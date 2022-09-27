ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
PIX11

Man found dead in Manhattan’s Chinatown with slash wounds: NYPD

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was found dead on a Chinatown street with multiple slash wounds early Thursday, according to authorities. The deceased, whose identity was not immediately determined by police, was found between two cars on Hester Street near Eldridge Street around 7:30 a.m., officials said. He had multiple slash wounds on his […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Police Looking for Suspect who Sprayed an MTA Bus Driver

Police are looking for the person they say pepper-sprayed a 35-year-old MTA bus driver in Washington Heights. Investigators say that it was on September 15th around 9:30 a.m. when the individual flagged down the bus near West 162 Street and Edgecomb Avenue. Once the bus stopped, the individual approached the driver and discharged pepper spray into his eyes and mouth. The man then took off on his bike.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Brutal Attack on Woman at JFK Train Station in Queens Caught on Camera

A brutal attack on a woman at a Queens train station used by many to get to one of NYC's airports was caught on camera. The victim said that a homeless man came up to her out of nowhere while she was on her way to work at the airport on Sept. 20. Elizabeth Gomes was at the Howard Beach/JFK Airport train and subway station and said the man first tried talking to her, then followed her for a while — before slamming her into the wall and throwing her to the ground before he started mercilessly punching and kicking her.
QUEENS, NY
Public Safety
Daily News

Teen suspects arrested for fatal shooting during Bronx carjacking after they’re spotted driving victim’s Mercedes-Benz

Two teen suspects have been arrested for a fatal shooting during a Bronx carjacking — after they were spotted by cops driving the victim’s stolen Mercedes-Benz, police said Wednesday. Ahkeem Chase and Latrell Fleming, both 18, are facing murder, manslaughter, robbery and weapon possession charges for the Saturday night slaying in Hunts Point. They were arrested about 8 a.m. Tuesday. The teens ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Armed carjacker strikes in Bronx, woman leaps from vehicle: NYPD

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A knife-wielding carjacker swiped a vehicle with a woman inside in Parkchester, forcing her to leap out of the car, authorities said early Wednesday in a public appeal for tips. The harrowing ordeal began around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 19, when a man left his car running and his wife […]
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Man Shot In Foot Near Marcy Houses In Bed-Stuy

A man was shot in the foot near Bed-Stuy’s Marcy Houses Monday night, police say. The shooter squeezed off a shot from a black Jeep near […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
BROOKLYN, NY

