Read full article on original website
Related
sftimes.com
Second inmate who escaped from Contra Costa detention center captured
Pleasant Hill police have announced that one of two inmates who escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Center earlier this month has been captured. Jorge Garcia-Escamillia, 28, and Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, 33, escaped from the facility on Sunday, September 4. Ramirez-Vera was arrested four days later in Vallejo, while Garcia-Escamillia at...
sftimes.com
Manhunt launches for Oakland school shooting suspect
A manhunt ensues on Thursday after a gunman opened fire at an Oakland school complex, injuring six people. The shooting occurred at the King Estate campus along Fontaine Street in East Oakland around noon Wednesday. Six adults were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds. According to officials, two of the victims are in critical condition.
sftimes.com
Rape suspect arrested, identified at Nordstrom Rack
A rape suspect has been arrested and identified after a standoff in a Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack. The suspect was identified as Joseph Alan Ramos, 26, of Concord. According to the police, they surrounded the Nordstrom Rack in Pleasant Hill for 13 hours before leaving at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Officers...
sftimes.com
Six people shot in Oakland school mass shooting
Six people were shot in a mass shooting at a school in Oakland Wednesday. At least two of those injured are in critical condition. Police responded to the scene at 12:49 p.m. and confirmed that six people were shot in the shooting. Three victims were sent to Highland Hospital, while the other three were taken to Eden Medical Center.
Comments / 0