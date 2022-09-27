Read full article on original website
LAKEVIEW GETS A PINK SWEEP
CORTLAND OH- It was a special night in Lakeview as the two NE8 Bulldogs came together for a worthy cause. It was time to “Spike Cancer” in Lakeview’s annual pink game. Lakeview would spike all night and run away with the sweep of Poland. (25-16 25-16 25-11)
WATERLOO MAKES IT A CLEAN SWEEP OF SPRINGFIELD
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- The Vikings traveled to New Middletown on Wednesday for a conference match against Springfield. After a scoreless first half the game came alive in the second half as the Vikings found the back of the net five times en route to a 5-1 victory. Goal scorers for...
MOONEY NO MATCH FOR THE REBELS
COLUMBIANA OH- Crestview still hasn’t lost a set all season. On Wednesday that continued as the Rebels won their third non conference game against Mooney. The match was won in three straight sets. (25-9 25-14 25-13) Grace Auer finished the night with a double double finishing with 15 kills...
WEST BRANCH TIES SCHOOL RECORD TO WIN SECTIONAL TITLE
MASSILLON OH- West Branch boys golf made the hour and half trip from Beloit to Elms Country Club worth it on Wednesday. They tied a school record on their way to a sectional championship. The team shot a 321. That score put them 23 strokes ahead of the second place team.
VAUGHN TAKES HOME BIG DOG OF THE VALLEY
Austintown, OH- Junior quarterback and safety Deshawn Vaughn has won this past weeks Big Dogs of The Valley competition. Vaughn has been a key leader to the Falcons this season after losing quarterback Devin Sherwood from last year. Vaughn has led the Falcons to a 5-1 start, with a plethora of big time wins against: Foothill (NV), Ursuline, Canton McKinley, and Lewis J. Bennett(NY).
NILES WINS MIDWEEK SHOWDOWN
NILES OH- Both teams have had their share of adversity this season and only one was going to come on top. The one who came on top in the end was the Lady Red Dragons who got their third sweep of the season against the Chaney Cowgirls, winning 25-11, 25-12 and 25-14.
WEST BRANCH GIRLS DO ENOUGH TO ADVANCE TO DISTRICTS
HUBBARD OH- The West Branch girls golf team made the trip to Hubbard on Wednesday to compete in sectionals. The Warriors were able to finish third, and that was enough to advance to districts as a team. The final team score was 421. Shaylee Muckleroy led the way for the...
CANFIELD EARNS ANOTHER SHUTOUT
CANFIELD OH- The Canfield Girl’s Soccer team improved to 9-1-0 (5-0-0) on Wednesday with a 3-0 win over Boardman. Canfield were given goals by Hanna Wahib, Lena Wahib, and Lexi Toporcer. Maci Toporcer had 2 assists on the night. Canfield goalie Lolo Padgett only needed 1 save to earn...
RED DEVILS FINISH STRONG IN FIVE SET THRILLER
WARREN OH- Campbell continued to rack up wins on Tuesday night as they traveled to Champion in a MVAC showdown. It wasn’t easy, as the Devils and Flashes went back and forth for five sets. It was Campbell that made the final push though and pulled out the victory. (22-25 25-19 25-19 23-25 15-13)
SCHNEIDER IS LAKEVIEW’S SECRET WEAPON
CORTLAND OH- When opposing teams make a scouting report for Lakeview, Brooke Schneider might not be on their list of players to keep an eye on. Maybe that is why Lakeview wins so much. If you don’t respect Schneider, you’ll learn pretty quickly what she means to the success of the Bulldogs. Since her sophomore year, Brooke has always been an excellent defender for Lakeview. She has always been a tough player to get a ball past. However, as the years have gone on her offensive skills have grown a lot. She can swing well from the outside with pretty good efficiency. Add that to the fact that her serve has become one of the most dangerous servers in the area, and you’ll find out how great of a player she actually is.
NO LUCK NEEDED FOR FITCH
YOUNGSTOWN OH- The No. 15 ranked Austintown-Fitch Lady Falcons went on the road Tuesday evening to take on the Ursuline Lady Irish in a highly anticipated volleyball matchup. Fitch was coming in off a loss the night before, which was just their second of the year, and Ursuline was looking to pull the massive upset. That would ultimately not be the case as Fitch bounced back off the loss with a near perfect game against the Irish.
LADY BULLDOGS LET LOOSE ON LISBON
EAST PALESTINE, OH- The East Palestine Volleyball team was able to get back over .500 on Monday night against EOAC rival Lisbon with a 25-16, 20-25, 25-9, 26-24 victory. Mia Lee set the tone with 6 stuffs and 23 kills. Elle Berger had 8 points, 6 kills, and an ace. Sophia Fertsch added five kills, and Mackenzie Parker filled up the stat sheet with 19 points, 20 assists, and 3 aces.
CLIPPERS GET REVENGE ON SOUTHERN
COLUMBIANA OH- It wasn’t a happy trip for the Clippers to Salineville the last time Columbiana and Southern Local met on the volleyball floor. Now, with plenty of games under the belt since then the two teams met up again. This time the venue was Columbiana, and the Clippers enjoyed some home cooking. Columbiana dominates the final set of a five set thriller to earn the victory. (25-21 27-29 25-19 23-25 15-1)
FITZGERALD AND THE FALCONS FLY HIGH
AUSTINTOWN, OH – Austintown Fitch’s identity for much of the 2022 season has been its physicality, which has helped Fitch get off to a 5-1 start through the first six weeks of the season. You don’t have to look past 6’4″ lineman Josh Fitzgerald to see a reason for why Austintown has dominated like they have. Fitzgerald is part of a Fitch line that has paved the way for one of the most impressive rushing attacks in the area. Fitzgerald’s play has not gone unnoticed on the field as well, as he currently possesses five collegiate offers, including two from Division I programs (Saint Francis (PA), Youngstown State). Fitch faces a test this week from a Division I opponent in Strongsville and will need Fitzgerald to have another big week if the Falcons want to grab their sixth win of the season.
AUSTINTOWN FITCH FALCONS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 1) WITH TJ PARKER
AUSTINTOWN, OH – The Austintown Fitch Falcons are coming off their first taste of defeat during the 2022 season, falling to the Massillon Washington Tigers 49-28 in front of a packed house at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. The Falcons have a lot to take away though from a game where they held their own with not only one of the best teams in Division II but one of the best teams in the state of Ohio regardless of. division. With Massillon’s defense doing a great job neutralizing the normally dominant Fitch rushing attack, Quarterback DeShawn Vaughn Jr. stepped up in a big way for the Falcons, completing 16-of-his-23 pass attempts for 266 yards and three touchdowns, which were caught by Jayden Eley, Dominic Perry, and Jamell James. The Falcons showed as a team that they are threatening offensively in multiple ways, and that is something that will surely go a long way as the season progresses, with the playoffs only being a few weeks away.
RESERVE WRAPS UP ROCKETS
BERLIN CENTER OH- Conference play was in full effect amongst both tiers of The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC) on Tuesday night. On the scarlet side, The Western Reserve Blue Devils hosted The Lowellville Rockets for their second matchup of the season. A straight set sweep for Western Reserve was the result in Lowellville back on September 1st.
DREW HAS FOUND HIS GROOVE
Canfield, OH- Senior wide receiver Drew Rosteck is a man of many talents. Rosteck will play 3 sports during his high school career which include: football, hockey, and basketball. Rosteck joined the football team as a junior and said it was one of the best decision of his life. He will also pick up his basketball skills and rejoin the team for his final senior season. To learn more about senior Drew Rosteck, check out this player profile brought to you by:
VANHORN HELPS JFK GET ON THE MAP
WARREN OH- Warren JFK gets a lot of attention during the fall sports season. Although most of that attention usually falls to their football team that is state championship caliber. However, no matter the sport, success brings eyes upon you. For the Eagles golf program they have found a bunch of success in 2022. One of the big reasons for that is their leader Bryce Vanhorn. Vanhorn is statistically one of the best golfers in Trumbull county. One thing is for sure, he didn’t wake up and grab a club and all of sudden swing with precision. Bryce works harder than just about anyone at his craft. With golf, that is so important. You’ll never be great if you don’t take it upon yourself to get better on your own. Bryce has never been shy to work hard. Now this season, he is being rewarded for his hard work with huge results.
GARFIELD KEEPS UP THEIR PACE
GARRETTSVILLE OH- Going into Tuesday night, The Liberty Lady Leopards volleyball team were a team dubbed “The Cardiac Cats” for the amount of 5-set matches they have competed in this year. Traveling to Garfield, The Leopards looked to avenge a straight set loss to The Lady G-Men earlier this month.
MINERAL RIDGE FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 2) WITH BRIAN SHANER
MINERAL RIDGE, OH- It’s been quite the season to start for the Mineral Ridge Rams. The 2022 version of the squad have lit up the scoreboard, as well as raised quite a few eyebrows along their way to a 5-1 record through six weeks. This week they lock horns...
