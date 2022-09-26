Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
SEE IT: Rowing 30 miles around Manhattan for Rocking the Boat nonprofit
Early in the morning of Sept. 24, more than a hundred enthusiastic folks gathered at ONE15 Brooklyn Marina in Brooklyn Bridge Park for a unique adventure: rowing around the entire island of Manhattan in 26-foot Whitehall rowing gigs — a trip of almost 30 miles. Every fall for 14...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Celebrate at the Brooklyn Black Tie Ball — and After Party
Can’t make the Ball? Reserve a spot at the Brooklyn Black Tie After-Party later that night at 9:00 PM on Pier 2 — open bar included! We’ll be dancing the night away with tunes spun by DJ Herbert Holler, and all proceeds will directly support Conservancy programming, enjoyed by thousands of New Yorkers each year.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
The Brooklyn Museum ramps up popular fall programming
EDITORS’ NOTE: As a key part of our DISCOVERY AGENDA, we pass along to our readers the stimulating intensity of new popular programming at the Brooklyn Museum. Read, Attend, Enjoy, Support. New York’s hottest club this fall? The Brooklyn Museum. It’s got everything:. Virgil Abloh: “Figures of...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Enjoy Gowanus this weekend with poetry, comedy or canoeing
EDITORS’ NOTE: The Gowanus Dredgers Canoe Club has all of the tools to take Brooklynites on a trip–either on the waters of the famed canal, or cultural journeys in the vital ethos of environmental preservation. Below , courtesy of the Dredgers, are a few highlights, including a musical one tonight (Wednesday, September 28).
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Update on schedule: Brooklyn Book Festival highlights of in-person and virtual programming
Editors’ Note: Thanks to Brooklyn’sown Blake Zidell and Associates, we offer our readers a rundown on virtual and live events available for the Brooklyn Book Festival. Highlights tonight ( September 28) include the brilliant cartoonist Kate Beaton ( Hark! A Vagrant), live at the Brooklyn Public Library’s main branch on Grand Army Plaza. On Friday (September 30 ) hear a dawn reading of Hart Crane’s poetry, read from canoes on the Gowanus Canal. These and much more. Read below and marvel, then attend.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Friday, September 30, 2022
MAKING MORE ‘FAMILY-FRIENDLY ADMISSIONS POLICY: New York City Schools Chancellor David C. Banks is making changes to admissions in New York City public schools, beginning in the 2023-2024 enrollment cycle, to make the processes more family-friendly, transparent and fair. Chancellor Banks also stated his commitment to authentically engaging with families and communities around increasing the types of programs and schools they desire, some as soon as the 2023-2024 school year.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Eugene Luntey, 101, former chair, CEO of Brooklyn Union Gas, remembered
Eugene “Gene” Luntey, former chair and CEO of Brooklyn Union Gas, former chair of Long Island University and a board member of numerous Brooklyn institutions, died on Sept. 8 at the age of 101, according to the Shelter Island (N.Y.) Reporter. For many years, since his retirement from...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
September 28: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1898, a Brooklyn Daily Eagle editorial said, “So far as the personnel of the Republican ticket is concerned, little or no exception can be taken to it. All of the candidates are men of excellent character and are respectively highly esteemed in the sections of the state from which they come. Colonel [Theodore] Roosevelt is too well known to render necessary extended reference to him. His ancestry is among the oldest and best in the state. He was born in New York City in 1858 and twenty-two years later graduated from Harvard University. His experience in public life has been considerable, having been a member of the Legislature, a United States civil service commissioner, president of the New York Police Board and Assistant Secretary of the Navy. His literary capacity is not meager, for he has written at least one work of historical value, his style being on a par with the vigor of his disposition. The Colonel wears glasses and his most striking physical characteristic is his teeth. He has written many articles descriptive of frontier life in the West which have contributed almost as much to his popularity as the part he played in the war.”
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
BQE repair plan panned by Windsor Terrace, Kensington residents
WINDSOR TERRACE — A plan to close much of the BQE during three weekends next year and divert traffic onto local streets has met with some real opposition in the Windsor Terrace and Kensington areas, published reports say. As the Brooklyn Eagle reported earlier this month, traffic from the...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
2022 was the worst year for heat-related ER visits since 2018
More New Yorkers visited the emergency room due to heat-related illnesses this past summer than in each of the previous three summers, an analysis by THE CITY found. This summer was also one of the hottest the city has seen in recent years, and included the first week-long heat wave since 2013 with temperatures hitting the mid-90s, which took place in July and elevated temperatures throughout August.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Women’s Bar Association will host scholarship fundraiser
The Brooklyn Women’s Bar Association has announced that it has established the Hon. Sylvia Hinds-Radix Law School Scholarship and it will host a fundraiser event to raise money for it on October 26 at 6:00 p.m. at Giando on the Water in Williamsburg. Justice Hinds-Radix is a past president...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Diocese appoints former NYPD detective to Office of Child Protection
The Most Reverend Robert Brennan, Bishop of Brooklyn, has announced the selection of Elizabeth Harris, a retired New York City Police Department Detective, to fill two critical roles in the Diocese of Brooklyn’s Office of Protection of Children and Young People – Victim Assistance Coordinator and 1722 Supervisor.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn taxi driver sues NYPD alleging retaliatory arrest inside his mosque
Ishtiaq Ahmed, a Pakistani-American taxi driver from Brooklyn, says his license was suspended and his livelihood interrupted after police framed him for an assault that never happened and arrested him inside of his mosque to get back at him for enforcing social distancing guidelines there. Less than three months after...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Adams, long advocate for vegan diets, gets a ‘win’ at city hospitals
On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Health and Hospitals CEO Dr. Mitchell H. Katz announced that plant-based meals are now the primary options at H+H/Lincoln, Metropolitan and Woodhull hospitals. The dinner program expanded upon hospitals’ existing plant-based lunch program initiated in March of this year. “Food...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Weekly community op-ed from Mayor Adams
Last week, the United Nations gathered in our city for the annual General Assembly, the first in-person Assembly in two years. I was honored to meet with leaders from all over globe to discuss the many issues we’re facing, from migration to economic recovery to climate change. These are issues that have no borders, and I want New Yorkers to know that our city and many others around the world are working together to make a difference.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Daniel Antonelli recognized for pro bono work during the pandemic
During the spring and summer of 2020, while New York City was still recovering from the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, lawyers in Brooklyn tried to figure out how they could help the situation. One of the ways that was developed at the time was a pro bono program...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Army Corps of Engineers releases details of long-awaited Coastal Resiliency Plan
The federal government wants to build a massive system of storm surge gates and seawalls to protect the New York harbor region from flooding and has put forth a much-delayed plan that would remake coastal areas from upper Manhattan down to Jamaica Bay. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Dyker Heights officials, residents call on city to fix outdated sewer
DYKER HEIGHTS — State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, Councilmember Justin Brannan, Community Board 10 District Manager Josephine Beckmann, and former U.S. Rep. Max Rose joined residents of 10th Avenue in Dyker Heights on Tuesday, urging the New York City Department of Environmental Protection to finally finish sewer repairs begun in FY1999.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Jaaskelainen and Sharks extend streaks
Junior striker Emil Jaaskelainen and the Long Island University men’s soccer club will both be riding impressive streaks into Thursday afternoon’s match against Sacred Heart in Brookville, N.Y. Jaaskelainen, making his bid for Northeast Conference Player of the Year honors after earning First Team All-NEC honors in 2021,...
