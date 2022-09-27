Read full article on original website
Lions
Forster Claims Individual Medalist Honors at SIUE Dolenc Invitational
MADISON, Ill. – Southeastern Louisiana University sophomore Charlie Forster eagled the first playoff hole to claim individual medalist honors at the SIUE Dolenc Invitational Tuesday at Gateway Golf Links. Forster, a native of Winchester, England, birdied four of the last five holes – including the last three – in...
Lions
Lady Lions Look to Extend Win Streak on Hall of Fame Weekend
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team heads into Hall of Fame weekend looking to extend its two-match win streak and keep the momentum going in the final two matches of the three-match week this week. The Lady Lions (13-3, 2-1 SLC) are coming off of a...
Lions
Lady Lions Roar Back to Knock Off McNeese in Four Sets
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team didn't have the best of starts in its midweek match-up with McNeese State, but the Lady Lions found the groove in the second set and knocked off the Cowgirls 3-1 (26-28, 25-22, 25-23, 25-18) Tuesday night at the University Center.
