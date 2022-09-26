ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If neccesary, sand, stain and seal. There should be a law against painting over nature's beautiful wood grain.

House Digest

How Much Will Living In A Tiny House Really Cost You?

With rising inflation and an ever-increasing cost of living, you may be considering making a bit of a change in your life, possibly downsizing to a smaller home. Tiny houses, defined as homes with less than 400 square feet of living space, according to the International Residential Code, are only becoming more popular for a variety of reasons. These smaller houses have less of an impact on the environment, they are sometimes more mobile than regular houses (if they're built on trailers), and they encourage a more simplified and minimalist vibe towards life with less of a focus on material possessions.
BobVila

How Much Does Sewer Line Replacement Cost?

Repairing or replacing a sewer line isn’t usually at the top of a homeowner’s renovation plans. But it’s sometimes a necessary project to prevent some quite unpleasant side effects, like sewage in the backyard or basement. There are many factors that come into play when calculating sewer line replacement cost, including where the line is located, what it’s made out of, how long the section to be replaced measures, and what’s causing the problem in the first place. According to HomeAdvisor, homeowners pay between $1,253 and $4,701 to have a sewer line replaced, with the national average coming in at $2,914.
BobVila

How Much Does It Cost to Flip a House?

Optimistic real estate investors often enter a house flip with the hope of making a ton of cash in just a short time. When done correctly, this outcome is certainly possible. But before diving in, potential flippers need to ask themselves an important question. How much does it cost to flip a house?
Fortune

Homebuyer’s remorse: most people who bought a house recently have regrets

The home buying experience over the last two and a half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, but not all homeowners were satisfied with the process. Nearly three in four Americans have at least one regret about their new home or the home-buying process, according to a new survey from Anytime Estimate, a home-buying website, based on home buyer experiences throughout 2021 and 2022.
Tracey Folly

Employee knocks over entire display of wine bottles because she's eating an apple at work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was working at my liquor store job as a cashier and stocker when I noticed a display of wine bottles that needed to be restocked. Being the diligent employee that I was, I decided to take care of it right away. I went to the back room to grab a box of wine bottles, and that's when I made my mistake. I was hungry, so I decided to eat an apple while I worked. The store owner didn't allow us to take breaks. So if you wanted to snack, you had to multitask.
CNBC

'I work just 3.5 days a week': This 28-year old quit his job—now he makes $189,000 a year off 7 income streams

In 2017, after I graduated from college, I started working as an engineer at an oil company. I was 23 and making $98,500 a year. At first, I thought I had my dream job. But after seeing senior leaders work 60-hour weeks with routine travel, I realized that it wasn't the lifestyle I wanted. My father passed away when I was three years old, so having family time was always very valuable to me.
