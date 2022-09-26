Read full article on original website
No one can remember the last time a Republican ran for a countywide seat in this Texas county
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas — Just across the river from Mexico, near the southern tip of Texas, Starr County sits as one of the poorest in the state. It’s also one of the most Democratic. When was the last time a Republican ran against you, I asked Starr...
WFAA
Republican Tarrant County judge holds meet and greet for Democratic lieutenant governor candidate
FORT WORTH, Texas — In June of 2021, Lt Governor Dan Patrick announced his intentions and future plans in Texas politics. After announcing his re-election campaign Patrick probably never expected a Texas-size surprise from inside his own political party. Not only has Republican Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley endorsed...
WFAA
New WFAA/THPF Poll: More than half of Texans think state is headed in wrong direction
TEXAS, USA — Less than six weeks before the midterm election, a new poll shows that a majority of Texans are not feeling good about the direction of their state -- or their country. "Texas Decides" is a joint effort between the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation (THPF) and TEGNA...
WFAA
Texas awards $307 million in contracts for 14 miles of new border wall
TEXAS, USA — THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – State officials awarded two contracts on Thursday worth $307 million to build nearly 14 miles of new barriers along the Texas-Mexico border. The Texas Facilities Commission voted to approve a $167 million contract for New Mexico-based Southwest Valley Constructors Co. to...
WFAA
Timeline: The legal woes of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
AUSTIN, Texas — Embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is again making headlines due to legal issues. On Monday, Paxton reportedly fled his home to avoid being served a subpoena for a federal court hearing in a lawsuit from nonprofits that want to help Texans pay for abortions out of state.
'Texas 7' death row inmate could get a new trial after prosecution agrees judge was biased
FORT WORTH, Texas — The last living member of the "Texas 7" prison gang, all of whom were convicted in the murder of a North Texas police officer in 2000, could get a new trial over his judge's alleged anti-Semitic comments, according to a new court filing Tuesday. Randy...
WFAA
A champion in the making
On your mark, get set, go! A 7-year-old North Texas girl is the fastest runner in the state and second fastest in the U.S. for her age! Paige introduces us to Pie.
WFAA
Ian's latest track has it strengthening ahead of its next landfall
DALLAS — Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but it is still bringing tropical storm strength winds along the eastern Florida coastline as well as heavy rain along Interstate 95 between Jacksonville and Daytona Beach. The center of Ian has pushed off of the coastline. With the...
WFAA
'This is a catastrophic storm': How to help people affected by Hurricane Ian
Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida, lashing the area with heavy rains and 150-mph winds. It had already torn into Cuba, killing two people and leaving the country without power. First responders and relief organizations geared up to respond, preparing supplies and getting people to shelter — about 2.5...
WFAA
WFAA reporter and former Florida resident Sydney Persing shares open letter after devastation of Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida is known for its beauty. It’s beautiful beaches, sunsets and seashells. But nothing makes Southwest Florida more beautiful, I believe, than its people. I moved to Fort Myers in June 2019 for my first TV news gig. I was nervous. I’m sure...
WFAA
Yes, water was ‘sucked out’ of Tampa Bay by Hurricane Ian in phenomenon called ‘reverse storm surge’
Ian has since been downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The hurricane was one of the strongest to ever hit the United States, leading to widespread flooding and knocking out power to millions of Florida homes and businesses.
WFAA
KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft, photojournalist Ivan Gibson fly into eye of Ian with Hurricane Hunters
LAKELAND, Fla. — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft and photojournalist Ivan Gibson flew into Category 4 storm Ian Wednesday on a Hurricane Hunter as it made landfall on Florida's West Coast. The crews on board were collecting critical data from inside the storm to help track this monster hurricane's...
WFAA
What is storm surge and why is it so dangerous for Florida's Gulf Coast?
FLORIDA, USA — Storm surge has been a big topic of discussion over the past few days as Hurricane Ian barrels down on Florida. What many people don't realize is that the Gulf Coast of Florida is the worst place in the U.S. when it comes to storm surges.
WFAA
DeSantis to Hurricane Ian evacuees: 'Don't leave your pets behind'
TAMPA, Fla. — As Floridians are evacuating ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian, the state urged them Tuesday evening to be mindful of keeping their pets safe, too. That includes even bringing them to a shelter if you need to, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor...
WFAA
Hurricane Ian latest: Category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4. Here's the latest.
They moved from North Texas after the 2021 freeze. Now they’re dodging a hurricane.
HUDSON, Fla. — Melissa Bartell spent 16 good years in North Texas. But the 17th year was difficult. She and her husband, Chris, lost power during the winter storm of February 2021. The lights and heat would come back on every once in a while, but she said the...
WFAA
These are the peak wind speeds for some Florida cities as Ian made landfall
TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's southwestern coast Wednesday afternoon, it did so as a major Category 4 storm. That means it brought with it sustained winds of near 150 mph as the eye made landfall near Cayo Costa a little after 3 p.m., the National Hurricane Center reported.
WFAA
Watch live: Florida webcams as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
KEY WEST, Fla. — All eyes remain on Hurricane Ian as it made landfall in Florida as a major hurricane. Ian brought with it a major storm surge, strong winds and large amounts of rain to some parts of Florida. Several areas in the Tampa area had earlier issued...
