AOL Corp

'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dead at age 59

Coolio, known for massive 1990s hip-hop hits like “Fantastic Voyage,” “C U When U Get There,” “1,2,3,4 (Sumpin' New)” and the Dangerous Minds movie theme “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died of a suspected cardiac arrest, according to TMZ. He was 59 years old. The West Coast rapper, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., is survived by his six children.
'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider shares photos of her wedding

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider on Tuesday tweeted photos of her wedding, calling it one of the best days of the last year "by far." Schneider said that a year ago, she was in Los Angeles ahead of her first "Jeopardy!" appearance, "waiting to fulfill a dream." She would go on to become the show's top female earner and the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.
Chloë Grace Moretz says 'Family Guy' meme 'used' her body 'as a joke'

Peter Griffin's great aunt, Legs Go All the Way Up Griffin, was a gag enjoyed by more than just "Family Guy" fans, but Chloë Grace Moretz didn't find the joke funny. In an interview with Hunger magazine, the "Miseducation of Cameron Post" star shared that memes comparing her to the short-lived "Family Guy" character — whose body is nothing more than a pair of long legs under a face and arms — negatively impacted her self-image.
