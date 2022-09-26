COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 7 Baylor equestrian (0-1) opened its 2022-23 season with a loss at No. 10 South Carolina (3-0), 11-8, Thursday at One Wood Farm in Columbia, S.C. The Bears and the Gamecocks split the two first-half events, as BU claimed a 3-2 victory in Horsemanship but was shut out in Flat, 5-0. In the second half, SC edged out an event win in Fences, 3-2, though the Bears claimed Reining, 3-1. Baylor saw strong rides fromBella Rosa (75) and Nadalee Vasquez (75.5) in Horsemanship, Dominika Silvestri (84) and Annie Vorhies (84) in Fences and Jenna Meimerstorf (71) in Reining. Madaline Callaway was named the Most Outstanding Performer in Reining after her point-winning ride on Stoner that scored a 70.5.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO