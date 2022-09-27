In response to Ashley Spencer in the Sunday, Sept. 25 LTE’s. I have been and continue to be concerned about responses such as Ms. Spencer’s. The event, The Reawakening Tour, regardless of your beliefs, was a national event held in Post Falls that should have had a mention in the Coeur d’Alene Press. It is clear that you, Ms. Spencer, do not subscribe to the messages that may have been extolled, however, we still live in a country that does have a constitution and within it, a First Amendment. It is every American’s right, under the constitution to speak and to listen to free speech, and different viewpoints, in fact, many and or all viewpoints. To insult people who don’t think like you do is exemplary of a biased viewpoint and an unwillingness to listen to others.

POST FALLS, ID ・ 5 HOURS AGO