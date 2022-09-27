Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old girl arrested in fatal stabbing of pregnant woman
LODI, Calif. - Police arrested a 16-year-old girl Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a four-month pregnant woman in Lodi last weekend following a house party. Officers responded at 12:06 a.m. Sunday to Eagle Place near Century Boulevard after receiving reports of a disturbance alleging a woman had been stabbed or shot.
Son arrested after stabbing father in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in Tracy and is facing charges for attempted murder following a stabbing on Wednesday, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police said they arrived to the 3000 block of Jeanette Court at around 11:40 a.m. where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. Anthony Stipp was […]
KCRA.com
Man shot, killed near Modesto airport identified by sheriff's office
MODESTO, Calif. — The man shot and killed overnight near a Northern California airport was identified by the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office as 38-year-old Matthew McDonough of Modesto. Sheriff's deputies were responding to a shooting on Thursday around 3:43 a.m. near the intersection of Mitchell Road and South Riverside...
Family sues Atria Park after woman dies from drinking cleaning solution
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – The family of a 93-year-woman who died after being served dishwashing solution instead of juice is filing a lawsuit against Atria Park — the nursing home in charge of taking care of her. Three people were rushed to the hospital the weekend of Aug. 27. The lawsuit claims 93-year-old Trudy […]
Beloved Homeless Man Shot in Modesto
By Thursday, news that Richard “Channon” Myers had been murdered on the mean streets of Modesto had swept through the local homeless community. Known for his long “trains” of scavenged treasures — some would say “junk” — Channon was beloved among the homeless for his good nature.
Stockton police investigate pattern between recent homicides, advise public to stay vigilant
(BCN) — The Stockton Police Department on Wednesday said they are investigating patterns they have noticed in recent homicides. Police said they have investigated 43 homicides this year compared to 32 at the same time last year, with a clearance rate close to 50 percent. However, detectives have observed, based off data and evidence from […]
KCRA.com
Pedestrian faces life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in San Joaquin County
STOCKTON, Calif. — One person has been severely injured in a hit-and-run crash in San Joaquin County, authorities said. The person driving a Volkswagen Jetta struck a pedestrian on Wednesday around 8:40 p.m. on Alpine Road, just south of Live Oak Road, the California Highway Patrol said. The hit-and-run happened northeast of Stockton.
4-year-old train crash survivor recovering from major injuries
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — The uncle of a 4-year-old that was involved in a fatal train vs vehicle crash in Lincoln on Monday has created an online fundraising effort to help with medical bills. The young child is currently in the UC Davis Pediatric Intensive Care Unit being treated for two broken femurs, lung contusions […]
Man armed with machete dead after being shot by deputy during South Sacramento welfare check
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after being shot and killed during a welfare check in South Sacramento Wednesday morning. According to Sgt. Rodney Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, it happened at a home on Enrico Boulevard near Fruitridge Road. Grassmann says a resident inside the...
Police arrest teenager in connection to death of a woman and her unborn child
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said officers arrested a 16-year-old girl on Monday in connection to a fatal stabbing of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. Before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, police said the stabbing was being investigated as a double homicide since the woman’s unborn child died. The police identified […]
SFist
More Details Emerge About Shocking Double Homicide In Which Sheriff's Deputy Is the Sole Suspect
The double homicide that took place earlier this month in a Dublin, California subdivision has sent shockwaves across the law-enforcement community — and sent a cadre of state inspectors to examine the hiring practices of the sheriff's department for whom the suspect was working. We know that 24-year-old former...
sftimes.com
Manhunt launches for Oakland school shooting suspect
A manhunt ensues on Thursday after a gunman opened fire at an Oakland school complex, injuring six people. The shooting occurred at the King Estate campus along Fontaine Street in East Oakland around noon Wednesday. Six adults were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds. According to officials, two of the victims are in critical condition.
16-year-old accused of killing pregnant Lodi woman, Jessie Martinez
LODI, Calif. — A 16-year-old girl is accused of stabbing and killing a pregnant woman in Lodi over the weekend. Few details about the killing have been released, but the teen suspect was booked into Peterson Juvenile Hall on suspicion of homicide. In a Facebook post, the Lodi Police...
sftimes.com
Six people shot in Oakland school mass shooting
Six people were shot in a mass shooting at a school in Oakland Wednesday. At least two of those injured are in critical condition. Police responded to the scene at 12:49 p.m. and confirmed that six people were shot in the shooting. Three victims were sent to Highland Hospital, while the other three were taken to Eden Medical Center.
Stockton police assembling team to review patterns related to recent homicides
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department announced Wednesday it’s assembling a team to examine patterns investigators noticed related to recent homicides. In a news release posted on Facebook, police said they noticed some of the recent homicides in the city are happening during the night or early morning hours, and that the victims were alone.
Sacramento teens arrested after a pursuit in a stolen car
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 1 p.m., the Roseville Police’s automated license plate reader system noticed a stolen vehicle driving near Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way. The stolen Hyundai Elantra was […]
KCRA.com
Man dies in Stanislaus County home invasion shooting, officials say
CERES, Calif. — A man died Tuesday morning after a home invasion involving multiple intruders with guns, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said in a release. The break-in was reported at 6 a.m. in the 2600 block of Gondring Road in the city of Ceres, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who responded found a man identified as 22-year-old Christian Sanchez with serious injuries.
Ceres home invasion leaves one man dead
CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was killed in Ceres during a home invasion on Tuesday, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. At around 6 a.m. deputies arrived to the 2600 block of Gondring Road in Ceres where they found Christian Sanchez, 22, with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office […]
crimevoice.com
Solano County Woman Accused of Identity and Mail Theft; Police Identify 29 Victims So Far
Solano County authorities have arrested a Suisun woman on suspicion of identity theft, as well as at least twenty-nine suspected incidents of mail theft. Fairfield police opened an investigation in August after a woman reported that her newly issued driver’s license had never been delivered, and that she believed it had been stolen in the mail.
Man killed in overnight shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Stockton on Tuesday. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1:50 a.m. in the 900 block of Porter Avenue, according to the Stockton Police Department. When officers arrived they found a 54-year-old man on the sidewalk who had been shot. He died at the scene.
