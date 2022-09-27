ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
nftgators.com

Web3 Data Platform Space and Time Secures $20M to Automate Business Logic

The strategic funding round was led by Microsoft’s M12 fund. Framework Ventures, Polygon, Hashkey and others also participated in the round. Funds will be used to accelerate engineering and product development. Web3 data platform, Space and Time, today announced that it has raised $20 million in a strategic funding...
TECHNOLOGY
nftgators.com

Illuvium Co-Founder Shares Plans for Interconnected Blockchain Games

Illuvium has an ambitious goal of building interconnected blockchain games. The web3 gaming developer is creating an interoperable gaming platform. The Interoperable Blockchain Game (IBG) will allow different gaming titles to share NFTs. Illuvium co-founder, Kieran Warwick has unveiled plans for an interoperable blockchain gaming model. Speaking to Cointelegraph at...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domain Name#Censorship#Nft#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Technology#Crypto Domains#Okx Chain#Fiat#Dns#Svp Business Development#Asian
nftgators.com

Crypto Accounting Platform Tactic Raises $11M to Streamline Financial Operations in Web3

The oversubscribed round was led by FTX Ventures. Tactic presents information in an accounting-ready format that syncs to general ledger software such as QuickBooks. The platform works with existing custody solutions such as Coinbase and traditional financial software like QuickBooks. Web3 accounting platform, Tactic, today announced that it has raised...
SOFTWARE
nftgators.com

PIXELYNX Taps Former Whatsapp Senior Technical Product Manager as VP of Ecosystems

Mendez will oversee internal partnerships and strategies across PIXELYNX’s various interoperable ecosystems. He was most recently senior technical product manager of Whatsapp. He also held the same role at Amazon Web Services. Music metaverse gaming platform, PIXELYNX, today announced the appointment of Chris Mendez to the newly created position...
BUSINESS
nftgators.com

AQUA Debuts Flagship Gaming Marketplace with $10M Investment from DIGITAL

AQUA has launched its flagship marketplace for web3 games. The web3 community platform also announced a $10 million investment from Steve Cohen-backed web3 venture fund DIGITAL. AQUA has already landed three partnerships including Gods Unchained and Guild of Guardians, which will be featured on the platform. AQUA has officially debuted...
TECHNOLOGY
nftgators.com

Chainlink Unveils Staking Plans for Its Web3 Data Services

Chainlink has unveiled staking plans for web3 services. The blockchain data services provider wants to be the AWS of web3. Chainlink’s new scalable program will reduce the costs of putting oracle data and reports on-chain. Chainlink has launched staking plans for its web3 services platform. The blockchain data services...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
nftgators.com

Konaimu Appoints Borsa Italia’s Former Head of Derivatives Markets as CEO

Nicolas Bertrand is the new CEO of Konaimu. He previously served as the head of derivatives markets and commodities at Italian stock exchange, Borsa Italia. Konaimu has been poaching TradFi exchange execs to its C-suite. Digital asset custodian, Konaimu, has appointed Nicolas Bertrand as its new CEO, Bloomberg first reported....
BUSINESS
nftgators.com

Polygon Making Big Moves in Web3 with High-Profile Partnerships and VC Plays

Quadrata has partnered with Polygon to integrate Web3 passport network. Starbucks launched NFT loyalty program on Polygon this month. Earlier this month, Polygon saw over $97 million in NFT volume in the past 30 days. Polygon has been making efforts to cement itself as one of Web3’s biggest industry players...
BUSINESS
nftgators.com

Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Plans to Launch New Web3 Fund

The lead investor of the new Web3 fund is from the United Arab Emirates. O’Leary said there is a significant amount of interest in the UAE to invest in the Web3 space. He stated that JPMorgan Chase CEO feels threatened by how crypto is disrupting TradFi payments systems. Canadian...
MARKETS
nftgators.com

HSBC Preps for Hong Kong 7s with Virtual Rugby Quests in The Sandbox

HSBC has launched virtual rugby quests on The Sandbox metaverse. The global banking giant is giving users an opportunity to experience and learn rugby in the metaverse ahead of Hong Kong Sevens. Players will have an opportunity to win free tickets to the tournament. HSBC has launched virtual rugby quests...
SPORTS
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Uplevel founder Courtney Culmer receives $100K startup grant from Google

Courtney Culmer likes to tell the story of her having had two babies in 2020: Her daughter Callie and her Atlanta-based company Uplevel. Both have resulted in major impacts in her life. An online marketplace that connects businesses with communications professionals, Uplevel keeps Culmer as busy, if not more so, than raising little Callie does. […] The post Uplevel founder Courtney Culmer receives $100K startup grant from Google appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
WWD

Nécessaire Focuses on Growth After Latest Funding Round

Nécessaire is eyeing expansion — with a helping hand from another round of financing. The Los Angeles-based body-first brand founded by Randi Christiansen, a former marketing and strategy executive at The Estée Lauder Cos., and editorial veteran Nick Axelrod has received financing from Cavu Consumer Partners, although it did not disclose terms.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy