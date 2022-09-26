ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

famuathletics.com

Rattlers Look to Extend SWAC Winning Streak on the Road

FAMU (4-11) left the state of North Carolina with a clean sweep in victories over UNC Greensboro, Elon, and North Carolina A&T, two of which – UNCG and NCAT – captured straight-set decisions. The team is coming off a 3-0, SWAC-opening win at Bethune-Cookman; the decision captured FAMU's...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famuathletics.com

Brooke Lynn Watts Named SWAC Newcomer of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | Florida A&M volleyball has a student-athlete receive SWAC honors for the fourth consecutive week as Brooke Lynn Watts was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week. Watts was a significant contributor for the Rattlers in their sweep against Bethune-Cookman this past week of competition. She led the team with 15 total kills (five kills per set) during FAMU's 3-0 match win over the Wildcats.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famuathletics.com

Coach Bryan Houston Returns to FAMU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Bryan Houston, the husband of Rochelle Houston (FAMU's Director of Tennis), returns to Florida A&M University after pursuing his career in film. Born and raised in St. Petersburg, Florida, Bryan decided to further educate himself by attending Alabama State University and obtaining a bachelor's degree in theater arts. At Alabama State University, Houston was an All-American football player and ran track (100m, 200m, 4x100m relay). Being involved in sports aided in developing his passion for strength and conditioning.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Stranded Shrimp as Jax declares state of emergency for Hurricane Ian

The minor league ballclub has games in Virginia set through Wednesday. For most baseball teams, at the end of the year, you’re just playing out the final games and preparing for the offseason. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp —mathematically eliminated from the AAA Playoffs during their last homestand — are closing their season away with three games this week at the Norfolk Tides.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

News4JAX Super 10: Bishop Kenny, Bradford join the rankings this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also start picking up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Monster Ian’s track clarifies details for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – I’ll make this quick, Jacksonville will be impacted, but as we pounded on-air last night, the biggest threats will be for our Southern counties. Putnam, Flagler, Southern St. Johns, and Clay counties will take the brunt of Ian. Jacksonville, Duval County will see much greater impacts along area beaches, but if you live on the Northside or Westside, just a breezy/windy, rainy day coming your way on Thursday. Southside and Beaches will have much worse conditions, these will be highly disruptive conditions and you should avoid getting out of the house.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
duvalsports.com

Mid-Season Highlight: Ande King- LB, Ribault

Ribault High School- Ande King is the king of firsts on the First Coast. He’s the only player in the Gateway Conference to return a field goal attempt for a touchdown in 2021. And already in 2022, he’s the only player to record 2 blocked punts in a single game. The 6’1, 185 pound class of 2023 linebacker has been a playmaker on the field helping to guide the Trojans to a 3-2 record at the mid-way point.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk Low “FAMU” Allows You To Bragg Different

As NIKE, Inc. continues to show support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the Oregon-based conglomerate has stopped by Tallahassee, Fla. to present FAMU with its very own Nike Dunk Low. Clad in the school’s iconic orange and green colors, the newly-surfaced pair is laden with references to Florida Agricultural...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville stop of 'The Night Tour' with Maxwell, Fantasia, Joe rescheduled due to weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Maxwell, Fantasia, and Joe will be touching down in Jacksonville two days later than planned, but the show will go on. Concert producer, Fifth Degree Tours II, has made the decision to reschedule the Sept. 30 tour date of “The Night Tour” at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to Sunday, October 2, 2022 due to the safety of audience, bands, and venue crews.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
townandtourist.com

30 BEST Restaurants Jacksonville, FL (Steaks, Seafood, And More!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When it comes to food, Jacksonville has a lot to offer. From seafood to steakhouses, there’s something for everyone. With so many great restaurants to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to go.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

