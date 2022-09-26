Read full article on original website
Clay County expects 15 inches of rain, moderate to major flooding due to Hurricane Ian
Emergency Management Director John Ward gave updates Wednesday with ASL interpreter Gemma Reed.Clay County Government Facebook. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward said that residents along Black Creek need to adhere to the evacuation orders as predictions for flooding from Hurricane Ian increase to approximately 15 inches.
Sandbag locations announced by Clay County ahead of Hurricane Ian
Heavy rain expected in Clay County from Hurricane Ian.Photo via National Hurricane Center. Sandbags will be available starting Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Clay County officials announced Monday afternoon.
Dock underwater in Putnam County, Florida as the state gears up for Ian
Residents say this dock was under two feet of water during Hurricane Irma. Hurricane Ian is expected to have similar effects.
Clay Electric announces Hurricane Ian will impact company’s service areas
Clay Electric shared this photo of Hurricane Ian's potential path to their Facebook page, urging residents to have a plan in case of danger.Clay Electric Co-Op Hurricane Ian will impact most, if not all, of Clay Electric’s service territory with winds and heavy rain reaching the area as early as Wednesday, Sept. 28, the company announced on their Facebook Page.
Hurricane Ian Update – Storm Update, Evacuations, Waste Pickup, and Other Information
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Tropical Storm Watch and a Flood Watch are in effect in Alachua County. Strong winds, extreme flooding, and flash flooding are large concerns for Alachua County. Torrential rainfall in rain bands will move up from the south today and continue into Friday. Extreme river and tributary flooding is possible. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous. Driving conditions could become hazardous with heavy winds, rainfall, and flooded roads. Numerous downed trees, power outages, and damage to structures and mobile homes are possible. Isolated tornadoes are possible.
‘I will never leave’: Putnam County recommends neighbors evacuate for Hurricane Ian
In the wake of everyone trying to prepare for Hurricane Ian, Putnam County Emergency Management recommends that everyone in low-lying and flood-prone areas evacuate today. With continued team coverage Action News Jax was in Putnam County speaking with someone who lives in a flood-prone area. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Evacuations in some Clay County areas 'highly recommended'
Hurricane Ian is making its way through Florida. Clay County issues evacuations beginning at noon Wednesday for Zones A, B, C.National Hurricane Center. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward issued evacuation orders beginning at noon on Wednesday for zones A, B and C, as well as the North and South prongs of Black Creek.
Clay County officially under evacuation order for several zones
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — An evacuation order has taken effect in Clay County as of noon on Wednesday for Zones A, B, C and the north and south prongs of the Black Creek. A stressed crowd lined the Middleburg sandbag site before 8 a.m., one of 5 sites in the county.
Residents remain despite evacuation order in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The evacuation order for the city of St. Augustine, St. Augustine Beach and areas along the coast impacts more than 20,000 people. But First Coast News teams saw no heavy traffic leaving the city Tuesday morning. People were out in downtown St. Augustine getting their...
St Johns storm shelters now open to public
The St. Johns County Department of Emergency Management reports to Historic City News that storm shelters are officially open as of noon, today. While shelters provide safety throughout the storm, residents must bring supplies to maintain personal comfort and sustenance. St. Johns County recommends that all evacuees bring their own bedding, including sleeping bags or air mattresses, pillows, sheets, and blankets. A five-day supply of water, non-perishable food, medication, diapers, and other personal items are also suggested.
Evacuations issued in Clay County due to Hurricane Ian
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuations were ordered in Clay County due to Hurricane Ian, effective at noon Wednesday. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon that the evacuations are for zones A, B and C, as well as the North and South prongs of Black Creek.
Clay County residents urged to clear yards, secure pets in preparation of Ian
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – John Ward, the director of Clay County Emergency Management, says wind speeds due to Ian could be a factor that might catch some residents off guard. It’s also why they’re advising residents to check their yards for dead of loose tree limbs, debris and anything else that might get carried away.
Time-lapse over Main Street Bridge into Downtown Jacksonville
A time-lapse video shows the rainy conditions along the drive into Downtown Jacksonville via the Main Street Bridge. Credit: anne schindler.
Derelict boat removed before Hurricane Ian
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office’s marine unit was on cleanup duty after a derelict boat was left near a bridge ahead of Hurricane Ian. The boat was tied to the walkway under Memorial Bridge causing concern the boat could damage the bridge during the storm.
Flagler County puts curfew into effect, asks people in some areas to evacuate
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County has put a curfew into effect for the entire county asHurricane Ian approaches Florida. The curfew will go into effect each day from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. until further notice, according to the county. The emergency management director released a statement on...
As Ian approaches, Duval County under state of emergency
School closures are now confirmed for the end of the week. Uncertainty abounds in Jacksonville ahead of Hurricane Ian, and the entire city is now under a tropical storm warning and a state of emergency. Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes introduced the emergency declaration to the Jacksonville City Council Tuesday,...
9-26-22 8 p.m. Alachua County is not Under a Tropical Storm Watch
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County is not currently under a Tropical Storm Watch. The Tropical Storm Watch information was published due to an incorrect notification.
Palm Coast facilities to close Tuesday, Sept. 27, garbage services suspended Thursday and Friday
In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the City of Palm Coast will close all City facilities on Tuesday, September 27 at 12 p.m. through September 30, due to expected impacts in the area. This includes all activities at City Hall, the Palm Coast Community Center, the Utility Office, the Palm Harbor Golf Course, and the Palm Coast Tennis Center.
Marion County announces government office and service closures, sanitation schedule
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management and local government agencies have announced multiple government office and service closures due to the potential effects from Hurricane Ian. Here is a list of the recent closures throughout Marion County:. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will close at noon...
Volusia County Announces Curfew for Wednesday and Thursday
The Volusia County government has announced a curfew on Wednesday and Thursday this week, effective from 8:00 pm to 7:00 am. The development was announced in a press conference Tuesday afternoon. Kevin Captain, Director of Community Information for Volusia County, delivered the update and stated that the curfew would only apply to those two days for now.
