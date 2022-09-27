Read full article on original website
Gov. Edwards announces $600 million HUD grant agreement for recovery
Today, September 29,2022, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
WDSU
Mayor LaToya Cantrell temporarily unable to use Wisner grant funds after court ruling
A civil court judge has sided with the New Orleans City Council, freezing the use of millions of dollars. Judge Kern Reese has temporarily stopped the use of all Wisner funds without court approval. Mayor LaToya Cantrell will be unable to use Wisner grant money. The original donation stated that...
WDSU
New Orleans district attorney, Marcus McNeil's family discuss murder conviction
The family of a fallen New Orleans police officer is reacting to the conviction of the man charged with murdering him. Darren Bridges was convicted Tuesday night of first-degree murder. Bridges shot and killed Officer Marcus McNeil on Oct. 13, 2017, while he was working in New Orleans East. Orleans...
Longtime New Orleans pastor charged with money laundering
According to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, 64-year-old Dr.Charles J. Southall III was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering.
WDSU
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell living in city-owned apartment, watchdog group questions if she pays rent
NEW ORLEANS — A new report from a watchdog group says that the New Orleans mayor is living in a city-owned apartment, and has been for months. According to the report by the Metropolitan Crime Commission, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been living in the Upper Pontalba apartments for several months.
“A wake up call”, Bridge City resident agrees with juvenile offenders move to Angola
One escapee reportedly carjacked and shot a man in Uptown New Orleans, back in July.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell possibly violating policy using city-owned apartment for personal use
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-month-long FOX 8 investigation finds New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is possibly breaking city policy and maybe even state law, spending much of her time at a city-owned apartment, possibly without paying rent. FOX 8 investigators spent weeks surveilling the Upper Pontalba apartment building and...
Watchdog group says Mayor Cantrell may be living rent free in city-owned apartment
NEW ORLEANS — The Metropolitan Crime Commission sent the New Orleans City Council a report Thursday requesting an investigation into Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s alleged use of a city-owned apartment in the French Quarter. The MCC report includes photographs of Cantrell going in and out of the apartment in...
L'Observateur
Federal agency sues Louisiana furniture seller for subjecting an African American employee to a hostile work environment
BATON ROUGE, La. – Affordable Rent-to-Own, LLC, doing business as Affordable Home. Furnishings, a furniture retailer and lessor in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, violated federal law when it. subjected an African American manager-in-training to a hostile work environment and then discharged. him in retaliation when he reported it, the U.S....
WDSU
Federal monitor suggests staffing issues could hurt NOPD's chances of complying with consent decree
NEW ORLEANS — The head federal monitor overseeing the New Orleans police in relation to their compliance with the federal consent decree suggests their understaffing could be an issue when it comes to ending the decree. Jonathan Aronie, the lead federal monitor, suggests that a lack of staffing is...
invisiblepeople.tv
Study Shows Informed Tenants Are More Successful When Fighting Eviction
When tenants know more about the legal proceedings surrounding the eviction process, they’re more likely to remain housed, according to a new study. Many tenants are unfamiliar with the legal proceedings involved with an eviction, which puts them at a distinct disadvantage. “During the legal eviction process, tenants tend...
WDSU
City attorney rules that Mayor Cantrell is considered an employee of the city, travel policy pertains
NEW ORLEANS — The city attorney has ruled that all elected officials, including the mayor, are deemed as city employees, and a policy of travel pertains. The policy says all employees cannot upgrade their flights to first class, even though Mayor Cantrell has admitted to doing so. If employees...
Is Mayor Cantrell living rent-free in city-owned French Quarter apartment?
The New Orleans Metropolitan Crime Commission is asking the City Council to look into claims that Mayor LaToya Cantrell is living for free in a city-owned apartment in the Upper Pontalba building on Jackson Square.
LSU Reveille
Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?
There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
Scoot: New cliffhanger in the saga of Mayor Cantrell!
With a long list of excuses, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has presented herself as an entitled politician who suffers from PES - politician entitlement syndrome.
Cantrell: 'I do not accept' New Orleans is murder capital
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell this morning rejected the notion that the city is leading the U.S. in homicides. The mayor did not elaborate on how she thinks the numbers are incorrect.
PANO head: Redeployment good, but more officers still needed
Police Association of New Orleans president Michael Glasser says despite the deployment, the NOPD hasn’t seen any real change in terms of the number of officers assigned to each district.
Newell Normand: It's time for Mayor Cantrell to try honesty
“You want to know what the magic potion is? I’m going to tell you what it is. The NOLA Coalition and the recall effort by nolatoya.org,” said Newell Normand.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to More than 5 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin, Cocaine, and Crack
Louisiana Man Sentenced to More than 5 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin, Cocaine, and Crack. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on September 22, 2022, Wyvonne Tyson, age 35, of New Orleans, Louisiana was sentenced by United States District Judge Eldon E. Fallon after previously pleading guilty to a drug offense.
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: Crime and Cantrell will hurt the city’s bottom line
Like many New Orleanians, I’ve been inundated with national and international news reports about New Orleans’ crime and Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s missteps. This week’s piece in the New York Post is only one of many recent examples. With New Orleans’ designation as “Murder Capital of the U.S.” and the lack of progress being made in reversing that trend, I expect those stories to become more frequent.
