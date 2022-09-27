Read full article on original website
kxloradio.com
Lewistown Art Center hosting Harvest Fest Art Auction
Mary Baumstark with the Lewistown Art Center was recently in the studio. She gives the details of the Harvest Fest Art Auction. Purchase tickets at the Art Center or online at lewistownartcenter.net.
kxloradio.com
Attorney General Knudsen talks with KXLO about illegal drugs in state of Montana
Attorney General Austin Knudsen was recently in the studio. He gives some stats of illegal drugs in the state of Montana. For more information, go online at dojmt.gov, call the Fergus County Sheriff office at 406-535-3415 or the Lewistown City Police Department at 406-535-1800.
kxloradio.com
Lewistown holding drag races this weekend
Nicole Olsen with the Lewistown Drag Racing was recently in the studio. She gives the details of the drag races this weekend. The drag races are this Saturday and Sunday. For more information, check out their Facebook page.
