Texas State

Texas awards $307 million in contracts for 14 miles of new border wall

TEXAS, USA — THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – State officials awarded two contracts on Thursday worth $307 million to build nearly 14 miles of new barriers along the Texas-Mexico border. The Texas Facilities Commission voted to approve a $167 million contract for New Mexico-based Southwest Valley Constructors Co. to...
Timeline: The legal woes of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

AUSTIN, Texas — Embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is again making headlines due to legal issues. On Monday, Paxton reportedly fled his home to avoid being served a subpoena for a federal court hearing in a lawsuit from nonprofits that want to help Texans pay for abortions out of state.
A champion in the making

On your mark, get set, go! A 7-year-old North Texas girl is the fastest runner in the state and second fastest in the U.S. for her age! Paige introduces us to Pie.
Ian's latest track has it strengthening ahead of its next landfall

DALLAS — Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but it is still bringing tropical storm strength winds along the eastern Florida coastline as well as heavy rain along Interstate 95 between Jacksonville and Daytona Beach. The center of Ian has pushed off of the coastline. With the...
DeSantis to Hurricane Ian evacuees: 'Don't leave your pets behind'

TAMPA, Fla. — As Floridians are evacuating ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian, the state urged them Tuesday evening to be mindful of keeping their pets safe, too. That includes even bringing them to a shelter if you need to, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor...
Watch live: Florida webcams as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

KEY WEST, Fla. — All eyes remain on Hurricane Ian as it made landfall in Florida as a major hurricane. Ian brought with it a major storm surge, strong winds and large amounts of rain to some parts of Florida. Several areas in the Tampa area had earlier issued...
