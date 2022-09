(Altoona) The Atlantic Girls and Boys Cross Country team finished 10th at the Southeast Polk Cross Country Invitational on Thursday. Ava Rush led the girl’s squad with a 16th place finish, Claire Pellett, 21st; Belle Berg, 49; Mariah Huffman; 64, Katina Williams; 70, Hailey Huffman, 74; and Faith Altman finished in 76th place.

