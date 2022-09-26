Read full article on original website
Gunna’s lawyers claim new indictment ‘dismisses’ involvement in any ‘violent’ act
ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Gunna’s lawyers have filed their third motion for a bond hearing, this time claiming the new indictment from prosecutors presented ‘no evidence to support its claims of dangerousness and has dismissed the only serious over act’ that was initially presented during his first bond hearing.
‘Part of a Lifetime movie:’ Woman goes on the run in the middle of trial for abusing Cobb woman
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A family says they were ready to see the woman they believe abused their elderly loved one taken away in handcuffs, but did not get that opportunity when she disappeared in the middle of her own trial. Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke with the family...
Gov. Kemp called upon to suspend Georgia sheriff accused of groping prominent Atlanta judge
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a prominent Atlanta judge called upon the governor Thursday to suspend a central Georgia sheriff accused of groping her. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for allegedly groping Judge Glenda Hatchett at an event. Her attorneys point out...
Atlanta woman tried to pass off online photos as own accident in insurance fraud scheme, officials say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An Atlanta woman is facing charges of insurance fraud and forgery after an investigation that started with a car accident. Officials say in January 2021, 45-year-old Maisha Harris applied for an auto insurance policy with Mercury Insurance Company, but didn't report all the accidents she was in during the last five years - including one where she was at-fault.
Report: Authorities trying to seize rapper Young Thug's car, jewelry collect after arrest
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Atlanta rapper Young Thug reportedly might have to give up dozens of pieces of expensive jewelry and multiple luxury cars that were seized during his arrest in May. The 30-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, and 27 other people, was indicted along with...
Clark Atlanta students complain of broken locks, multiple thefts due to key issue
ATLANTA - Several students at Clark Atlanta University are expressing frustration about a lack of keys for their dorm rooms. Multiple students told FOX 5 that they either don't have keys or the keys they were given don't work to open and lock their doors. Naseem is one of the...
Atlanta Is the Best Place to Live in the U.S.
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Money’s Best Places to Live list has been around for 35 years and counting. And if you’ve come across it in any one of those years, you know that Atlanta is very different from the kinds of places that usually make the cut. Especially at the very top.
Man police say assaulted woman in courthouse bathroom caught appearing to follow GA State student
ATLANTA — A man who police say assaulted a woman inside a bathroom at the Fulton County courthouse has been arrested. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Lester Walker was taken into custody Monday evening after a senior investigator with the Fulton County District Attorney’s...
Grady Memorial Hospital no longer needs help identifying crash victim
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Grady Hospital announced they've identified the patient. Grady Memorial Hospital is asking for the public's help in identifying a crash victim in its care. Doctors said the woman was admitted into the hospital on Sept. 12 after being hit by a car at North Druid Hills Road and Kittredge Park Road in Atlanta. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance, the hospital said. The medical staff did not elaborate on her injuries or the circumstances of the crash.
A cow that surprised neighbors in metro Atlanta is ‘apprehended’
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A cow is no longer on the loose in North Fulton County. The Milton Police Department posted on Facebook the cow was roaming the area of Francis Road and Thompson Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. A neighbor commented the...
Gridlock Guy: Atlanta traffic tips for evacuees fleeing Ian
The stresses of urgency, fear, and the unknown pulse through the waves of evacuees from the Georgia coast and from Florida, as Hurricane Ian bears down on the mainland. As is often the case in more cheerful times adjacent to holiday weekends, an egress from Florida jams I-75 in South Metro Atlanta and then that clog travels north and congeals on I-285 and the Downtown Connector (I-75/85).
Trans pioneer, politician Michelle Bruce found dead at home
Former Riverdale City Councilperson Michelle Bruce, Georgia’s first openly transgender elected official who lost reelection in 2003 after an opponent filed suit claiming she was “fraudulently” running for reelection as a woman, was found dead in her home on Roy Huie Road September 27. Although an official cause of death was not yet available as of press time, a member of the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s office on scene said Bruce appeared to have died of natural causes.
Metro Atlanta rapper Q Money convicted of killing a friend while the victim slept
A metro Atlanta rapper was convicted Friday of the killing of a friend — execution style — while the friend slept. According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, jurors returned guilty verdicts on Friday against 26-year-old Qamar “Q Money” Williams on charges of malice murder, felony murder (two counts), aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Calvin “Scotty” Chappell.
3 Atlanta Public Schools administrators on leave amid internal review
Three senior Atlanta schools administrators have been placed on leave pending an internal review into a principal hiring process.
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
12-year-old shoots father, herself in murder pact with friend to run away to GA, sheriff says
PARKER COUNTY, Texas — A 12-year-old is accused of shooting herself and her father in an alleged murder plot she planned with her friend. The Parker County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said deputies found a girl with a gunshot wound to the head lying in the street. They also found her father with a gunshot wound in the stomach inside their home.
Missing 9-year-old Atlanta girl found
ATLANTA – Police have issued a "critical missing child" alert for a 9-year-old Atlanta girl last seen early Tuesday evening. Alvaria Porter was last seen around 6 p.m. in the area of Byrere Terrace SW and Epworth Street SW, just a few blocks south of Rev James Orange Park in the Oakland City neighborhood, Atlanta police say.
Police reveal ex-boyfriend shot, killed Clayton County mother
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man has been charged in the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Clayton County police have identified this man as 40-year-old Jornel Jamil Williams. On Monday, Clayton County released the identity of the man who shot and killed 35-year-old Tonya White. Police say they found Williams sitting in a vehicle on Trammell Road with the already deceased White on Sept. 22.
3-month-old with broken bones admitted to hospital; father charged with abuse
A Hall County father has been arrested after his infant daughter was discovered with broken bones during a recent medical examination. The infant’s mother sought treatment for the three-month-old child at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on September 20. Doctors at CHOA contacted Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators when they found the infant with a fractured femur, as well as evidence of other bone fractures. Doctors told investigators the injuries were consistent with abuse.
[minus.driver] Drummer Matt Donald Severely Injured In Apparent Random Assault, GoFundMe Launched
Matt Donald, drummer of [minus.driver], was recently severely beaten in a parking lot near a walking trail in Roswell, GA. According to local news reports (see here), Donald was thought to have been struck by multiple rocks and hospitalized after the assault, having been put on a ventilator. The motives...
