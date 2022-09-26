Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Popular Modern Warfare AR still has high pick rate in Warzone despite abysmal KD
One of the most popular weapons in Warzone is a once-meta Modern Warfare assault rifle — but players are still using it despite the terrible stats it puts up. Many Warzone players have a lot of nostalgia for former meta weapons, with guns from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War falling out of favor as the Vanguard weapons became ever more powerful.
dexerto.com
Raven sends Warzone players message on final major update before MW2
Raven Software is the primary development team behind Warzone and they sent players a final message with the arrival of the game’s last major update. Warzone launched back in March 2020 and players have enjoyed two years of regular updates and meta-changing balancing patches. Now though, the devs are shifting their focus to the next era of the game with the release of the midseason update for Season 5 Last Stand.
dexerto.com
“External attack” against CSGO players behind heavy delays in NAVI vs Heroic ESL Pro League match
An ESL Pro League Season 16 match between NAVI and Heroic finished well past midnight following tech problems that left players in desperation mode. What was supposed to be a straightforward round-of-12 match between NAVI and Heroic turned into an almost six-hour marathon following tech problems during the third map of the series, Overpass.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 new UI and “game reports” are giving players more ways to improve
Ahead of its launch, the Overwatch 2 team announced new features such as a new UI and game reports that give players more opportunities to learn and get better at the game. With the lifecycle of the original Overwatch winding down, players are already looking ahead to the sequel. Not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dexerto.com
Global Esports to build 10-man Valorant roster for VCT Pacific league
VCT Pacific league team Global Esports have announced that their Valorant roster for the 2023 circuit will be made up of ten players. In a video posted on Twitter, Vatsal ‘Nightmare2k’ Uniyal, GE’s head of esports, announced the organization’s plans to build an extended roster for the Pacific league after they were announced by Riot Games as one of the ten partners for the region.
dexerto.com
Simple FIFA 23 trick shows you how to take a perfect corner
FIFA 23 introduced a new set-piece system, which may appear complicated at first glance. However, a player found an easy trick to take the perfect corner. The early days of new FIFA games are always exciting. With the slate wiped clean, players start a new journey trying to discover what works and doesn’t work. Everything feels new and fresh, whether that be the best formation, best players, or learning new mechanics.
FIFA・
dexerto.com
Five players to watch in LoL Worlds 2022 Play-Ins
Not sure which players to keep an eye on in the Play-In stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship? Here’s our handy guide to the tournament’s most exciting talents as the event kicks off in Mexico City on September 29. We get it. There are a...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends pick rates spark fears one Legend will be “extinct” in Season 15
Respawn Entertainment has been urged to take action before Apex Legends Season 15 as players fear one of the game’s Legends is on the brink of extinction. Pick rates are among the most popular sets of Apex statistics and are regularly monitored by the community, especially when new buffs or nerfs are introduced for a character.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dexerto.com
How to sign up for Fortnite Discord Quests & earn free rewards
Fortnite Discord Quests are here to offer you another way to earn free rewards including a Chrome Wrap and a Banana Flip Loading Screen. Here’s how to sign up and complete all the tasks. If you’re ever bored of the regular battle royale action, you can always find quests...
dexerto.com
CoD players want Warzone 2 to introduce quitting penalties
With Warzone 2 on the horizon, CoD fans have urged Infinity Ward to take cues from games like Rocket League and Valorant and introduce penalties for those who quit mid-game. Warzone 2 finally drops on November 16, and Infinity Ward are introducing plenty of new spins of the battle royale gameplay we know and love. AIs are set to appear on the map for the first time in Strongholds, and even the circle mechanic has been overhauled.
dexerto.com
“Several” LoL Worlds 2022 players fall ill as Play-In Stage starts
Ahead of LoL Worlds 2022, several players have fallen ill and will be playing from remote environments. We’re yet unsure how many players have been affected in Play-Ins. Before LoL Worlds 2022 kicked off, Fnatic had some issues based around Upset and Hylissang falling ill ahead of travelling to Mexico to compete. Issues didn’t end there for Worlds, however, as several players have been affected by illness.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 review-in-progress: A more polished Overwatch experience
Overwatch 2 is more of the same but with smart changes to its core gameplay. Still, new players may balk at the grind ahead despite the move to free-to-play. It’s perhaps fitting that Overwatch 2, upon presenting its main menu, often begins with a stirring rendition of the main Overwatch theme I’ve been humming on and off for six years. All of the piece’s consummate parts are clearer, from rousing strings to bombastic percussion, and there are small details I didn’t notice before either because they weren’t there, or they’ve been polished to a shine. It’s an apt opening because it sets out the game’s stall early – this is Overwatch, but not quite as you remember it.
FIFA・
dexerto.com
GTA Online player reveals trick to avoid getting kicked for AFK
One of GTA Online’s minor problems is the lack of a pause menu. Fortuntaley, a player discovered an easy way to step away from the game without being kicked. GTA Online is almost a decade old, but players are still finding new little details every day. Recently a user uncovered features such as putting a mask on to remove wanted levels, shooting during phone calls, and hiding in bushes from police.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs confirm another feature will be missing at launch due to Workshop delays
Yet another popular feature from the original Overwatch will be missing when Overwatch 2 arrives on October 4 as Blizzard has confirmed Workshop creatives will have to wait to design any new custom modes in the sequel. Back in 2019 the Overwatch community was introduced to the Workshop. This intricate...
dexerto.com
Warzone streamer comes up with absurd idea to replace skill-based matchmaking
Warzone streamer tdawgsmitty proposed a silly idea to replace skill-based matchmaking that he believes might make it easier for the older generation to avoid their younger, more cracked counterparts. There’s a common sentiment in the Call of Duty scene, and Warzone particularly, that younger players are responsible for matches that...
dexerto.com
League of Legends will combat third-party software & dodging problem in preseason
The developers behind League of Legends have revealed some changes to ranked queues that could alleviate the problems of dodging. One of the most common complaints from League of Legends players with regards to ranked queues is the prevalence of dodging, or leaving a game lobby right before the match begins.
dexerto.com
Here’s every minor region representative at LoL Worlds 2022
Unsure who to root for in the play-in stage of Worlds 2022? We’ve got you covered, with our handy guide to every minor region team at the 2022 World Championship, and why you should show them some love. You know what everyone needs in their life? More League of...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Battle Day Guzma Timed Research tasks & rewards
Pokemon Go Battle Day: Guzma has arrived, and players can earn Guzma-themed avatar items and an Elite Charged TM as rewards for completing the event-exclusive Timed Research tasks. Battle Days are limited-time events that encourage Pokemon Go players to put their best teams together to compete in the Go Battle...
dexerto.com
Nintendo breaks silence on supporting Smash esports after shutting down tournaments
Nintendo has finally broken its deafening silence in regards to finally supporting the Super Smash Bros esports scene after shutting down countless events over the years. Smash Bros and Nintendo have had a rocky relationship over the years with the Japanese gaming behemoth never truly embracing its grassroots competitive scene.
dexerto.com
Is Wiglett a new Pokemon or a Paldean Diglett regional form?
Wiglett is a brand new addition to the Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but is it a Paldean regional form of Diglett? Or is it a convergent evolution species? Let’s find out. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are slowly introducing loads of new species to the franchise, from adorable...
Comments / 0