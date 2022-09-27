Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars
An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is no longer one of America's top ten: Mogul sees over half his fortune vanish due to Meta's cratering stock price
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not one of America's ten wealthiest people for the first time since 2015, thanks to his company's plummeting stock price over the last year. The 38-year-old Facebook founder has lost more than half his fortune - amounting to $76.8 billion - since September of last year, which led him to drop from number three to number 11 on the Forbes 400 list of America's wealthiest people.
NPR
Ginger Root's Cameron Lew wants his new EP to showcase city pop as familiar yet fresh
TOMOKO ARAN: (Singing) Midnight pretenders. SUMMERS: Then there's Harry Styles' new album, "Harry's House," whose title pays tribute to one of the era's most celebrated musicians, Haruomi Hosono. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SPORTS MEN") HARUOMI HOSONO: (Singing) I'll be a good sport, be a good sport. I'll be a sportsman. SUMMERS:...
NPR
The body of a famed U.S. extreme skier has been recovered in Nepal
One of the world's top ski mountaineers has died in the Himalayas. She was in Nepal, where she reached the summit of the world's eighth-highest mountain and then suffered a fatal fall. Here's NPR's Lauren Frayer. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) HILAREE NELSON: I started as a professional skier and climber,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
The return of tourism might not be enough to save Kyoto from its economic woes
Like all countries, Japan's tourism industry was badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. But relief is in sight. The government is expected to lift the nation's tight border restrictions soon. The country's ancient former capital, Kyoto, is anticipating return of tourists on whom its economy relies. But, as Anthony Kuhn reports, that may not be enough to save the city from its financial difficulties.
NPR
The Telegram app has a global doxing issue
The messaging and social media app Telegram has a major doxing problem. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with writer Peter Guest, who reported on the global issue in Wired. The messaging and social media app Telegram was designed to give its users a level of security above regular texting. It's globally accessible, offers end-to-end encryption for chats and video calls, and it now claims over 700 million users. But an article in Wired says that the app has now become a breeding ground for major doxxing attacks all around the world. Peter Guest wrote that story and joins us now to explain. Welcome.
