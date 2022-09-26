ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everyone who’s jealous of remote workers is right to be

Highly paid remote workers are moving to small towns, outearning those who live there. Working from home can provide more benefits than just sleeping in later and wearing pajamas all day. It also means a fatter paycheck. No wonder everyone wants in. Within the professional services industries in the U.S.,...
Sourcing Journal

‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump

Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce.  The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year.  Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Home care is losing employees to retail, restaurants

As the baby boomer generation — those born between 1946 and 1965 — becomes older, many of them want to age in their own homes. At the same time, low-wage home care workers are finding easier jobs with equal or better pay in retail and restaurants, the Washington Post recently reported.
Fortune

Tiny houses could be the next offices for ‘overstimulated’ remote workers trying to ditch cities—for $400 a night

Find Sanctuary is building cabins for workers looking to get away from the office and into nature. Tiny houses became millennial catnip in the 2010s, a trendy solution for people looking to downsize, live life on the go, or buy a home they could actually afford. But in the 2020s, this mode of alternative living has been reinvented as a get-away for remote workers.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

4 Ways To Establish Legal Thought Leadership in Your City

As a legal professional, your single biggest selling points are your professionalism, experience and expertise. The best way to attract new clients is to ensure you communicate those qualities in your marketing materials and brand-building exercises. Clients want to know that their lawyer is invested in their case, takes it...
freightwaves.com

Carriers encouraged to adapt to customers’ needs as manufacturing shifts south

Since 2020, the U.S. has experienced extreme congestion at its ports, with vessels waiting for weeks, and sometimes months, to get unloaded. After two years of continued supply chain disruptions, companies are looking for more localized options to negate the impact of overseas shipment delays. Mexico’s proximity to the Americas...
Shelley Wenger

How Can I Find a Legitimate Home-Based Opportunity?

If you are lucky, you may already be at a job where you can work from home. Many companies are starting to give their employees this option because it saves them money. They might be able to get away with a smaller office, even if they just need storage.
The Associated Press

78% of Business Professionals Are Ready for the Metaverse

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- A new global study commissioned by Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) has uncovered just how ready business professionals are to collaborate in the virtual world. According to the findings, 96% of the 15,000 people surveyed across the globe see the value of virtual meetings, and more than three-quarters (78%) say they would participate in more immersive experiences like the metaverse versus current tools, such as video conferencing. Additionally, while appetites grow for the new digital world, unreliable network performance was cited (by 38% globally) as the top concern holding organizations back. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005179/en/ A new global study commissioned by Ciena has uncovered just how ready business professionals are to collaborate in the virtual world. (Graphic: Business Wire)
monitordaily.com

New ELFF Report Examines Changing Workplaces

The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation (ELFF) released the 2022 Industry Future Council (IFC) report, “Adapting to Changing Workers and Workplaces,” that examines issues and best practices around hybrid work, recruiting, hiring, training and leadership due to pandemic and related labor market disruptions. The report follows up on last year’s comprehensive study, which identified three primary areas of focus: technology, workforce and economics & policy. IFC participants identified three themes they considered most important to the future of the workforce, the workplace and the industry.
