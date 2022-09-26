Read full article on original website
BAYLOR FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK
Even though there are NCAA-mandated dead periods for recruiting, coaches are always scouting. Within minutes of Baylor junior tight end Drake Dabney hurdling Iowa State safety Jeremiah Cooper for a 17-yard catch and run in the third quarter of the Bears' 31-24 win last Saturday in Ames, @BaylorTrack tweeted out, "What you got going on this spring, Drake?"
No. 7 EQ Falls To No. 10 South Carolina, 11-8
COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 7 Baylor equestrian (0-1) opened its 2022-23 season with a loss at No. 10 South Carolina (3-0), 11-8, Thursday at One Wood Farm in Columbia, S.C. The Bears and the Gamecocks split the two first-half events, as BU claimed a 3-2 victory in Horsemanship but was shut out in Flat, 5-0. In the second half, SC edged out an event win in Fences, 3-2, though the Bears claimed Reining, 3-1. Baylor saw strong rides fromBella Rosa (75) and Nadalee Vasquez (75.5) in Horsemanship, Dominika Silvestri (84) and Annie Vorhies (84) in Fences and Jenna Meimerstorf (71) in Reining. Madaline Callaway was named the Most Outstanding Performer in Reining after her point-winning ride on Stoner that scored a 70.5.
Baylor Athletics Announces Fundraising Effort Supporting Mental Health Initiatives
WACO, Texas – Baylor University today announced the public launch of an effort to build philanthropic support focused on growing mental health services for Baylor's student-athletes. The launch comes in tandem with a gift from Jarred and Kay Nan Sloan of Houston supporting Baylor Athletics and resourcing Athletics Mental Health Services (AMHS), which ensures access for Baylor's student-athletes to mental health services. The timing of the Sloans' gift coincides with tomorrow's Baylor Football game against Oklahoma State, which will feature content on AMHS in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference and College Football's Mental Health Awareness Week.
Athletics Partners with CLC and IMG to Send Baylor Student to Participate in UofNYFW Educational Experience for College Students at New York Fashion Week
WACO, Texas – Baylor Athletics, through their partnership with CLC (the nation's leading collegiate licensing company), was invited to participate in their signature program, UofNYFW, by sending Baylor student Haidyn Chudy to New York to enjoy this one-of-a-kind educational experience. CLC and IMG, the operator of New York Fashion...
