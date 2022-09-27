Read full article on original website
Web3 Data Platform Space and Time Secures $20M to Automate Business Logic
The strategic funding round was led by Microsoft’s M12 fund. Framework Ventures, Polygon, Hashkey and others also participated in the round. Funds will be used to accelerate engineering and product development. Web3 data platform, Space and Time, today announced that it has raised $20 million in a strategic funding...
Coral Raises $20M From FTX Ventures and Jump Crypto to Build Executable NFT Wallet
The strategic funding round was led by FTX Ventures and Jump Crypto. xNFTs are mini-programs that represent a portal to applications, games, or assets built on any chain. Backpack users can access all of their assets and decentralized apps natively in one place. Coral, the makers of Solana development framework,...
Illuvium Co-Founder Shares Plans for Interconnected Blockchain Games
Illuvium has an ambitious goal of building interconnected blockchain games. The web3 gaming developer is creating an interoperable gaming platform. The Interoperable Blockchain Game (IBG) will allow different gaming titles to share NFTs. Illuvium co-founder, Kieran Warwick has unveiled plans for an interoperable blockchain gaming model. Speaking to Cointelegraph at...
MetaMask Launches Beta Portfolio Dapp For Users to View All Their Assets Across Chains
The portfolio dApp is available to browser extension and mobile users. The portfolio aggregates accounts and assets across multiple chains. Users can add an offline wallet, hardware wallet or ENS domain to their watchlist. MetaMask today announced that it has launched a beta portfolio dApp that aggregates accounts and crypto...
Crypto Accounting Platform Tactic Raises $11M to Streamline Financial Operations in Web3
The oversubscribed round was led by FTX Ventures. Tactic presents information in an accounting-ready format that syncs to general ledger software such as QuickBooks. The platform works with existing custody solutions such as Coinbase and traditional financial software like QuickBooks. Web3 accounting platform, Tactic, today announced that it has raised...
PIXELYNX Taps Former Whatsapp Senior Technical Product Manager as VP of Ecosystems
Mendez will oversee internal partnerships and strategies across PIXELYNX’s various interoperable ecosystems. He was most recently senior technical product manager of Whatsapp. He also held the same role at Amazon Web Services. Music metaverse gaming platform, PIXELYNX, today announced the appointment of Chris Mendez to the newly created position...
AQUA Debuts Flagship Gaming Marketplace with $10M Investment from DIGITAL
AQUA has launched its flagship marketplace for web3 games. The web3 community platform also announced a $10 million investment from Steve Cohen-backed web3 venture fund DIGITAL. AQUA has already landed three partnerships including Gods Unchained and Guild of Guardians, which will be featured on the platform. AQUA has officially debuted...
Chainlink Unveils Staking Plans for Its Web3 Data Services
Chainlink has unveiled staking plans for web3 services. The blockchain data services provider wants to be the AWS of web3. Chainlink’s new scalable program will reduce the costs of putting oracle data and reports on-chain. Chainlink has launched staking plans for its web3 services platform. The blockchain data services...
DeFiance Capital’s Arthur Cheong Envisions a Play-to-Own Gaming Economy for Web3 Games
A new report by DeFiance Capital envisions the future of the gaming industry. The report identifies the weaknesses and strengths of current web3 games and what can be done to make them better. According to DeFiance Capital founder Arthur Cheong, a plat-to-own gaming mechanism could help onboard mainstream gamers to...
Eclipse Raises $15M in Pre-Seed and Seed Rounds for Customisable Rollups on Solana
Eclipse has raised $15 million in pre-seed and seed rounds to build a customisable Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). The $6M pre-seed round was led by Polchain with participation from Tribe Capital, Tabiya, Galileo, Polygon Ventures, and Accel. Tribe Capital and Tabiya co-led the $9M seed round and were joined by...
Konaimu Appoints Borsa Italia’s Former Head of Derivatives Markets as CEO
Nicolas Bertrand is the new CEO of Konaimu. He previously served as the head of derivatives markets and commodities at Italian stock exchange, Borsa Italia. Konaimu has been poaching TradFi exchange execs to its C-suite. Digital asset custodian, Konaimu, has appointed Nicolas Bertrand as its new CEO, Bloomberg first reported....
Polygon Making Big Moves in Web3 with High-Profile Partnerships and VC Plays
Quadrata has partnered with Polygon to integrate Web3 passport network. Starbucks launched NFT loyalty program on Polygon this month. Earlier this month, Polygon saw over $97 million in NFT volume in the past 30 days. Polygon has been making efforts to cement itself as one of Web3’s biggest industry players...
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Plans to Launch New Web3 Fund
The lead investor of the new Web3 fund is from the United Arab Emirates. O’Leary said there is a significant amount of interest in the UAE to invest in the Web3 space. He stated that JPMorgan Chase CEO feels threatened by how crypto is disrupting TradFi payments systems. Canadian...
Warner Music Group Partners with OpenSea to Give Select Artists Dedicated NFT Drop Pages
OpenSea is launching a new “drops” product with personalized storytelling on customized landing pages. WMG artists will be given early access to this new product to build their fan communities. The first collection is currently in development with Warner Records UK in collaboration with Web3 company, Probably Nothing.
HSBC Preps for Hong Kong 7s with Virtual Rugby Quests in The Sandbox
HSBC has launched virtual rugby quests on The Sandbox metaverse. The global banking giant is giving users an opportunity to experience and learn rugby in the metaverse ahead of Hong Kong Sevens. Players will have an opportunity to win free tickets to the tournament. HSBC has launched virtual rugby quests...
