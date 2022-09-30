ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The funniest memes and jokes about Liz Truss tanking the economy

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

Well, it’s not taken her long, but reports are suggesting that Liz Truss is already facing letters of no confidence from Tory MPs.

It comes over fears that Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will “crash the economy” following the mini-budget announcement on Friday.

Tory MPs, economists and members of the opposition alike have criticised the Prime Minister borrowing-fuelled tax-cutting plans, which led to a disastrous day for the pound and also saw Labour take its biggest poll lead over Tories for more than 20 years.

Top economists, currency markets, opposition parties and some Tory MPs have reacted with dismay to the prime minister and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s borrowing-fuelled tax cut spree.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

With the PM facing a huge backlash just a few weeks into the job, and the future of the economy looking uncertain, people have had an awful lot to say online.

These are the funniest memes about Truss’s torrid few days.













It comes after one senior Tory backbencher told The Independent that combination of the “disastrous” mini-Budget and plummeting pound had “substantially reduced” the Tory party’s chances of winning the next election.

“It’s been deeply damaging to our reputation on the economy – but that’s what happens when you have ideologues running the show. They’re like tea party Republicans or right-wing Corbynistas,” said the MP.

H ave your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss and Joe Biden clash over economic policy ahead of US meeting

Liz Truss clashed with Joe Biden over economic policy ahead of a meeting at the United Nations summit in New York, as the US president lashed out at “trickle-down economics”.The prime minister admitted on Tuesday that her own tax-cutting plans will initially benefit the rich more than the rest of Britain – insisting that economic growth would “benefit everybody” in the long run.Ms Truss also appeared to suggest her government was willing to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses in the City of London, despite widespread outrage among MPs, unions and economists at the proposal.It came as Mr Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Voices: A British citizen will die in prison in the US. Liz Truss won’t intervene

The Truss government has already proposed various controversial measures, from Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts for rich people to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s reversal on fracking to Liz’s own elimination of the cap on bankers’ bonuses. Although the augurs are not good, it has not been easy for citizens to evaluate the actions of the new government, given that the media has been otherwise engaged for much of the last month. Another unnoticed, yet nevertheless radical break in tradition took place just as the Queen sadly passed away. On September 6th, 2022, James Cleverly assumed the role of Foreign Secretary. One of the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss bad for Britain on world stage, majority of voters say OLD REDIRECTED

Liz Truss does not have what it takes to best represent British interests when dealing with senior international leaders, according to more than half the people who have taken part in a newly published poll.More than 52 per cent say they have little or no confidence that the prime minister will perform well on the world stage, with the same number holding that this comes after the country’s reputation was already seriously tarnished during the Boris Johnson years.Pessimism about what lies ahead was also echoed by a majority (52 per cent) who believe that Brexit has damaged Britain, ...
POLITICS
The Independent

Furious Tory MPs hit out at chancellor after they are invited to a meeting to discuss his budget

Conservative MPs have been invited to a meeting with chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on Tuesday after the pound plunged to an all-time low against the US dollar amid renewed fears over the government’s plans. Furious Tory MPs hit out at the chancellor, who has refused to respond to the decline in Sterling, accusing him of incompetence.One angry MP said: “Chancellors have resigned and parliaments have been recalled for less, but we MPs are being invited to meetings.” The event with backbenchers, which has been billed as a follow up to Friday’s tax-cutting mini-Budget, will be held on Tuesday...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Independent

Truss and Kwarteng to meet with OBR amid market turmoil

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng will meet with head of the Office of Budget Responsibility on Friday, in the latest effort by the pair to reassure markets and voters that the economic turmoil of recent days is under control.Treasury and Downing Street sources hit back at suggestions it was an emergency meeting, but it comes after days of chaos in the financial markets and fears of rocketing mortgage bills sparked by the Chancellor’s mini-budget last week.The pair will meet with Richard Hughes, the head of the independent spending watchdog pushed to the fore amid the political and economic fallout from...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Joe Biden to confront Liz Truss over plans to tear up Northern Ireland protocol

Joe Biden will confront Liz Truss over her plans to override the Northern Ireland protocol at their US meeting, having already clashed with her over economic policy.The White House said the US president will tell the prime minister to ensure there is “no threat” to the Irish peace process from the flashpoint legislation to rewrite the Brexit agreement.“The president will communicate his strong view that the Good Friday Agreement, which is the touchstone of peace and stability in Northern Ireland, must be protected,” it said.Mr Biden would urge Ms Truss and the EU to show the “courage” to resolve...
WORLD
Indy100

Richard Bacon applauded for highlighting how much damage Truss has done within the space of a week

Richard Bacon has been praised for pointing out just how much damage Liz Truss has managed to do to the economy in the space of a week.The stability of Truss’s government is already looking very uncertain after the mini-Budget of tax giveaways for the rich was unveiled last week. The PM’s chances of long-term survival were then dealt a massive blow by a bombshell series of polls, giving Labour leads of up to 33 points.Plenty have criticised Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng since the mini-budget was announced last week – but Bacon gave one of the simplest and most effective...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Labour#Tories#Shane
Indy100

Hundreds of thousands of people sign petition demanding an immediate general election

A petition calling for Prime Minister Liz Truss to call a general election to put an end to the current chaos that has enveloped the United Kingdom has earned more than 200,000 signatures and keeps climbing. You may have noticed that the UK is in a bit of a state right now. There is a major cost of living crisis that has people fearing if they can get through the winter, Vladimir Putin is threatening to spark a nuclear war every other week and the new prime minister Liz Truss sent the economy into a tailspin after her chancellor Kwasi...
ELECTIONS
Indy100

Twitter's Liz Truss just said what everyone is thinking about the PM

The Prime Minister has had a torrid time since taking over earlier this month – but at least there’s one Liz Truss who has been enjoying themselves over recent weeks.If you missed it, a viral star was born after Truss was elected leader of the Conservatives, with many world leaders incorrectly tagging a member of the public when congratulating Truss on her victory. Figures including Sweden’s prime minister Magdalena Andersson inadvertently contacted the wrong account, and accidentally sent messages to Liz Trussell.Trussell, who has the Twitter handle @liztruss, took to it all incredibly well and hilariously responded to Andersson with:...
U.K.
Indy100

Angela Rayner used one of Liz Truss's most infamous quotes against her

Angela Rayner took the opportunity to criticise Liz Truss by using one of the prime minister's most memed quotes against her - and the internet loved the callback.The Labour deputy leader gave a speech at the end of the party's annual conference in Liverpool today (September 28), and didn't mince her words when discussing the new prime minister following the government's controversial mini-Budget, and the financial fallout from the pound falling to an all-time low."From the party of stability to causing earthquakes, from the party of business to the party of to a slap down from the IMF,” she said....
POLITICS
The Independent

Truss to attend European Political Community meeting despite criticism of it

Liz Truss is expected to attend a meeting of the European Political Community, months after the prime minister criticised the Prague summit in her previous role.It is understood that the prime minister has changed her mind about the meeting because it will focus on two high-priority issues on Ms Truss’s agenda: energy and migration.The October summit is French president Emmanuel Macron’s scheme to bring together EU nations and countries outside the bloc. It is believed that the prime minister feels the need to see to now work with other leaders to tackle the crises being fought at home, exacerbated...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
The Independent

Truss plans branded ‘inept madness’ amid Tory concerns over market chaos

Divisions are emerging in the Conservatives, after the Chancellor’s mini-budget prompted turmoil in the markets and talk of a financial crisis.With Liz Truss only a few weeks in office, the mood in the party once again appears divided as some MPs hit out at the tax-cutting plans announced on Friday by Kwasi Kwarteng, with one prominent backbencher calling his party leader’s plan “inept madness”.It comes as the Bank of England was forced to launched an emergency bond-buying programme to prevent borrowing costs from spiralling out of control and to stave off a “material risk to UK financial stability”.The International Monetary...
ECONOMY
Fortune

Ray Dalio says the U.K. is behaving like an emerging market as Bank of England steps in amid continued ‘Trussonomics’ markets chaos

Ray Dalio, pictured in 2019, slammed the U.K. government's tax-cutting policies as the IMF stepped in with a rare intervention. Things are going from bad to worse for Britain as investors, bankers and economists file scathing reviews of new Prime Minister Liz Truss’s plans to slash taxes and indulge in massive borrowing at a time of historically high inflation.
BUSINESS
Indy100

A breakdown of Liz Truss's disastrous first month as PM

Liz Truss has been the PM for a little less than a month now, and it’s been, erm, interesting to say the least. An awful lot has happened in the time since Truss won the Conservative leadership race with a narrower than expected margin over Rishi Sunak.Some of it has been beyond her control, with global tensions rising surrounding Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and the death of Queen Elizabeth II overshadowing the past few weeks. But some of the most controversial moments have definitely been of Truss’s doing.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere are the biggest moments...
POLITICS
Indy100

Who is the shortest-serving prime minister in recent UK history?

In the world of politics, nothing is certain and that is something previous UK prime ministers can vouch for.One minute you can lead your party to a landslide victory, next you lose favour or get caught up in scandal and get pushed out the door - something our last PM Boris Johnson knows all too well.Now Liz Truss is in the top job after winning the Tory party leadership contest in September and since then her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced a controversial mini-budget last week and the pound has hit an all-time low against the dollar since decimalisation in...
POLITICS
Indy100

22 stunned reactions to the Tories sending the economy into free fall: "This is...bad"

The Bank of England has said it will launch a temporary UK government bond-buying programme as an emergency move to stave off a “material risk to UK financial stability”.The Bank of England said it will intervene in the bond market after a recent sell-off and surge in bond yields.In a statement, the Bank said: “Were dysfunction in this market to continue or worsen, there would be a material risk to UK financial stability.“This would lead to an unwarranted tightening of financing conditions and a reduction of the flow of credit to the real economy.“In line with its financial stability objective,...
ECONOMY
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
16K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy