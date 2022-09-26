Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Report: Chiefs DL Chris Jones Directed ‘Disturbing Language' at Colts QB Matt Ryan
Report: Chris Jones directed 'disturbing language' at Matt Ryan originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The game-changing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones received late in Kansas City's 20-17 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday reportedly was a result of directing "disturbing language" at Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.
Chiefs Insider: Chris Jones learned that the NFL is changing in loss to Colts
610’s Chiefs Insider Pete Sweeney joined Fescoe In The Morning on Tuesday to talk about Chris Jones’ mistake from the loss against the Colts.
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys Have a Tough but Necessary Decision to Make
Following the Dallas Cowboys victory over the New York Giants, decisions will need to be made. When will QB Dak Prescott return? Is Michael Gallup ready play? etc. However, the one that needs to be answered soonest involves healthy players. What will they do at left guard?. For the past...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
NFL showdown between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs could be moved to Minnesota amid Hurricane Ian threat
TOM BRADY and Patrick Mahomes' primetime plans are in jeopardy due to severe weather. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to square off on Sunday Night Football. But that game could be affected by a hurricane moving through Florida. Tropical Storm Ian strengthened into a hurricane on...
atozsports.com
Chiefs trying to fix big problem with recent free agent signing
The Kansas City Chiefs had an obvious problem with their special teams unit last week in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts. However, it looks like they are trying to solve that problem. Of course, we all know by now the struggles that took place last week. Starting kicker Harrison...
atozsports.com
Chiefs cut sixth-year veteran
The Kansas City Chiefs recently made a change to their roster before playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. According to the Chiefs transaction reports, they released sixth-year veteran Elijah Lee on Tuesday. Lee was formerly on the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, and San Francisco 49ers before joining...
Look: NFL Owner Predicts Prominent Franchise Will Be For Sale
Will an NFL franchise be up for sale soon? Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay certainly thinks so. Irsay believes the Seattle Seahawks could end up having new ownership in 2024. "There’s going to be a few,” Irsay told Bloomberg.com. “Seattle — with Paul Allen my friend unfortunately passing away and...
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ forgotten man has resurfaced with a vengeance
DeMarcus Lawrence has been the backbone of the Dallas Cowboys run defense for years. The knock on him during that time has been his lack of sack production after back-to-back double-digit showings in that area in 2017 and 2018. When the Cowboys took on the New York Giants this past...
Yardbarker
Chiefs Get Wake Up Call in 20-17 Loss to Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs entered week 3 on a high note sitting at 2-0 at the top of the AFC West division. A mouth-watering matchup was on deck with a 0-1-1 Indianapolis Colts squad that came off a goose egg performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In a truly ugly showing nearly across the board, the Chiefs were bested by the Colts 20-17. It all started ho hum for the Chiefs as quarterback Patrick Mahomes would find tight end Travis Kelce for a first quarter score. After running back Clyde Edwards-Elaire punched in a touchdown to make it 14-10 Chiefs, everything began to fall apart.
Yardbarker
Week 3 Game Changers: Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts needed some “game changers” to step up in order to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. The Colts held the Chiefs to 17 points . That is only the seventh time Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have been held under 20 points since the beginning of the 2018 NFL season. This came with the help of these game changers.
atozsports.com
Bucs Pro-Bowler sends harsh message to the Chiefs ahead of Sunday Night Football matchup
This week’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is one of the most anticipated games of the year. That’s why it shouldn’t be a surprise that the war of words has already started. Buccaneers pass rusher Shaq Barrett told...
atozsports.com
It’s time to give the Cowboys the credit they deserve
The Dallas Cowboys drafted CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs in the 2020 NFL Draft. Both have blossomed into franchise cornerstones early in their professional careers. Diggs led the league in interceptions during his second season. He earned All-Pro honors and is a certified ballhawk. Lamb has flashed elite talent in spurts and has the potential to be among the best wideouts in the league.
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs Stock Report: Week 3 2022
It was an ugly offensive showing for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The special teams units? That may have been even worse. Even though it was a generally strong day for the defense, Kansas City could not make one final stop against the Indianapolis Colts offense. It was obviously a frustrating loss, losing 20-17 and the Chiefs shot themselves in the foot too many times. Many adjustments and improvements must be made moving forward.
atozsports.com
Colts injury report gives Titans fans plenty to monitor
While the Tennessee Titans (1-2) have been decimated by injuries at key positions, the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) are dealing with health problems of their own. The two AFC South rivals will meet on Sunday in Indianapolis for a critical divisional clash. However, there is a possibility that the Colts will enter Week 4’s contest shorthanded.
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys Defense on Pace to Set All-Time Record
Through three games, the Dallas Cowboys are second in total QB pressures (42) but leads the league in sacks with 13. 10 of which come from Micah Parsons (4), DeMarcus Lawrence (3) and Dorance Armstrong (3). At the current rate, the Cowboys average more than four sacks per game. If...
Yardbarker
The Best Run Blocker on the Indianapolis Colts
With Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, anyone can look like the best run blocker on the Indianapolis Colts. The best of the bunch this season is not something to be totally proud of, but who is the best on the squad?. Left guard Quenton Nelson? Or maybe right tackle Braden...
atozsports.com
National analyst hits Packers fans with bucket of cold water after big win over Bucs
The Green Bay Packers‘ 2022 season got off to a tough start with a non-competitive loss to the Minnesota Vikings. But after the last two weeks, it looks like the Packers are back on track. Green Bay took care of business against the Chicago Bears in week two before...
atozsports.com
Why Jeffery Simmons will be must-watch TV vs. Colts
Jeffery Simmons is fun to watch each and every Sunday he takes the football field. He continues to grow as a player and has fully established himself as one of the most dominant forces on any defensive line in football. This Sunday against the Colts will be a particularly fun...
atozsports.com
Dan Quinn’s fiery comment proves Cowboys’ identity
The Dallas Cowboys struck gold with the hire of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in 2020, and it was on full display in Week 3. With just two minutes to play against the New York Giants on Monday, his defense took the field with a seven-point lead and sealed the win with an interception by Trevon Diggs.
