Florida State

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north

SANIBEL, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian’s passage has risen to four overall after an official said late Thursday that two people were confirmed dead on a hard-hit barrier island on Florida’s western coast. Dana Souza, city manager of Sanibel, said the deaths were...
Morning Rundown

People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida. Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2 million people. Locals who moved to Florida weathering Hurricane Ian.
Locals who moved to Florida weathering Hurricane Ian

21 News reached out to some folks who grew up and lived in the Valley for decades but are now in Florida, waiting out Hurricane Ian. Although the winds are no longer 150 miles per hour Orlando and other areas in its path will face flooding, power outages, and trees falling down as winds hover at around 96 to 100 miles per hour.
Valley firefighters join hurricane search and rescue efforts in Florida

Members of three Valley fire departments are helping the people of Florida following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. At 10 p.m. Wednesday, the Calcutta Fire Dept members joined others in a deployment to take part in Operation Hurricane Ian Search & Rescue. Joining team leader, Calcutta Fire Lt. Randy...
AEP Ohio sending nearly 600 employees, contractors to assist with Hurricane Ian

AEP Ohio will be sending over 590 employees and contractors including line personnel, tree crews, damage assessors, and crew supervisors to Florida and Georgia to assist with Hurricane Ian. Employees and contractors have been dispatched in waves over the past few days with damage assessment crews stationed in Florida and...
Broadband expansion project looking to improve internet access for Ohioans

The state of Ohio has allocated $500,000 in funding for a Lake-to-River Fiber Broadband regional expansions project. The project will improve digital equity through Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana Counties. Funding will be used to conduct an engineering analysis, which will help create a technical blueprint for a broadband corridor...
Security hiked after threatening note found in Champion Middle School

There will be additional security at Champion Middle School on Wednesday after police say a threatening note was found in a bathroom stall during school on Tuesday. Police say the situation was immediately handled by the school's resource officer and the student responsible for the note was identified and removed from the building after an investigation by police and school staff.
Car leads police on high-speed chase from Brookfield to Youngstown

A police chase that lasted nearly a half hour with speeds up to 100 miles per hour traveled through two counties and ended on Youngstown's East Side on Tuesday. Police began pursuing a car for a license plate violation from Route 62 and the state line in Brookfield Township at around 10:10 a.m.
Sidewalk project provides safety for students and community

Vienna township leaders hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday in celebration of a newly completed sidewalk at Mathews High School on Warren Sharon road. The Trumbull County Engineer's office introduced the project in August, offering pedestrians safety while walking along the busy street. Phil Pegg, Vienna Township trustee, says...
