Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
famuathletics.com
Rattlers Look to Extend SWAC Winning Streak on the Road
FAMU (4-11) left the state of North Carolina with a clean sweep in victories over UNC Greensboro, Elon, and North Carolina A&T, two of which – UNCG and NCAT – captured straight-set decisions. The team is coming off a 3-0, SWAC-opening win at Bethune-Cookman; the decision captured FAMU's...
famuathletics.com
Brooke Lynn Watts Named SWAC Newcomer of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | Florida A&M volleyball has a student-athlete receive SWAC honors for the fourth consecutive week as Brooke Lynn Watts was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week. Watts was a significant contributor for the Rattlers in their sweep against Bethune-Cookman this past week of competition. She led the team with 15 total kills (five kills per set) during FAMU's 3-0 match win over the Wildcats.
famuathletics.com
Coach Bryan Houston Returns to FAMU
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Bryan Houston, the husband of Rochelle Houston (FAMU's Director of Tennis), returns to Florida A&M University after pursuing his career in film. Born and raised in St. Petersburg, Florida, Bryan decided to further educate himself by attending Alabama State University and obtaining a bachelor's degree in theater arts. At Alabama State University, Houston was an All-American football player and ran track (100m, 200m, 4x100m relay). Being involved in sports aided in developing his passion for strength and conditioning.
Florida football: Eastern Washington coach doesn’t understand how hurricanes work
The Florida Gators moved Saturday’s contest against Eastern Washington back one day to Sunday out of caution for Hurricane Ian. During his press conference talking about the upcoming matchup against Florida football, Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best revealed he has zero clue how hurricane forecasting works. Florida football: Stand...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridapolitics.com
Stranded Shrimp as Jax declares state of emergency for Hurricane Ian
The minor league ballclub has games in Virginia set through Wednesday. For most baseball teams, at the end of the year, you’re just playing out the final games and preparing for the offseason. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp —mathematically eliminated from the AAA Playoffs during their last homestand — are closing their season away with three games this week at the Norfolk Tides.
News4Jax.com
News4JAX Super 10: Bishop Kenny, Bradford join the rankings this week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also start picking up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
News4Jax.com
Monster Ian’s track clarifies details for Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – I’ll make this quick, Jacksonville will be impacted, but as we pounded on-air last night, the biggest threats will be for our Southern counties. Putnam, Flagler, Southern St. Johns, and Clay counties will take the brunt of Ian. Jacksonville, Duval County will see much greater impacts along area beaches, but if you live on the Northside or Westside, just a breezy/windy, rainy day coming your way on Thursday. Southside and Beaches will have much worse conditions, these will be highly disruptive conditions and you should avoid getting out of the house.
duvalsports.com
Mid-Season Highlight: Ande King- LB, Ribault
Ribault High School- Ande King is the king of firsts on the First Coast. He’s the only player in the Gateway Conference to return a field goal attempt for a touchdown in 2021. And already in 2022, he’s the only player to record 2 blocked punts in a single game. The 6’1, 185 pound class of 2023 linebacker has been a playmaker on the field helping to guide the Trojans to a 3-2 record at the mid-way point.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk Low “FAMU” Allows You To Bragg Different
As NIKE, Inc. continues to show support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the Oregon-based conglomerate has stopped by Tallahassee, Fla. to present FAMU with its very own Nike Dunk Low. Clad in the school’s iconic orange and green colors, the newly-surfaced pair is laden with references to Florida Agricultural...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville beach communities on high alert as Hurricane Ian approaches, but some not worried
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville beaches communities are also on alert for the incoming storm. The City of Jacksonville Beach is under a state of emergency as of Monday night. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Tuesday Neptune and Atlantic Beaches won’t be far behind. The Jacksonville Beach mayor...
Thousands of customers without power along the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of customers are without power along the First Coast as Tropical Storm Ian makes its way across the state. The storm made landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane near Cayo Costa. The storm weakened to a Tropical Storm early Thursday morning. As of 7 a.m,...
County-by-county: Closures, cancellations ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel toward the First Coast, some city and county services may be discontinued. Additionally, the storm could have an impact on colleges, schools and after-school programs. Here's a list of closures and cancellations around the First Coast. *Scroll down for a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News4Jax.com
Atlantic, Jacksonville, Neptune beaches closed due to Hurricane Ian, Mayor Curry says
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry on Wednesday night moved to close all three beaches in Duval — Atlantic, Jacksonville and Neptune — until further notice due to Hurricane Ian. “I’ve been in constant contact with the Mayor’s of Atlantic, Neptune and Jacksonville Beach preparing for impacts from Hurricane Ian....
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville eyes flooding risk as Hurricane Ian collides with local nor’easter
Jacksonville is in a state of emergency, but anticipates dodging the hurricane's worst impacts. With Hurricane Ian set to make landfall in the southwest part of the state, Jacksonville will not order mandatory evacuations. But leaders urged caution on Wednesday evening all the same. Despite qualified local optimism that the...
First Coast News
Jacksonville stop of 'The Night Tour' with Maxwell, Fantasia, Joe rescheduled due to weather
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Maxwell, Fantasia, and Joe will be touching down in Jacksonville two days later than planned, but the show will go on. Concert producer, Fifth Degree Tours II, has made the decision to reschedule the Sept. 30 tour date of “The Night Tour” at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to Sunday, October 2, 2022 due to the safety of audience, bands, and venue crews.
News4Jax.com
All 11 Northeast Florida school districts closing due to Ian; Universities, other schools also closing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian gains strength and approaches Florida, school districts in Baker, Columbia and Putnam counties decided Monday to close schools later this week. By Tuesday, Duval, St. Johns, Nassau, Clay, Bradford, Alachua, Union and Flagler counties announced they would join them -- meaning all 11...
A mayor, reporter and Minnesotans walk into a Jacksonville Beach Waffle House during a hurricane...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A sign of Tropical Storm Ian's dwindling severity, one Jacksonville Beach Waffle House played host to some important and colorful characters Thursday morning. Reporter Matthew Torres spent time inside that Waffle House where the area's mayor, Christine Hoffman, gave a warning to all local residents...
First Coast News
Downed billboard in Jacksonville moved out of street by gentleman on bike
Credit: Younger Madison 7 years old. A gentleman got off his bike and moved it out of the street for us!
Appeal Rejected For Death Row Inmate In Murder Of FSU Student
The state Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an appeal by a Death Row inmate convicted in the 2010 murder of a Florida State University graduate student whose body was found in St. Johns County. Justices unanimously ruled against Quentin Marcus Truehill, one of three men
townandtourist.com
30 BEST Restaurants Jacksonville, FL (Steaks, Seafood, And More!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When it comes to food, Jacksonville has a lot to offer. From seafood to steakhouses, there’s something for everyone. With so many great restaurants to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to go.
Comments / 0