Antiknowitalls
3d ago
If neccesary, sand, stain and seal. There should be a law against painting over nature's beautiful wood grain.
How Much Will Living In A Tiny House Really Cost You?
With rising inflation and an ever-increasing cost of living, you may be considering making a bit of a change in your life, possibly downsizing to a smaller home. Tiny houses, defined as homes with less than 400 square feet of living space, according to the International Residential Code, are only becoming more popular for a variety of reasons. These smaller houses have less of an impact on the environment, they are sometimes more mobile than regular houses (if they're built on trailers), and they encourage a more simplified and minimalist vibe towards life with less of a focus on material possessions.
How Much Does Sewer Line Replacement Cost?
Repairing or replacing a sewer line isn’t usually at the top of a homeowner’s renovation plans. But it’s sometimes a necessary project to prevent some quite unpleasant side effects, like sewage in the backyard or basement. There are many factors that come into play when calculating sewer line replacement cost, including where the line is located, what it’s made out of, how long the section to be replaced measures, and what’s causing the problem in the first place. According to HomeAdvisor, homeowners pay between $1,253 and $4,701 to have a sewer line replaced, with the national average coming in at $2,914.
How Much Does It Cost to Flip a House?
Optimistic real estate investors often enter a house flip with the hope of making a ton of cash in just a short time. When done correctly, this outcome is certainly possible. But before diving in, potential flippers need to ask themselves an important question. How much does it cost to flip a house?
Business Insider
Everyone is trying to buy rental real estate right now, but after 15 years as a landlord I'm selling my properties for 4 reasons
I've been a landlord for 15 years and my properties have earned me extra income, but I'm ready to sell. It's a good time for sellers, for one thing, and I'm tired of dealing with my rentals. Real estate is not "passive," and it's getting harder and harder to find...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’m a coin collector – the 1940s penny that could be worth more than $100,000, exact details to look for
A COIN collector on social media recently shared a video about a 1940s coin worth a fortune. Tiktok user thecoinchannel, real name Eric Miller, posted a video to his account about a penny one of his followers found that could be worth over $100,000. The influencer uses his platform to...
A South Carolina mom who never pays for toothpaste or toilet paper shares the free app everyone should have to save money
Extreme couponer Hayley Bennett runs @that_coupon_chick, an Instagram page focused on coupons and deals, and helps people save money and find clearance deals.
A private island in Canada with a 4-bedroom home is on sale for less than the average house in America. Take a look.
Duval Island, a private island in Ontario, Canada, is on the market for $380,000. It's made up of 5.40 acres of land and features a four-bedroom home, as well as a guest cottage. The bedrooms and wraparound deck provide stunning views of the lake.
Manager tells employees they can't leave work until he says so: 'Overtime is mandatory, not optional'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've held dozens of jobs since my first after-school stint as a grocery store cashier. In my early twenties, I spent several years working at a large retail secondhand shop that sold everything from gently used clothes and shoes to old vinyl records and furniture.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Homebuyer’s remorse: most people who bought a house recently have regrets
The home buying experience over the last two and a half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, but not all homeowners were satisfied with the process. Nearly three in four Americans have at least one regret about their new home or the home-buying process, according to a new survey from Anytime Estimate, a home-buying website, based on home buyer experiences throughout 2021 and 2022.
My husband and I went on a 7-day Alaskan cruise. Here's what our 200-square-foot room with 3 closets and a balcony was like.
My husband and I went on a seven-day Alaskan cruise aboard Holland America Line's Westerdam ship. We stayed in a verandah stateroom — which had three closets, a queen-sized bed, and a balcony. The ship also had amenities, ranging from pools to theaters, outside of our room.
Employee knocks over entire display of wine bottles because she's eating an apple at work
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was working at my liquor store job as a cashier and stocker when I noticed a display of wine bottles that needed to be restocked. Being the diligent employee that I was, I decided to take care of it right away. I went to the back room to grab a box of wine bottles, and that's when I made my mistake. I was hungry, so I decided to eat an apple while I worked. The store owner didn't allow us to take breaks. So if you wanted to snack, you had to multitask.
I’m a cleaning pro – my $8.99 secret item will get your home sparkling better than ever before
WHAT if even the tiniest nooks and crannies of your house could be perfectly clean, every time, for less than $10?. It's totally possible with one home expert's favorite tool, which will take the place of flimsier scrub brushes and repurposed toothbrushes in your cleaning supplies. The recommendation comes from...
People are only just realising why microwaves windows are not see-through and have those black dots on the windows
IT’S a kitchen appliance that most people use every day, but have you ever realised that most microwaves have non see-through windows with black dots?. People have just started to twig that this is the case – and it turns out it’s not just a strange coincidence.
A luxury cruise ship will allow residents to permanently live at sea. See inside its 237-square-foot studios selling for $1 million.
For a cool $1 million, you can fulfill your dreams of spending life at sea indefinitely. Just be prepared to trade in your comfortable multiroom home for a studio condominium so small that you'll have to sleep on a Murphy bed. Storylines is building the 18-deck MV Narrative, the startup's...
The Best Portable Home Generators, According To Real Electricians
With extreme weather comes more power outages. Stay prepared with these portable generators recommended by the experts.
Interior designers share 15 home trends you'll probably regret in a few years
From marble countertops and white carpets to shiplap and open shelving, there are some popular home-decorating trends that may not age well.
Motley Fool
My Friend Paid Cash for a Home and Regretted It Immediately. Here's Why
It's a mistake she's bemoaning to this day. Many buyers have resorted to paying cash for homes in today's competitive market. Doing so could leave you in a tight spot with little savings, so you may want to consider financing a home purchase using a mortgage instead. Earlier this year,...
I’m a hotel manager and my shower cap hack makes staying in hotel so much easier
EVERYONE looks forward to the luxury of staying in a hotel on holiday, but away from our home comforts it can be hard to feel completely rested and at ease. In order to help you maximise your rest and really get your money's worth, a hotel manager shared his savvy insider tips.
I’m a cleaning pro, I always follow the 20/20 Rule when I declutter and it saves me so much space
DOES your home seem to attract clutter like a magnet? If so, good news: there's a simple rule that can make staying organized easier. Home experts swear by the 20/20 Rule, and once you've learned it, you'll never struggle to say "goodbye" to unnecessary items. The experts at Homes and...
CNBC
'I work just 3.5 days a week': This 28-year old quit his job—now he makes $189,000 a year off 7 income streams
In 2017, after I graduated from college, I started working as an engineer at an oil company. I was 23 and making $98,500 a year. At first, I thought I had my dream job. But after seeing senior leaders work 60-hour weeks with routine travel, I realized that it wasn't the lifestyle I wanted. My father passed away when I was three years old, so having family time was always very valuable to me.
Comments / 5