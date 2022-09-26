ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Popular Modern Warfare AR still has high pick rate in Warzone despite abysmal KD

One of the most popular weapons in Warzone is a once-meta Modern Warfare assault rifle — but players are still using it despite the terrible stats it puts up. Many Warzone players have a lot of nostalgia for former meta weapons, with guns from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War falling out of favor as the Vanguard weapons became ever more powerful.
Raven sends Warzone players message on final major update before MW2

Raven Software is the primary development team behind Warzone and they sent players a final message with the arrival of the game’s last major update. Warzone launched back in March 2020 and players have enjoyed two years of regular updates and meta-changing balancing patches. Now though, the devs are shifting their focus to the next era of the game with the release of the midseason update for Season 5 Last Stand.
Global Esports to build 10-man Valorant roster for VCT Pacific league

VCT Pacific league team Global Esports have announced that their Valorant roster for the 2023 circuit will be made up of ten players. In a video posted on Twitter, Vatsal ‘Nightmare2k’ Uniyal, GE’s head of esports, announced the organization’s plans to build an extended roster for the Pacific league after they were announced by Riot Games as one of the ten partners for the region.
Simple FIFA 23 trick shows you how to take a perfect corner

FIFA 23 introduced a new set-piece system, which may appear complicated at first glance. However, a player found an easy trick to take the perfect corner. The early days of new FIFA games are always exciting. With the slate wiped clean, players start a new journey trying to discover what works and doesn’t work. Everything feels new and fresh, whether that be the best formation, best players, or learning new mechanics.
Five players to watch in LoL Worlds 2022 Play-Ins

Not sure which players to keep an eye on in the Play-In stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship? Here’s our handy guide to the tournament’s most exciting talents as the event kicks off in Mexico City on September 29. We get it. There are a...
Apex Legends pick rates spark fears one Legend will be “extinct” in Season 15

Respawn Entertainment has been urged to take action before Apex Legends Season 15 as players fear one of the game’s Legends is on the brink of extinction. Pick rates are among the most popular sets of Apex statistics and are regularly monitored by the community, especially when new buffs or nerfs are introduced for a character.
How to sign up for Fortnite Discord Quests & earn free rewards

Fortnite Discord Quests are here to offer you another way to earn free rewards including a Chrome Wrap and a Banana Flip Loading Screen. Here’s how to sign up and complete all the tasks. If you’re ever bored of the regular battle royale action, you can always find quests...
CoD players want Warzone 2 to introduce quitting penalties

With Warzone 2 on the horizon, CoD fans have urged Infinity Ward to take cues from games like Rocket League and Valorant and introduce penalties for those who quit mid-game. Warzone 2 finally drops on November 16, and Infinity Ward are introducing plenty of new spins of the battle royale gameplay we know and love. AIs are set to appear on the map for the first time in Strongholds, and even the circle mechanic has been overhauled.
“Several” LoL Worlds 2022 players fall ill as Play-In Stage starts

Ahead of LoL Worlds 2022, several players have fallen ill and will be playing from remote environments. We’re yet unsure how many players have been affected in Play-Ins. Before LoL Worlds 2022 kicked off, Fnatic had some issues based around Upset and Hylissang falling ill ahead of travelling to Mexico to compete. Issues didn’t end there for Worlds, however, as several players have been affected by illness.
Overwatch 2 review-in-progress: A more polished Overwatch experience

Overwatch 2 is more of the same but with smart changes to its core gameplay. Still, new players may balk at the grind ahead despite the move to free-to-play. It’s perhaps fitting that Overwatch 2, upon presenting its main menu, often begins with a stirring rendition of the main Overwatch theme I’ve been humming on and off for six years. All of the piece’s consummate parts are clearer, from rousing strings to bombastic percussion, and there are small details I didn’t notice before either because they weren’t there, or they’ve been polished to a shine. It’s an apt opening because it sets out the game’s stall early – this is Overwatch, but not quite as you remember it.
GTA Online player reveals trick to avoid getting kicked for AFK

One of GTA Online’s minor problems is the lack of a pause menu. Fortuntaley, a player discovered an easy way to step away from the game without being kicked. GTA Online is almost a decade old, but players are still finding new little details every day. Recently a user uncovered features such as putting a mask on to remove wanted levels, shooting during phone calls, and hiding in bushes from police.
Warzone streamer comes up with absurd idea to replace skill-based matchmaking

Warzone streamer tdawgsmitty proposed a silly idea to replace skill-based matchmaking that he believes might make it easier for the older generation to avoid their younger, more cracked counterparts. There’s a common sentiment in the Call of Duty scene, and Warzone particularly, that younger players are responsible for matches that...
Here’s every minor region representative at LoL Worlds 2022

Unsure who to root for in the play-in stage of Worlds 2022? We’ve got you covered, with our handy guide to every minor region team at the 2022 World Championship, and why you should show them some love. You know what everyone needs in their life? More League of...
Pokemon Go Battle Day Guzma Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go Battle Day: Guzma has arrived, and players can earn Guzma-themed avatar items and an Elite Charged TM as rewards for completing the event-exclusive Timed Research tasks. Battle Days are limited-time events that encourage Pokemon Go players to put their best teams together to compete in the Go Battle...
Is Wiglett a new Pokemon or a Paldean Diglett regional form?

Wiglett is a brand new addition to the Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but is it a Paldean regional form of Diglett? Or is it a convergent evolution species? Let’s find out. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are slowly introducing loads of new species to the franchise, from adorable...
