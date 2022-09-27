ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anamosa, IA

Comments / 0

Related
B100

This Is The Pumpkin Capital Of Iowa

It's that time of the year again when many of us get ready for Halloween by picking up some pumpkins. Even those who aren't a fan of the holiday can still enjoy the season and get a pumpkin or two. If you live in Iowa and want to truly find...
ANAMOSA, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
IOWA STATE
Q107.5

Proving Grounds Recreation Area: A Dubuque Outdoor Gem (PHOTOS)

Getting out to explore nature is essential to a healthy, happy, and efficient lifestyle; and Dubuque provides a load of amazing opportunities. I took the chance to head out with the family this weekend to an area we've never visited; Proving Grounds Recreation Area in Dubuque. This is the PERFECT...
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Anamosa, IA
State
Wisconsin State
City
Ryan, IA
Anamosa, IA
Government
Q107.5

Tour Dubuque’s Caffeine Hot Spots for National Coffee Day

September 29 is National Coffee Day, so let's visit some of Dubuque's top Coffee Hot Spots!. One of Dubuque's most excellent cafes and coffeehouses is located on "the Central Curve" at 1798 Central Avenue. Owner Ryan Dies started roasting coffee beans at 13 and has brought his passion to Dubuque...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Dubuque VNA Hosting Walk-In COVID-19 Clinics

If you are still interested in COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters, the Dubuque VNA is hosting a new series of walk-in clinics. The VNA is hosting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics for primary series and bivalent booster doses at its clinic at 660 Iowa Street in Dubuque. Primary series refers to the initial COVID-19 vaccine doses and the bivalent booster dose is a version of the COVID-19 vaccine that offers protection against the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron strain, which is now the predominant variant of the virus around the world. Appointments are not required.
DUBUQUE, IA
98.1 KHAK

A New BBQ Place is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids

NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids will soon be home to a new food vendor! CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is preparing to start serving up BBQ to hungry Eastern Iowans. CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is owned by Greg Stoll, who was also the owner of Skippy’s Custom Tile for 22-years. He told me he that he installed tile in the Cedar Rapids area until his body couldn’t do it anymore, and he's been trying to figure out what he wants to do next for the past three years. Greg and his family have been co-hosting neighborhood BBQs with their friends for around 20 years, trying out different recipes and styles, and now he's finally ready to bring some of his recipes to the public! He said, "my daughter Lily and I always thought we would like to have a restaurant together someday, so I hope that once she is done with high school and college she can come in and help me build this into something we can love for a long time."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
KCRG.com

Man rescued out of Cedar River

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:33 pm, Emergency crews were dispatched to the 12th Ave Bridge SW for a report of a man in the river. Crews arrived to find a middle-aged male who had fallen in the river and was unable to get out on his own. The male was able to make his way to a bridge piling and hold on until the arrival of help.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Muscatine insurance agent writes thriller crime novels

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Guest Bob Keig is a State Farm agent in his hometown of Muscatine. He has also written two novels filled with action, adventure, and family problems: Shadow of Descent and Shadow of Vendetta. And he writes under the pen name Robert Joseph. Find out more about the...
MUSCATINE, IA
Q107.5

Little Maquoketa River Mounds State Preserve (PHOTOS)

My wife and I love getting the kids out of the house for some adventuring and this is the perfect time of year to get in some hiking. Not too hot, not too cold. My wife uses this nifty little ap called AllTrails when we head out on a hike to track all the details, but it also helps us discover hidden gems just like the one we visited this weekend.
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Pumpkin#Parade#Gourd#The State Legislature#The Pumpkin Toss
Radio Iowa

Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery

A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Jefferson community pays tribute to Nelson Evans

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids lost a great football coach, mentor and former all-state player at Jefferson. Nelson Evans, an assistant for the J-Hawks, passed away unexpectedly. Former players, family and friends shared stories of Nelson. “He means a lot. He has impacted a lot of lives off...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Western Iowa Today

Cedar Rapids Superintendent Resigns While On Leave For Cancer Treatment

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The superintendent of the second-largest public school district in Iowa is undergoing treatment for cancer and has submitted her resignation. Fifty-one-year-old Noreen Bush, superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District, was diagnosed with cancer two and a half years ago. She went on medical leave last week and her resignation will be effective at the end of the school year. Bush says the decision will give her the opportunity to “zoom in and focus” on her health and her family. Bush started as superintendent in February of 2020, leading Cedar Rapids schools through a pandemic and the derecho that struck the community that August.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Q107.5

Q107.5

Dubuque, IA
771
Followers
2K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://myq1075.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy