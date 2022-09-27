ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

L'Observateur

Federal agency sues Louisiana furniture seller for subjecting an African American employee to a hostile work environment

BATON ROUGE, La. – Affordable Rent-to-Own, LLC, doing business as Affordable Home. Furnishings, a furniture retailer and lessor in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, violated federal law when it. subjected an African American manager-in-training to a hostile work environment and then discharged. him in retaliation when he reported it, the U.S....
BATON ROUGE, LA
invisiblepeople.tv

Study Shows Informed Tenants Are More Successful When Fighting Eviction

When tenants know more about the legal proceedings surrounding the eviction process, they’re more likely to remain housed, according to a new study. Many tenants are unfamiliar with the legal proceedings involved with an eviction, which puts them at a distinct disadvantage. “During the legal eviction process, tenants tend...
HOMELESS
LSU Reveille

Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?

There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to More than 5 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin, Cocaine, and Crack

Louisiana Man Sentenced to More than 5 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin, Cocaine, and Crack. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on September 22, 2022, Wyvonne Tyson, age 35, of New Orleans, Louisiana was sentenced by United States District Judge Eldon E. Fallon after previously pleading guilty to a drug offense.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Viewpoint: Crime and Cantrell will hurt the city’s bottom line

Like many New Orleanians, I’ve been inundated with national and international news reports about New Orleans’ crime and Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s missteps. This week’s piece in the New York Post is only one of many recent examples. With New Orleans’ designation as “Murder Capital of the U.S.” and the lack of progress being made in reversing that trend, I expect those stories to become more frequent.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

