Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. is looking to put Citizens Bancshares Co.'s low-cost deposit base to work to support its loan growth. Poplar Bluff, Mo.-based Southern Missouri is pushing further north in the Show-Me State, specifically into the Kansas City area, with its planned acquisition of Citizens. Once the transaction closes, Southern Missouri hopes to leverage Citizens' liquidity to expand its lending capacity and keep up with its "strong pipeline," Chairman and CEO Greg Steffens told S&P Global Market Intelligence.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO