27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
JOBS・
20 high-paying, growing jobs that only need a high school diploma
These jobs require a high school diploma or equivalent, pay more than the median annual wage, and are projected to grow over the decade.
Everyone is wrong about the future of remote work
As CEOs push return to office and workers resist, everyone is wrong about remote work’s future.
How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?
As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. Social Security Schedule: When September 2022 Benefits Will Be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I make seven figures working from home – a side hustle involving little effort and can earn you $2,500 per month
THERE is one extra source of income that can earn you thousands of dollars per month involving doing a little work around your neighborhood. This year, 93 percent of working Americans have a side hustle amid high inflation, according to Insuranks. In an ideal world, you’ll want to maximize your...
Everyone who’s jealous of remote workers is right to be
Highly paid remote workers are moving to small towns, outearning those who live there. Working from home can provide more benefits than just sleeping in later and wearing pajamas all day. It also means a fatter paycheck. No wonder everyone wants in. Within the professional services industries in the U.S.,...
‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump
Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce. The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year. Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
Your boss thinks you just don’t work as hard at home, major Microsoft survey finds
You might think you’re working harder than ever from home—but it’s unlikely your boss agrees with you, according to a major Microsoft survey. You might think you’re working harder than ever from home—but it’s unlikely your boss agrees with you. That’s what Microsoft deduced...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Home care is losing employees to retail, restaurants
As the baby boomer generation — those born between 1946 and 1965 — becomes older, many of them want to age in their own homes. At the same time, low-wage home care workers are finding easier jobs with equal or better pay in retail and restaurants, the Washington Post recently reported.
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Tiny houses could be the next offices for ‘overstimulated’ remote workers trying to ditch cities—for $400 a night
Find Sanctuary is building cabins for workers looking to get away from the office and into nature. Tiny houses became millennial catnip in the 2010s, a trendy solution for people looking to downsize, live life on the go, or buy a home they could actually afford. But in the 2020s, this mode of alternative living has been reinvented as a get-away for remote workers.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
4 Ways To Establish Legal Thought Leadership in Your City
As a legal professional, your single biggest selling points are your professionalism, experience and expertise. The best way to attract new clients is to ensure you communicate those qualities in your marketing materials and brand-building exercises. Clients want to know that their lawyer is invested in their case, takes it...
LAW・
freightwaves.com
Carriers encouraged to adapt to customers’ needs as manufacturing shifts south
Since 2020, the U.S. has experienced extreme congestion at its ports, with vessels waiting for weeks, and sometimes months, to get unloaded. After two years of continued supply chain disruptions, companies are looking for more localized options to negate the impact of overseas shipment delays. Mexico’s proximity to the Americas...
Bosses complain workers don’t want to be in the office at all. They’re wrong
The fissure in remote work and return to office discourse seems to grow week-to-week. The chasm is so wide at this point that so many narratives and talking points are lost in the middle. Lately, attention has turned to the elusive remote worker. Company leaders don’t think workers are productive...
Oil industry: 'No logic' to Tlaib's demands that banks fund no new fossil fuel production
(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is demanding that leaders of the seven largest banks in the U.S. agree to halt funding any new fossil fuel production. The Democrat from Michigan made the demands at a recent House Financial Services Committee hearing. “You have all committed, as...
How Can I Find a Legitimate Home-Based Opportunity?
If you are lucky, you may already be at a job where you can work from home. Many companies are starting to give their employees this option because it saves them money. They might be able to get away with a smaller office, even if they just need storage.
‘Boomerang employees’ could be the untapped talent pool bosses have been looking for
Surveys regularly show a significant percentage of employees regret leaving their positions during the Great Resignation. Increasingly, they are returning to their old companies. The Great Resignation of 2022 may soon turn into the Great Return of 2023, as employees who confidently quit their jobs in search of a brighter...
Is employee loyalty dead? Local expert says yes
The amount of time an employee spends at any given company will be shorter and shorter, the result of a new norm of higher frequency job switching. In fact, the class of 2022 is expected to change jobs up to ten times before age 34.
78% of Business Professionals Are Ready for the Metaverse
HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- A new global study commissioned by Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) has uncovered just how ready business professionals are to collaborate in the virtual world. According to the findings, 96% of the 15,000 people surveyed across the globe see the value of virtual meetings, and more than three-quarters (78%) say they would participate in more immersive experiences like the metaverse versus current tools, such as video conferencing. Additionally, while appetites grow for the new digital world, unreliable network performance was cited (by 38% globally) as the top concern holding organizations back. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005179/en/ A new global study commissioned by Ciena has uncovered just how ready business professionals are to collaborate in the virtual world. (Graphic: Business Wire)
monitordaily.com
New ELFF Report Examines Changing Workplaces
The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation (ELFF) released the 2022 Industry Future Council (IFC) report, “Adapting to Changing Workers and Workplaces,” that examines issues and best practices around hybrid work, recruiting, hiring, training and leadership due to pandemic and related labor market disruptions. The report follows up on last year’s comprehensive study, which identified three primary areas of focus: technology, workforce and economics & policy. IFC participants identified three themes they considered most important to the future of the workforce, the workplace and the industry.
