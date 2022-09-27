Read full article on original website
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Nick Kyrgios goes BALLISTIC at Tennis Australia because he and best mate Thanasi Kokkinakis couldn't get a court to practice on in 'world's biggest tennis academy' in Melbourne
Nick Kyrgios has called out Tennis Australia on social media after he and Thanasi Kokkinakis were unable to get on a court at the 'world's biggest tennis academy' in Melbourne. The Australian Open men's doubles winners were joined by comedian Elliot Loney, who made light of the bizarre scenario in...
Novak Djokovic hopes for farewell match like Roger Federer, surrounded by 'biggest rivals and competitors'
Novak Djokovic said Tuesday that he hopes when he retires that he will be surrounded by his "biggest rivals and competitors," like Roger Federer was at the 2022 Laver Cup.
'Lost my last singles. Lost my last doubles… Lost my job!': Roger Federer pokes fun at himself after his emotional farewell to tennis last week, but Swiss legend still insists 'my retirement could not have been more peRFect'
Roger Federer has poked fun at himself on Instagram after admitting that his final weekend as a tennis player did not exactly go to plan. The Swiss ace paired up with Rafael Nadal for his final match before retirement at the Laver Cup last Friday, but the iconic duo were beaten by Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock, with Team World then going on to win the Ryder Cup-style event for the first time on Sunday.
Denis Shapovalov downs Jaume Munar, advances to Korea Open second round
Canada's Denis Shapovalov, No. 4 seed, defeated Spain's Jaume Munar in straight sets to advance to the second round of the Korea Open on Wednesday. Shapovalov won 7-5, 6-4, in one hour and 49 minutes to secure his first victory since his US Open third round defeat to Andrey Rublev.
Behind the 'raw' photo of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal that captures their enduring friendship
Photographer Ella Ling expected Roger Federer's farewell from tennis to be charged with emotion -- though when the moment arrived, the outpouring of tears and adulation caught her by surprise.
Tallinn Open: Katie Boulter loses in second round against Belinda Bencic
Katie Boulter was beaten 6-4 6-7 (7-2) 6-3 by Belinda Bencic in the second round of the Tallinn Open. Boulter lost her serve at the ninth point in the first set to allow world number 14 Bencic to take the lead. Britain's number six fought back to take the second...
Morgan Riddle socialises with her tennis WAG pals in London as boyfriend Taylor Fritz wins Laver Cup
TAYLOR FRITZ'S girlfriend Morgan Riddle celebrated Team World's Laver Cup triumph in style. Morgan was by Fritz's side throughout the entire competition at the O2 Arena in London and joined the celebrations after he helped his side beat Team Europe. The American's partner took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes snaps...
Laver Cup 2022 LIVE: Frances Tiafoe and Team World stun Europe and Roger Federer to win tournament
Team World produced a stunning comeback on the final day to shock Team Europe and win the Laver Cup for the first time, denying Roger Federer on the final tournament of his career.The World team, who had lost all four previous editions of the Laver Cup, needed to win three out of four matches to defeat the European team but swept a dramatic day to upset the odds at the O2 Arena in London. The script was flipped in style following the opening two matches of the day. After Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini were beaten in the doubles,...
Tennis-Like Federer's farewell, Djokovic wants biggest rivals at his swansong
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic said he wants his biggest rivals to be by his side when he brings the curtain down on his career, much like Roger Federer's emotional goodbye to the game last week.
The Laver Cup and the Real Contenders for the 2023 Slams
I know I’m not the only one that was surprised by Team World’s win over Team Europe at this year’s Laver Cup. Initially, the rosters seemed completely lopsided… with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Sir Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic on one side. Sure, Nadal and Federer were only at the tournament for one day, but, if you would have told me that the team with the infamous ‘Big Four’ would fall victim to a team composed of players with zero Grand Slams, let alone no Grand Slam finalists… I would have called you crazy, no doubt. Yet here we are: Team World has gotten the result.
