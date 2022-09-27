ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, CA

Comments / 1

Related
KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old girl arrested in fatal stabbing of pregnant woman

LODI, Calif. - Police arrested a 16-year-old girl Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a four-month pregnant woman in Lodi last weekend following a house party. Officers responded at 12:06 a.m. Sunday to Eagle Place near Century Boulevard after receiving reports of a disturbance alleging a woman had been stabbed or shot.
LODI, CA
FOX40

Son arrested after stabbing father in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in Tracy and is facing charges for attempted murder following a stabbing on Wednesday, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police said they arrived to the 3000 block of Jeanette Court at around 11:40 a.m. where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. Anthony Stipp was […]
TRACY, CA
KCRA.com

Man shot, killed near Modesto airport identified by sheriff's office

MODESTO, Calif. — The man shot and killed overnight near a Northern California airport was identified by the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office as 38-year-old Matthew McDonough of Modesto. Sheriff's deputies were responding to a shooting on Thursday around 3:43 a.m. near the intersection of Mitchell Road and South Riverside...
MODESTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lodi, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lodi, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Valley Citizen

Beloved Homeless Man Shot in Modesto

By Thursday, news that Richard “Channon” Myers had been murdered on the mean streets of Modesto had swept through the local homeless community. Known for his long “trains” of scavenged treasures — some would say “junk” — Channon was beloved among the homeless for his good nature.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

4-year-old train crash survivor recovering from major injuries

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — The uncle of a 4-year-old that was involved in a fatal train vs vehicle crash in Lincoln on Monday has created an online fundraising effort to help with medical bills. The young child is currently in the UC Davis Pediatric Intensive Care Unit being treated for two broken femurs, lung contusions […]
LINCOLN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Eagle Place
FOX40

Police arrest teenager in connection to death of a woman and her unborn child

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said officers arrested a 16-year-old girl on Monday in connection to a fatal stabbing of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. Before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, police said the stabbing was being investigated as a double homicide since the woman’s unborn child died. The police identified […]
LODI, CA
sftimes.com

Manhunt launches for Oakland school shooting suspect

A manhunt ensues on Thursday after a gunman opened fire at an Oakland school complex, injuring six people. The shooting occurred at the King Estate campus along Fontaine Street in East Oakland around noon Wednesday. Six adults were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds. According to officials, two of the victims are in critical condition.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sftimes.com

Six people shot in Oakland school mass shooting

Six people were shot in a mass shooting at a school in Oakland Wednesday. At least two of those injured are in critical condition. Police responded to the scene at 12:49 p.m. and confirmed that six people were shot in the shooting. Three victims were sent to Highland Hospital, while the other three were taken to Eden Medical Center.
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Sacramento teens arrested after a pursuit in a stolen car

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 1 p.m., the Roseville Police’s automated license plate reader system noticed a stolen vehicle driving near Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way. The stolen Hyundai Elantra was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Man dies in Stanislaus County home invasion shooting, officials say

CERES, Calif. — A man died Tuesday morning after a home invasion involving multiple intruders with guns, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said in a release. The break-in was reported at 6 a.m. in the 2600 block of Gondring Road in the city of Ceres, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who responded found a man identified as 22-year-old Christian Sanchez with serious injuries.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Ceres home invasion leaves one man dead

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was killed in Ceres during a home invasion on Tuesday, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. At around 6 a.m. deputies arrived to the 2600 block of Gondring Road in Ceres where they found Christian Sanchez, 22, with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office […]
CERES, CA
ABC10

Man killed in overnight shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Stockton on Tuesday. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1:50 a.m. in the 900 block of Porter Avenue, according to the Stockton Police Department. When officers arrived they found a 54-year-old man on the sidewalk who had been shot. He died at the scene.
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy