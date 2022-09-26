UAS campus director Paul Kraft and support specialist Courtney MacArthur helped develop the UAS Indigenous Land Acknowledgment Panels to create a teaching moment, and to further the understanding of the significance of land acknowledgement. The panels explore questions beyond simply reading an acknowledgment at the beginning of a public meeting. The panels (recorded as Zoom meetings) will be screened at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 8 (Panel One) and 2 p.m. Sunday, October 9 (Panel 2) in Room 229 on the UAS Sitka campus. The screenings are a prelude to the events of Indigenous Peoples Day, which begin on campus at 5 p.m. on Monday, October 10, in the hangar, and then move to Room 229 for a keynote speech by US Representative Mary Peltola at 6 p.m. Breakout sessions are scheduled for 7 p.m. on the theme of “Our Journey Forward.”

SITKA, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO