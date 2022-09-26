Read full article on original website
GTA Online players disappointed after anticipated vehicle missing in latest update
GTA Online players have been left disappointed after a new vehicle was hyped up and expected to release with the latest update, only for it to be missing. For years now GTA Online has received frequent updates each week featuring new ways to earn and spend your money. Whether it...
GTA Online player reveals trick to avoid getting kicked for AFK
One of GTA Online’s minor problems is the lack of a pause menu. Fortuntaley, a player discovered an easy way to step away from the game without being kicked. GTA Online is almost a decade old, but players are still finding new little details every day. Recently a user uncovered features such as putting a mask on to remove wanted levels, shooting during phone calls, and hiding in bushes from police.
FIFA 23 FUT Draft rewards & Online and Single Player explained
EA’s FIFA 23 Ultimate Team brings back the Draft game mode, which means it’s time to get creative with even more ridiculous dream teams to give yourself the best chance of bringing home the best rewards. In FIFA 23, some things are new, such as FUT Moments, other...
FIFA・
Raven sends Warzone players message on final major update before MW2
Raven Software is the primary development team behind Warzone and they sent players a final message with the arrival of the game’s last major update. Warzone launched back in March 2020 and players have enjoyed two years of regular updates and meta-changing balancing patches. Now though, the devs are shifting their focus to the next era of the game with the release of the midseason update for Season 5 Last Stand.
How to sign up for Fortnite Discord Quests & earn free rewards
Fortnite Discord Quests are here to offer you another way to earn free rewards including a Chrome Wrap and a Banana Flip Loading Screen. Here’s how to sign up and complete all the tasks. If you’re ever bored of the regular battle royale action, you can always find quests...
Crazy NBA 2K23 college quest glitch lets players get VC & XP fast
Accumulating XP and VC in NBA 2K23 requires countless hours of gameplay; however, a simple glitch expedites the process. NBA 2K23 received glowing reviews for gameplay innovations, but microtransactions and outrageous VC prices bog down an otherwise great experience. 2K incentivizes purchasing microtransactions by offering expensive MyPlayer cosmetic items and...
Nintendo breaks silence on supporting Smash esports after shutting down tournaments
Nintendo has finally broken its deafening silence in regards to finally supporting the Super Smash Bros esports scene after shutting down countless events over the years. Smash Bros and Nintendo have had a rocky relationship over the years with the Japanese gaming behemoth never truly embracing its grassroots competitive scene.
MultiVersus players fume over increased XP grind for leveling up
Patch 1.03 increases the XP grind in MultiVersus by doubling the amount of XP it takes to level up, which has upset many players. MultiVersus Update 1.03 recently went live across all platforms, adding support for Rick Sanchez and introducing a few new cosmetic items. The latest patch also addresses...
Overwatch 2 Season 1 Battle Pass skins revealed: Cyber Demon Genji, Forest Ranger Cassidy, more
Overwatch 2 is just around the corner all of the Season 2 skins coming in the first battle pass have been revealed. Overwatch 2 finally launches on October 4, but we were fortunate enough to get our hands on the game early. In our Review in progress, we said, “Overwatch 2 is more of the same but with smart changes to its core gameplay.”
Modern Warfare 2 players plead for “classic MW2” audio pack as merged gameplay goes viral
Modern Warfare 2 players are obsessed with the idea of a classic MW2 audio pack, using sound cues, gunfire, and voicelines from the 2009 title, after a merged gameplay clip brought them together and exploded across social media. With the Modern Warfare 2 Beta now behind us, one that saw...
Popular Modern Warfare AR still has high pick rate in Warzone despite abysmal KD
One of the most popular weapons in Warzone is a once-meta Modern Warfare assault rifle — but players are still using it despite the terrible stats it puts up. Many Warzone players have a lot of nostalgia for former meta weapons, with guns from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War falling out of favor as the Vanguard weapons became ever more powerful.
Overwatch 2 players lash out over “depressing” skin prices in the sequel
As the early access release of Overwatch 2 draws near, a new look at the in-game shop and its associated costs has spilled out online. With individual skins running for almost $20 a piece, fans are furious over the price hike. The multiplayer side of Overwatch is set to change...
League of Legends tier list: Best champions to use in each role
Looking for an updated League of Legends tier list to help you dominate your enemies on Summoner’s Rift? Check out our rankings of all the in-meta champions currently available in the game. Since League of Legends‘ release in 2009, Riot Games has constantly introduced new champions to massively expand...
Simple FIFA 23 trick shows you how to take a perfect corner
FIFA 23 introduced a new set-piece system, which may appear complicated at first glance. However, a player found an easy trick to take the perfect corner. The early days of new FIFA games are always exciting. With the slate wiped clean, players start a new journey trying to discover what works and doesn’t work. Everything feels new and fresh, whether that be the best formation, best players, or learning new mechanics.
FIFA・
Fortnite’s Goat Simulator 3 skin turns players into bodybuilder Goat
To celebrate Goat Simulator 3’s imminent release on consoles and PC, Epic Games is offering a buff Goat skin to Fortnite players. The first Goat Simulator launched in 2014, allowing players to assume control of a goat who could jump and run, as well as bash and lick various objects.
Apex Legends squad stunned after finding Nessie easter egg in Gun Run
At the start of Gun Run, Apex Legends teams are being labeled Nessie Squad, an incredibly rare occurrence that few know about. A holdover from Respawn Entertainment’s Titanfall days, Nessie has long counted as a fan-favorite Easter egg in Apex Legends. Notably, plushie versions of the creature lay scattered...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s “Let’s Go” and Auto Battle features explained
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet updates from social media have clarified new mechanics in the game, giving players a breakdown on the “Let’s Go” and Auto Battle features that will be included in open-world exploration. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are just a few months from their November 18...
NoPixel developer teases GTA RP 4.0 update amid GTA 6 leaks
Developer DW for GTA RP’s number one server NoPixel talks about the future of service, what they hope awaits them in GTA 6, and teases a bit about the 4.0 update in an exclusive interview with Dexerto. For the past six years now, Twitch streamers and their viewers have...
Is Wiglett a new Pokemon or a Paldean Diglett regional form?
Wiglett is a brand new addition to the Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but is it a Paldean regional form of Diglett? Or is it a convergent evolution species? Let’s find out. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are slowly introducing loads of new species to the franchise, from adorable...
Pokemon Go Evolving Stars event: Cosmoem, Xerneas & Mega Gyarados in raids
Pokemon Go has just announced the next Season of Light event: Evolving Stars. Here’s everything we know about it. Since the launch of the Season of Light on September 1, 2022, Niantic has provided Pokemon Go trainers with a slew of events to enjoy. The latest event is called...
