Park City, UT

A Night at Ninth and Ninth at Nine

It’s around 9:15 in the evening on a Thursday, and I’m gearing up for a bike ride. I’m in my backyard with a couple of friends, ten blocks to the east of the 9th and 9th intersection that marks the starting point of the night’s activities. We’ve been preparing for the ride for an hour or two at this point, in a matter typical of most Thursday night regulars: a couple of cheap beers and an abundance of good vibes. The night grows darker and darker, and at 9:30 we decide it’s high time to mount up and head out. Ranging from thousand-dollar dual-shock hardcore mountain bikes to sixty-dollar beaters, our cavalry is more than ready to take on the night ahead – it’s not the bike but the rider, as they say. We charge down the hill towards the increasingly restless crowd gathering in the parking lot of Continental Cleaners, joining rank amongst the riders around 9:45. Tossing our bikes to the ground, my group fans out around the parking lot, searching for friends and drinks and making final preparations for the night ahead.
saltlakemagazine.com

Is The Utah Film Industry Getting A Second Act?

During the last legislative fight over tax incentives for Utah film productions, Kevin Costner tipped the scales by promising to shoot his forthcoming movie Horizon: An American Saga in the Beehive State if the Utah State Legislature sweetened the deal. The legislature bumped the tax incentive cap in the end, and Horizon began filming in Utah at the end of August. One can’t help but admire Costner’s play here. He’d already proved he meant business by moving production of Paramount’s Yellowstone from Utah to Montana after Yellowstone shot its first three seasons in Utah (reportedly bringing $80 million in local revenue).
‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Returns for a Brisk Walk Out of the Mormon Church

Oh! Feel that? There’s a nip in the air, which means it’s time to meet our friends for another wild and winding journey through the snow-capped mountains of Utah. And by “friends,” I obviously mean the housewives of Salt Lake City.Three seasons in, Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has already provided so much explosive drama that it makes the early seasons of other franchises look like a PBS Kids show. Well, except for our ladies over in Potomac. There’s something special in the water there, and I don’t mean the radioactive river.And yet, after a second season...
Toll for Skiers, Climbers: Utah Plans Paid-Only Access to Snowbird & Alta

The Utah Department of Transportation’s (UDOT) latest proposal in Little Cottonwood Canyon involves a toll on vehicles. This would eradicate free access to the canyon except by hike and bike. As UDOT’s gondola plan for access to Salt Lake City’s Snowbird and Alta ski resorts moves forward, the department...
Black Rifle Coffee sets sights on 4th North and Main, pending approval

One of Logan’s busiest intersections could become home to one of Utah’s most successful coffee companies if the company’s site plan is adapted to conform with the city’s zoning for the property. The proposed site is on the southeast corner on 400 North and Main Street,...
FanX celebrity adopts pup from Utah rescue organization

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — FanX celebrity Conor Leslie took a little bit of Utah with her after her recent appearance at the convention. Leslie — known for roles including Donna Troy in “Wonder Girl” and Trudy in “The Man in the High Castle” — adopted a 14-week-old mixed-breed puppy named Delores from Ruff Patch Rescue during the convention.
Utah musician moves to Los Angeles following TikTok success

NORTH SALT LAKE — The popular social networking app TikTok has made a sensation out of scrappy, 22-year-old Alayna Thompson, a musician from North Salt Lake whose recent success has led her to Los Angeles to pursue a dream. Thompson, known professionally as Alayna Grace, was posting to TikTok...
Name change coming to Intermountain Healthcare next year

SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare announced it will change its name to Intermountain Heath in 2023, on Sept. 27, 2022. The intent of the new name is to reflect an emphasis on keeping individuals healthy while providing top-notch medical care at its facilities. Intermountain has a mission of...
Astra Tower in Salt Lake City announces the closing of a $176 million construction loan

Salt Lake City —Affiliates of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., (“Cantor”) a leading global financial services firm and real assets investment company, and Silverstein Properties (“Silverstein”), a leading global full-service real estate development, investment, and management firm, announce the latest closing of construction financing for an investment by Cantor Silverstein Opportunity Zone Trust, Inc. (“CSOZ Trust”).
