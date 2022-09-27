Nilou, The Soon-To-Be-Released 5-Star Hydro Character In Genshin Impact, Has Had A Meteoric Rise In Cosplay Popularity In The Week Preceding The 3.1 Update’s Release

Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Monster Hunter-Like Game Wild Hearts Trailer and Release Date Revealed
Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo today officially revealed Wild Hearts, which is described as "a new kind of hunting game featuring unique crafting mechanics." The new video game is set to release for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on February 17, 2023. Development on Wild Hearts is being handled by Omega Force, the same team responsible for the broad Warriors franchise, under the EA Originals label.
In The PC Version Of Spider-Man Remastered, Players Can Don Spider Costumes And Take Control Of Wolverine Or Venom Wolverine
In Spider-Man Remastered for PC, a fan-made version brings Wolverine into the fold. In addition, the Spider-Man game by Insomniac has been expanded to include other Marvel characters thanks to the efforts of the modding community. With the recent release of Spider-Man Remastered on PC, the game’s environment has been...
The Fortnite Crew Pack For October 2022 Has Been Unveiled In Anticipation Of Its Upcoming Release Below Are The October Benefits For The Fortnite Crew Subscription Service
Information about the October 2022 awards for Fortnite Crew members has leaked. Fortnite has a monthly subscription service called Fortnite Crew that costs $11.99 and grants access to exclusive goodies every month. A new Outfit, Back Bling, Glider, and Pickaxe are included in each month’s Fortnite Crew Pack for subscribers. In addition, Fortnite Crew members will earn a monthly stipend of 1,000 V-Bucks to use in the game’s Item Shop.
The Launch Of Fortnite Season 4: Paradise Also Includes The Release Of A New Battle Pass
The newest season of Fortnite has arrived, and it’s called Paradise. Epic Games released it today. As is customary at the start of a new season, Fortnite’s fourth season, or Chapter 3, includes a new Battle Pass and a slew of new cosmetic items that can be unlocked for the game’s signature battle royale mode. The fourth season will focus on the Chrome material that is encroaching on the island.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Goes Viral With Anya's Many Faces
One awesome Spy x Family cosplay has gone viral with fans by somehow capturing all of Anya Forger's wild faces seen in the seres so far! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series took over the world earlier this year when the anime adaptation made its official debut, and now the series is gearing up to come back for the second half of its episodes as part of the jam packed Fall 2022 anime schedule. That means we're going to be seeing a lot more of Anya and the rest of the Forger Family soon, and more of her hilarious faces.
ComicBook
Viral Marvel Cosplay Suits Up Sailor Moon Like Moon Knight
One awesome Marvel and anime fusion cosplay has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if Sailor Moon had suited up as Moon Knight instead! Sailor Moon is one of the biggest anime and manga franchises of all time as it has been running for well over 30 years at this point, and many of its biggest moments are often fondly remembered by fans everywhere. This is of course true for Usagi Tsukino's transformation into the Sailor Scout hero herself, and it's become so widespread that fans couldn't help but think of the hero during Moon Knight's initial series run on Disney+.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay is Ready for Mitsuri's Season 3 Return
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently gearing up for the third season of the anime hitting in the near future, and one cosplay is perfectly ready to see more of Mitsuri Kanroji in action in the next big arc! The second season of the anime wrapped up the events of the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series. Fans loved seeing how intense the fights got at the end of the season, but it's really only the tip of the iceburg as the fights in the manga only get even more fierce from this point on.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Shows Off Android 17 and 18
Dr. Gero's creations might have ultimately been responsible for his demise, but they remained a thorn in the Z-Fighters' side throughout the Android's saga's earliest stages. While 17 and 18 were able to ultimately survive the Cell Games, they eventually found themselves allies to Goku and company throughout Dragon Ball Super. Now, two cosplayers have once again returned to the early aesthetic when it comes to the villains that have changed sides like so many other Dragon Ball villains throughout the Shonen's history.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Brings Back Robin's Wano Attire
One Piece's anime is now tearing its way through the fights across Onigashima as the Wano Country arc continues, and one awesome cosplay is showing Nico Robin some major love by tapping into her makeover for the third act! While the manga release of the series has officially set the stage for the next major arc following Wano's events, the anime has reached a very critical point in that final battle for the fate of Onigashima and the country as a whole. In fact, the Straw Hats are still getting into their respective final fights for the war with the latest episodes.
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Cosplay Features Jotaro's Compact Conundrum
Netflix released the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean's second half earlier this month, with the latest episodes exploring Jolyne's fight directly against the villainous Pucci, the Green Dolphin Street Prison Priest who is looking to accomplish a goal set by deceased villain Dio Brando. While the conclusion has yet to be confirmed by Netflix when it comes to its release date, cosplayers are still taking the opportunity to celebrate the latest anime adventure featuring the Joestars, with one specifically focusing on Jotaro at his absolute weirdest.
Saints Row Character Builder Allows For A Wide Variety Of Customization Options, One User Specifically Wanted His Boss To Look Like A Marvel Superhero
Players tend to agree that Saints Row‘s character creator is the series’ best feature, thanks to its flexibility and ability to accommodate even the most outlandish of ideas. Character customization in Saints Row: The Third has been universally praised despite the game’s fair share of criticism and critique for its numerous faults and glitches.
The characters Of Kermit, Gonzo, Rizzo, Animal, And Janice From The Muppets Have Been Transformed Into Horrifying Bloodborne Creatures By A Fan Artist
A fan artist has turned several of the Muppets’ more lovable characters into bloodthirsty Bloodborne foes. Since Bloodborne’s release, the game’s dark and twisted gothic horror style has influenced innumerable fan artists. Some players attempt to re-create the game’s carefully created horrors, while others try to find humor in the game’s bleak setting.
A Brilliant Pokémon Fan Has Recently Developed Voltorb Sweeper, A Brand-New Minesweeper Fan Game Inspired By The Old Celadon Game Corner
Voltorb is the star of a new Minesweeper game that a Pokémon fan made for the Game Corner. Over the years, creative Pokémon players have made a lot of fan games, from minigames to long journeys through unofficial regions. Since generation 1, the Game Corner has been a...
Infinity Ward Has Confirmed That It Is Focusing On Changes To Address The Significant Gripes Players Have With Modern Warfare 2
To address a common gripe from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 community, developer Infinity Ward has confirmed changes to how lobbies disperse following each match. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s open beta is available now for download on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Initially, the beta...
The Release Of Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals Has Been Pushed To 2023
The release date of Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals has been pushed back to 2023. The company cited concerns about the game’s quality and further localization plans. We have yet to set a precise date or a window for the release of the Oxenfree sequel, although we now understand that it will be available to us at the earliest January 2023. An exact date has not been disclosed, nor do we have a release window.
Release Date And Content Of Diablo Immortal’s First Big Patch
Since the launch of Diablo Immortal in May, Blizzard has provided players with a constant supply of updates and expansions. That fresh material has been on the light side, but next week will bring the first substantial update to the game. Blizzard has announced in a new blog post that...
The EA Motive Studio Is Collaborating With Marvel To Create A Single-Player Iron Man Video Game
It seems like EA has kept up the pace of rumors and announcements about Marvel games, which has been a regular stream lately. Finally, the long-rumored collaboration between Marvel and EA’s Motive on an Iron Man video game has been verified as true, with the first official information being revealed.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Calls Upon the Mist Hashira Ahead of Season 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of anime's biggest franchises, and it is no wonder given its formidable cast. Tanjiro and Nezuko may be the stars of the show, but every slayer and Hashira we've met continues to build up the series. Of course, the anime will bring new fighters to center stage when season three drops and one of them will be the Mist Hashira himself. So of course, it was only a matter of time before one fan managed to nail Muichiro's look in a cosplay ahead of time.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2’s First Time User Experience is actually pretty helpful
Most people jumping into Overwatch 2 servers on Oct. 4 will be the game’s most avid fans, ready to finally throw down for an extended period of time without the limitations of a closed beta. Thinking in the long term, though, the developers have created an extensive First Time User Experience (FTUE) for players who will hop into the fray after launch.
