Kansas City, MO

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Report: Chiefs DL Chris Jones Directed 'Disturbing Language' at Colts QB Matt Ryan

Report: Chris Jones directed 'disturbing language' at Matt Ryan originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The game-changing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones received late in Kansas City's 20-17 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday reportedly was a result of directing "disturbing language" at Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys Have a Tough but Necessary Decision to Make

Following the Dallas Cowboys victory over the New York Giants, decisions will need to be made. When will QB Dak Prescott return? Is Michael Gallup ready play? etc. However, the one that needs to be answered soonest involves healthy players. What will they do at left guard?. For the past...
DALLAS, TX
Kansas City, MO
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
atozsports.com

Chiefs trying to fix big problem with recent free agent signing

The Kansas City Chiefs had an obvious problem with their special teams unit last week in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts. However, it looks like they are trying to solve that problem. Of course, we all know by now the struggles that took place last week. Starting kicker Harrison...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Chiefs cut sixth-year veteran

The Kansas City Chiefs recently made a change to their roster before playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. According to the Chiefs transaction reports, they released sixth-year veteran Elijah Lee on Tuesday. Lee was formerly on the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, and San Francisco 49ers before joining...
KANSAS CITY, MO
#Colts#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Kc Sports Network
atozsports.com

Cowboys' forgotten man has resurfaced with a vengeance

DeMarcus Lawrence has been the backbone of the Dallas Cowboys run defense for years. The knock on him during that time has been his lack of sack production after back-to-back double-digit showings in that area in 2017 and 2018. When the Cowboys took on the New York Giants this past...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Chiefs Get Wake Up Call in 20-17 Loss to Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs entered week 3 on a high note sitting at 2-0 at the top of the AFC West division. A mouth-watering matchup was on deck with a 0-1-1 Indianapolis Colts squad that came off a goose egg performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In a truly ugly showing nearly across the board, the Chiefs were bested by the Colts 20-17. It all started ho hum for the Chiefs as quarterback Patrick Mahomes would find tight end Travis Kelce for a first quarter score. After running back Clyde Edwards-Elaire punched in a touchdown to make it 14-10 Chiefs, everything began to fall apart.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Week 3 Game Changers: Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts needed some “game changers” to step up in order to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. The Colts held the Chiefs to 17 points . That is only the seventh time Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have been held under 20 points since the beginning of the 2018 NFL season. This came with the help of these game changers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

It's time to give the Cowboys the credit they deserve

The Dallas Cowboys drafted CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs in the 2020 NFL Draft. Both have blossomed into franchise cornerstones early in their professional careers. Diggs led the league in interceptions during his second season. He earned All-Pro honors and is a certified ballhawk. Lamb has flashed elite talent in spurts and has the potential to be among the best wideouts in the league.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs Stock Report: Week 3 2022

It was an ugly offensive showing for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The special teams units? That may have been even worse. Even though it was a generally strong day for the defense, Kansas City could not make one final stop against the Indianapolis Colts offense. It was obviously a frustrating loss, losing 20-17 and the Chiefs shot themselves in the foot too many times. Many adjustments and improvements must be made moving forward.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Colts injury report gives Titans fans plenty to monitor

While the Tennessee Titans (1-2) have been decimated by injuries at key positions, the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) are dealing with health problems of their own. The two AFC South rivals will meet on Sunday in Indianapolis for a critical divisional clash. However, there is a possibility that the Colts will enter Week 4’s contest shorthanded.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys Defense on Pace to Set All-Time Record

Through three games, the Dallas Cowboys are second in total QB pressures (42) but leads the league in sacks with 13. 10 of which come from Micah Parsons (4), DeMarcus Lawrence (3) and Dorance Armstrong (3). At the current rate, the Cowboys average more than four sacks per game. If...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

The Best Run Blocker on the Indianapolis Colts

With Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, anyone can look like the best run blocker on the Indianapolis Colts. The best of the bunch this season is not something to be totally proud of, but who is the best on the squad?. Left guard Quenton Nelson? Or maybe right tackle Braden...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

Why Jeffery Simmons will be must-watch TV vs. Colts

Jeffery Simmons is fun to watch each and every Sunday he takes the football field. He continues to grow as a player and has fully established himself as one of the most dominant forces on any defensive line in football. This Sunday against the Colts will be a particularly fun...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

Dan Quinn's fiery comment proves Cowboys' identity

The Dallas Cowboys struck gold with the hire of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in 2020, and it was on full display in Week 3. With just two minutes to play against the New York Giants on Monday, his defense took the field with a seven-point lead and sealed the win with an interception by Trevon Diggs.
DALLAS, TX

