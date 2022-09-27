MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. Attorneys filed the federal lawsuit in Memphis, bringing to light multiple survivors and naming new abusers, including Tennessee-based Premier Athletics and athlete and coach Dominick Frizzell, a cheerleader at the University of Tennessee, representatives said. The suit alleges that inappropriate behavior, such as the sending of messages and pictures to minor athletes, happened in Premier’s gym until September of 2022.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO