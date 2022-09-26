ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

GTA Online player reveals trick to avoid getting kicked for AFK

One of GTA Online’s minor problems is the lack of a pause menu. Fortuntaley, a player discovered an easy way to step away from the game without being kicked. GTA Online is almost a decade old, but players are still finding new little details every day. Recently a user uncovered features such as putting a mask on to remove wanted levels, shooting during phone calls, and hiding in bushes from police.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

FIFA 23 FUT Draft rewards & Online and Single Player explained

EA’s FIFA 23 Ultimate Team brings back the Draft game mode, which means it’s time to get creative with even more ridiculous dream teams to give yourself the best chance of bringing home the best rewards. In FIFA 23, some things are new, such as FUT Moments, other...
FIFA
dexerto.com

Raven sends Warzone players message on final major update before MW2

Raven Software is the primary development team behind Warzone and they sent players a final message with the arrival of the game’s last major update. Warzone launched back in March 2020 and players have enjoyed two years of regular updates and meta-changing balancing patches. Now though, the devs are shifting their focus to the next era of the game with the release of the midseason update for Season 5 Last Stand.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gta#Online Game#Currency#Screenshot#Afk#Video Game#Grand Theft Auto Online#Heists
dexerto.com

How to sign up for Fortnite Discord Quests & earn free rewards

Fortnite Discord Quests are here to offer you another way to earn free rewards including a Chrome Wrap and a Banana Flip Loading Screen. Here’s how to sign up and complete all the tasks. If you’re ever bored of the regular battle royale action, you can always find quests...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Crazy NBA 2K23 college quest glitch lets players get VC & XP fast

Accumulating XP and VC in NBA 2K23 requires countless hours of gameplay; however, a simple glitch expedites the process. NBA 2K23 received glowing reviews for gameplay innovations, but microtransactions and outrageous VC prices bog down an otherwise great experience. 2K incentivizes purchasing microtransactions by offering expensive MyPlayer cosmetic items and...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

MultiVersus players fume over increased XP grind for leveling up

Patch 1.03 increases the XP grind in MultiVersus by doubling the amount of XP it takes to level up, which has upset many players. MultiVersus Update 1.03 recently went live across all platforms, adding support for Rick Sanchez and introducing a few new cosmetic items. The latest patch also addresses...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
dexerto.com

Popular Modern Warfare AR still has high pick rate in Warzone despite abysmal KD

One of the most popular weapons in Warzone is a once-meta Modern Warfare assault rifle — but players are still using it despite the terrible stats it puts up. Many Warzone players have a lot of nostalgia for former meta weapons, with guns from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War falling out of favor as the Vanguard weapons became ever more powerful.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

League of Legends tier list: Best champions to use in each role

Looking for an updated League of Legends tier list to help you dominate your enemies on Summoner’s Rift? Check out our rankings of all the in-meta champions currently available in the game. Since League of Legends‘ release in 2009, Riot Games has constantly introduced new champions to massively expand...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Simple FIFA 23 trick shows you how to take a perfect corner

FIFA 23 introduced a new set-piece system, which may appear complicated at first glance. However, a player found an easy trick to take the perfect corner. The early days of new FIFA games are always exciting. With the slate wiped clean, players start a new journey trying to discover what works and doesn’t work. Everything feels new and fresh, whether that be the best formation, best players, or learning new mechanics.
FIFA
dexerto.com

Fortnite’s Goat Simulator 3 skin turns players into bodybuilder Goat

To celebrate Goat Simulator 3’s imminent release on consoles and PC, Epic Games is offering a buff Goat skin to Fortnite players. The first Goat Simulator launched in 2014, allowing players to assume control of a goat who could jump and run, as well as bash and lick various objects.
TV SHOWS
dexerto.com

Apex Legends squad stunned after finding Nessie easter egg in Gun Run

At the start of Gun Run, Apex Legends teams are being labeled Nessie Squad, an incredibly rare occurrence that few know about. A holdover from Respawn Entertainment’s Titanfall days, Nessie has long counted as a fan-favorite Easter egg in Apex Legends. Notably, plushie versions of the creature lay scattered...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

NoPixel developer teases GTA RP 4.0 update amid GTA 6 leaks

Developer DW for GTA RP’s number one server NoPixel talks about the future of service, what they hope awaits them in GTA 6, and teases a bit about the 4.0 update in an exclusive interview with Dexerto. For the past six years now, Twitch streamers and their viewers have...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Is Wiglett a new Pokemon or a Paldean Diglett regional form?

Wiglett is a brand new addition to the Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but is it a Paldean regional form of Diglett? Or is it a convergent evolution species? Let’s find out. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are slowly introducing loads of new species to the franchise, from adorable...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy