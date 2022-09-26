ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
spglobal.com

California ISO asks to clarify interconnection process to allow time before financial deadlines

The California Independent System Operator is seeking to clarify its interconnection processes to ensure transmission owners are not being forced to make financial commitments before reviewing queue study results. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. CAISO filed a proposal to the Federal Energy Regulatory...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spglobal.com

Southern Missouri to leverage Citizens' low-cost deposit base for loan growth

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. is looking to put Citizens Bancshares Co.'s low-cost deposit base to work to support its loan growth. Poplar Bluff, Mo.-based Southern Missouri is pushing further north in the Show-Me State, specifically into the Kansas City area, with its planned acquisition of Citizens. Once the transaction closes, Southern Missouri hopes to leverage Citizens' liquidity to expand its lending capacity and keep up with its "strong pipeline," Chairman and CEO Greg Steffens told S&P Global Market Intelligence.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy