Suspect arrested after social media threats made against Marengo grocery store
Marango, Iowa — Police have arrested man they say is suspected of making threats of violence one week ago at the Big G Food store in Marengo . On Wednesday officers with the Marengo Police Department executed a search warrant on the 1500 block of N Ave. in rural Marengo.
Sixth anniversary of record-breaking fall flooding along the Cedar River
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Six years ago today the Cedar River in Cedar Rapids rose to the second highest level on record. Water spilled over the banks of the Cedar and set records from Cedar Falls to Cedar Rapids. The crest of 21.97 feet was only...
Walmart Hiring up to 1,500 CDL-A Drivers Nationwide
Mount Pleasant, Iowa — Walmart is hosting a Driver Open House event across the country and hiring up to 29 CDL-A drivers in the Mount Pleasant area. Each year, Walmart’s nearly 13,000 drivers travel over 900 million miles and deliver millions of cases of merchandise to 4,700 Walmart and Sam's Club locations across the nation.
