Margot Robbie & Brad Pitt Are Wild, Gorgeous, and Out of Control in UNCENSORED Babylon Trailer
Babylon, directed by Damien Chazelle, takes on 1920s Los Angeles with humor, music, and hedonism. The gorgeously shot trailer stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva in what promises to be one helluva ride. Babylon roars into theaters January 6. (The trailer is age restricted so you'll have to click on the video and watch directly on YouTube.)
Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Keep Their Distance During 4-Minute Venice Standing Ovation for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
On Monday night, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde both attended the world premiere of the drama “Don’t Worry Daring” at the Venice Film Festival, but they kept their distance — almost as if they weren’t even in the same film together. Pugh had skipped the press conference for the film earlier in the day. When the audience at Venice erupted into a 4-minute standing ovation for the film, a teary-eyed Pugh — who was sitting several seats away from Wilde — turned away completely from her director, as she instead faced (and danced with) her co-star Nick Kroll. The film seemed to...
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ Frequent Disappearances Caused a ‘Screaming Match’ With Florence Pugh on Don’t Worry Darling Set: Report
Don’t Worry Darling? Too late, we’re worried. Capping off the drama surrounding the September theatrical release of Don’t Worry Darling, a new report states that Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh got into in a “screaming match” while on set. The reason? Wilde’s frequent disappearances with co-star Harry Styles.
Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
Charlize Theron: ‘Monster’ Backers Wanted a ‘Hot Lesbian Movie’ with Christina Ricci
Charlize Theron had to slay a bad idea for “Monster.”. Theron won an Oscar for her portrayal of Florida sex worker turned serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Patty Jenkins’ 2003 feature debut, but the film’s financiers apparently had a very different movie in mind instead of Theron’s gritty, no holds-barred approach to the role.
Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"
Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
Ryan Paevey Opens up About Returning to GENERAL HOSPITAL (EXCLUSIVE)
These days, former GENERAL HOSPITAL star Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is keeping pretty busy filming made-for-television movies under his multi-picture deal with Hallmark Channel. With the dozen or so movies the actor has made for the network since 2015, GH fans who miss seeing Paevey in Port Charles can often instead see his handsome face on the cable network. But will there ever come a day when Paevey returns to his soap opera roots?
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
First look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan's Netflix spy thriller
Heart of Stone is set to be one of Netflix's big blockbusters of 2023, and we've now got our first look at the epic spy thriller. Written by The Old Guard's Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, the movie stars Gal Gadot as intelligence operative Rachel Stone, the only woman standing between her powerful organisation and the loss of its most valuable – and dangerous – asset.
Florence Pugh Posted A Photo With Olivia Wilde And Penned An Open Letter Amid The "Don't Worry Darling" Release
"This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times. For that I will always be grateful."
Tom Hanks Reveals If He's Spoken With Marvel for MCU Role
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the largest franchise in Hollywood and has landed some of the most popular actors the industry has ever seen. Tom Hanks is one of the few A-list actors that has yet to be cast in an MCU role, but it's not for not trying. In a recent stop on the press tour for Disney+'s Pinocchio, the Oscar-winning star says he simply has yet to be contacted by Marvel Studios.
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Shares More Behind-the-Scenes Footage From Canceled DC Film
Leslie Grace, the star of the now-canceled DC Comics film “Batgirl,” has shared more behind-the-scenes footage of the production, nearly two months after the project was axed by Warner Bros. Discovery. “I couldn’t resist,” Grace wrote in the description for a TikTok that she posted on Saturday morning. Set to “Evergreen” by Omar Apollo, the video contains footage of Grace through various stages of production, recording herself with a Gotham hero’s signature smokey eye makeup, rehearsing complex fight choreography and taking a wire-assisted tumble in front of a blue screen. The video concludes with Grace, grinning, riding a mechanical rocking horse...
Timothée Chalamet on Career Advice Leonardo Dicaprio Gave Him: ‘No Hard Drugs and No Superhero Movies’
Over the past five years, Timothée Chalamet has established himself as the hottest young actor in Hollywood, catapulting into the mainstream on the strength of career-making roles in movies such as 2017’s Call Me by Your Name and last year’s Dune. In a new interview with British...
‘Top Gun’ Star Lewis Pullman Calls Tom Cruise and Miles Teller Great Leaders, Details Dad Bill Pullman’s ‘Incredible Insight’
Maverick in training. Lewis Pullman is not only praising his dad, Bill Pullman, for his generous influence, but also his Top Gun costars Tom Cruise and Miles Teller. “Tom Cruise is the best leader a person could ever ask for,” the Voice in Your Head actor, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Creative Coalition #NextGen Young Hollywood event that took place on September 11. “You could sit there and try and imagine what the best cinematic leader would look like, who would be best to be behind the wheel of a vessel like this, and you wouldn’t be able to really conjure up exactly what shoes he filled.”
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'
Logan director James Mangold also weighed in on the announcement that Hugh Jackman would play Wolverine one more time Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans —...
Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Teases Elizabeth Olsen’s MCU Return: ‘Anything’s Possible in the Multiverse’
Elizabeth Olsen is one of creative leaders honored for Variety’s 2022 Power of Women presented by Lifetime. For more, click here. Elizabeth Olsen’s film career began — explosively — with the 2011 Sundance sensation “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” after which she went to co-star in a number of independent films. But she soon noticed, Olsen tells Variety in an interview for her Power of Women cover story, that she was perhaps being pigeonholed.
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
Deadpool 3 will bring back Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine
Deadpool is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Deadpool 3, which got a teaser video on Tuesday. The video was released by Wade Wilson himself, Ryan Reynolds, and was more like a real-life tease than an actual trailer. But Reynolds reveals that Deadpool 3 is on the way, and more importantly that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine for the film. The film even got a release date: Sept. 6, 2024.
Ballerina: John Wick Spinoff With Ana de Armas Will Begin Filming This Fall
The John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina starring Ana de Armas will reportedly begin filming this fall. That production update for the John Wick franchise was embedded in a new profile on Ana de Armas, who is currently courting Oscars buzz for her daring performance as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's new biopic Blonde. Specifically, Variety noted that Armas is getting set for "Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff, which she will shoot this fall." Ballerina will be directed by Underworld's Len Wiseman, with a script from John Wick: Parabellum writer Shay Hatten. John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski will be producing the spinoff.
Michael Keaton breaks silence on Batgirl cancellation
The Batman actor gives his thoughts on the decision to scrap the film
