has a life tale for the ages. The 55-year-old supply chain manager had a debilitating stroke last year that left him totally crippled and with quadruple vision. His best friend Preston Gibson passed away from Covid and his doctors told him he had no hope for recovery.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Black Restaurant Week highlights Black-owned businesses in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week is Memphis Black Restaurant Week -- a week to celebrate and highlight Black-owned businesses here in the Mid-South. This week you have several opportunities to try black-owned restaurants at a discounted price. The Genre on Poplar Avenue in downtown Memphis is just one of...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Renovations begin for one of Memphis’ most popular parks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the most popular parks in East Memphis is getting a makeover soon. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for a new playground and pavilion at Audubon Park. The Memphis City Council approved $8 million dollars for the improvements. Renovations include a new sidewalk and...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Accused Memphis mass shooter Ezekiel Kelly indicted on 26 additional charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Ezekiel Kelly has been indicted on 26 additional charges related to the Sept. 7 shooting spree that left three people dead and injured others earlier this month, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy. The DA says a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on two counts of first-degree […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis leaders expected to discuss armed protest by Proud Boys

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis leaders are discussing public safety after armed protestors disrupted a planned drag show at the Museum of Science and History. The Memphis Museum of Science and History, formerly known as the Pink Palace Museum, apologized after the Memphis Proud Drag Show and Dance Party was cancelled Friday night due to a protest […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy