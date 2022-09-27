Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually GoThe Veracity ReportNew York City, NY
New York households to payments get up to $1,050Jake WellsNew York City, NY
The Best Sliders in America Can Be Found Inside this Tiny New Jersey RestaurantTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
Related
NBC New York
Body Parts in Suitcases in Blood-Filled Brooklyn Apartment Confirmed to Be 22-Year-Old Woman: Cops
Authorities confirmed the human remains found in suitcases in a Brooklyn apartment where officers had gone to conduct a welfare check on a 22-year-old woman earlier this month indeed belonged to her. They identified her as D'Asia Johnson, of Linwood Street in East New York, and said her death had...
Good Samaritan's face broken by punches, speaker, sneaker on SoHo subway train
A good Samaritan’s face was broken as he tried to stop an assault on a Manhattan subway train last week, police said Thursday.
Suspect at large after fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl in Brooklyn
A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot Wednesday in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, police say.
Police identify woman whose remains were found in suitcases inside Brooklyn apartment
The NYPD has identified the woman whose remains were found in suitcases in a Cypress Hills apartment on Sept. 21.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
17-year-old girl fatally shot in face in Brooklyn identified
17-year-old Shayma Roman had no criminal history and is believed to have been an unintended target of the gunfire that erupted Wednesday.
Man found dead in Manhattan’s Chinatown with slash wounds: NYPD
CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was found dead on a Chinatown street with multiple slash wounds early Thursday, according to authorities. The deceased, whose identity was not immediately determined by police, was found between two cars on Hester Street near Eldridge Street around 7:30 a.m., officials said. He had multiple slash wounds on his […]
NBC New York
Police Looking for Suspect who Sprayed an MTA Bus Driver
Police are looking for the person they say pepper-sprayed a 35-year-old MTA bus driver in Washington Heights. Investigators say that it was on September 15th around 9:30 a.m. when the individual flagged down the bus near West 162 Street and Edgecomb Avenue. Once the bus stopped, the individual approached the driver and discharged pepper spray into his eyes and mouth. The man then took off on his bike.
Man who fatally shot woman, 25, in head near Union Square indicted on murder charges: DA
A man who allegedly fatally shot a woman while she was walking near Union Square earlier this month has been indicted on murder charges, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Exclusive: NYPD officer beaten in the Bronx details attack that turned his life upside down
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — It’s been more than a month since an off-duty NYPD officer was beaten in the Bronx, but he’s still dealing with an immense amount of pain, the officer told PIX11 News in an exclusive interview Thursday. Muhammad Chowdhury, an 18-year police veteran, was in a coma after he was beaten […]
NBC New York
Brutal Attack on Woman at JFK Train Station in Queens Caught on Camera
A brutal attack on a woman at a Queens train station used by many to get to one of NYC's airports was caught on camera. The victim said that a homeless man came up to her out of nowhere while she was on her way to work at the airport on Sept. 20. Elizabeth Gomes was at the Howard Beach/JFK Airport train and subway station and said the man first tried talking to her, then followed her for a while — before slamming her into the wall and throwing her to the ground before he started mercilessly punching and kicking her.
Police: Suspects wanted in shooting, slashing of 42-year-old man in the Bronx
A 42-year-old man was shot and slashed in the face Wednesday morning in the Tremont section of the Bronx.
'Make it easy': Brooklyn robbers knock out screaming man with chokehold
A thief knocked out a man with a chokehold after the victim started screaming during a robbery in Brooklyn last week, police said Thursday as they released video of two suspects.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teen suspects arrested for fatal shooting during Bronx carjacking after they’re spotted driving victim’s Mercedes-Benz
Two teen suspects have been arrested for a fatal shooting during a Bronx carjacking — after they were spotted by cops driving the victim’s stolen Mercedes-Benz, police said Wednesday. Ahkeem Chase and Latrell Fleming, both 18, are facing murder, manslaughter, robbery and weapon possession charges for the Saturday night slaying in Hunts Point. They were arrested about 8 a.m. Tuesday. The teens ...
LI mom finds friend choking son, 10, in his bedroom then attacks her: police
A 29-year-old man has been charged after he attacked his friend and her son inside the then-10-year-old’s Long Island bedroom last year.
Man Swipes 63-Year-Old Woman’s Wallet from Astoria Church, Assaults Her When Confronted: NYPD
The police are looking for a man who allegedly swiped a 63-year-old woman’s wallet while at an Astoria church on Saturday and then assaulted her when he was confronted. The victim was attending a memorial service at Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church, located at 25-36 37th St., when her wallet was stolen from a bench during the service at around 5 p.m.
4 men shot in hail of gunfire in Harlem hours after 4 shot in Queens
Police responding to the gunfire found a chaotic scene of victims staggering a block away.
Armed carjacker strikes in Bronx, woman leaps from vehicle: NYPD
PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A knife-wielding carjacker swiped a vehicle with a woman inside in Parkchester, forcing her to leap out of the car, authorities said early Wednesday in a public appeal for tips. The harrowing ordeal began around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 19, when a man left his car running and his wife […]
bkreader.com
Man Shot In Foot Near Marcy Houses In Bed-Stuy
A man was shot in the foot near Bed-Stuy’s Marcy Houses Monday night, police say. The shooter squeezed off a shot from a black Jeep near […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
Comments / 0