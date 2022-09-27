A brutal attack on a woman at a Queens train station used by many to get to one of NYC's airports was caught on camera. The victim said that a homeless man came up to her out of nowhere while she was on her way to work at the airport on Sept. 20. Elizabeth Gomes was at the Howard Beach/JFK Airport train and subway station and said the man first tried talking to her, then followed her for a while — before slamming her into the wall and throwing her to the ground before he started mercilessly punching and kicking her.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO