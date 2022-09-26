Read full article on original website
'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dead at age 59
Coolio, known for massive 1990s hip-hop hits like “Fantastic Voyage,” “C U When U Get There,” “1,2,3,4 (Sumpin' New)” and the Dangerous Minds movie theme “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died of a suspected cardiac arrest, according to TMZ. He was 59 years old. The West Coast rapper, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., is survived by his six children.
'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider marries fiancée Genevieve Davis: 'I’m so lucky to share my life with her'
Jeopardy! star Amy Schneider announced that she and her fiancée Genevieve Davis are officially married. The Jeopardy! champion, 43, took to social media on Tuesday to announce that she and Davis tied the knot on May 9 after nearly three months of being engaged. "A year ago today, I...
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
Teenager, 19, plans to marry and have children with her 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her DAD 'all the time'
An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the couple have received. Jorja McMahon, who is just 19 years old, and 48-year-old Graham got into a relationship three months ago when she was 'in a hard living situation and in a bad headspace'.
Coolio’s Suspected Cause of Death: Everything We Know About How the Late Rapper Died
Gone too soon. Coolio – who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – died at the age of 59 on September 28. Keep reading to find out his suspected cause of death, his career accomplishments and more. What Was Coolio’s Cause of Death?. While Coolio’s official cause...
'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider shares photos of her wedding
"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider on Tuesday tweeted photos of her wedding, calling it one of the best days of the last year "by far." Schneider said that a year ago, she was in Los Angeles ahead of her first "Jeopardy!" appearance, "waiting to fulfill a dream." She would go on to become the show's top female earner and the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.
Chloë Grace Moretz says 'Family Guy' meme 'used' her body 'as a joke'
Peter Griffin's great aunt, Legs Go All the Way Up Griffin, was a gag enjoyed by more than just "Family Guy" fans, but Chloë Grace Moretz didn't find the joke funny. In an interview with Hunger magazine, the "Miseducation of Cameron Post" star shared that memes comparing her to the short-lived "Family Guy" character — whose body is nothing more than a pair of long legs under a face and arms — negatively impacted her self-image.
