Ottumwa, IA

Walmart Hiring up to 1,500 CDL-A Drivers Nationwide

Mount Pleasant, Iowa — Walmart is hosting a Driver Open House event across the country and hiring up to 29 CDL-A drivers in the Mount Pleasant area. Each year, Walmart’s nearly 13,000 drivers travel over 900 million miles and deliver millions of cases of merchandise to 4,700 Walmart and Sam's Club locations across the nation.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA

