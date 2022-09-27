Read full article on original website
Vail Resorts sends new Eagle and Silverlode lifts to Whistler Blackcomb
PARK CITY, Utah – Vail Resorts announced Wednesday in its earnings report that the new six- and eight-passenger lifts intended for Park City Mountain will now be sent to Whistler […]
UTA cutting several winter services to Park City including ski buses
UTAH — On September 28, Utah Transit Authority (UTA) announced that they will be cutting their services due to “staffing shortages and hiring challenges.” These service cuts include several routes […]
ksl.com
Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett cancels Salt Lake show, citing 'health issues'
SALT LAKE CITY — Representatives of legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett announced Tuesday that his Oct. 10 show scheduled at Vivint Arena is one of five shows that are now canceled as a result of "health issues," including a brief hospitalization. "Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the...
wasatchmag.com
A Night at Ninth and Ninth at Nine
It’s around 9:15 in the evening on a Thursday, and I’m gearing up for a bike ride. I’m in my backyard with a couple of friends, ten blocks to the east of the 9th and 9th intersection that marks the starting point of the night’s activities. We’ve been preparing for the ride for an hour or two at this point, in a matter typical of most Thursday night regulars: a couple of cheap beers and an abundance of good vibes. The night grows darker and darker, and at 9:30 we decide it’s high time to mount up and head out. Ranging from thousand-dollar dual-shock hardcore mountain bikes to sixty-dollar beaters, our cavalry is more than ready to take on the night ahead – it’s not the bike but the rider, as they say. We charge down the hill towards the increasingly restless crowd gathering in the parking lot of Continental Cleaners, joining rank amongst the riders around 9:45. Tossing our bikes to the ground, my group fans out around the parking lot, searching for friends and drinks and making final preparations for the night ahead.
saltlakemagazine.com
Is The Utah Film Industry Getting A Second Act?
During the last legislative fight over tax incentives for Utah film productions, Kevin Costner tipped the scales by promising to shoot his forthcoming movie Horizon: An American Saga in the Beehive State if the Utah State Legislature sweetened the deal. The legislature bumped the tax incentive cap in the end, and Horizon began filming in Utah at the end of August. One can’t help but admire Costner’s play here. He’d already proved he meant business by moving production of Paramount’s Yellowstone from Utah to Montana after Yellowstone shot its first three seasons in Utah (reportedly bringing $80 million in local revenue).
‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Returns for a Brisk Walk Out of the Mormon Church
Oh! Feel that? There’s a nip in the air, which means it’s time to meet our friends for another wild and winding journey through the snow-capped mountains of Utah. And by “friends,” I obviously mean the housewives of Salt Lake City.Three seasons in, Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has already provided so much explosive drama that it makes the early seasons of other franchises look like a PBS Kids show. Well, except for our ladies over in Potomac. There’s something special in the water there, and I don’t mean the radioactive river.And yet, after a second season...
gearjunkie.com
Toll for Skiers, Climbers: Utah Plans Paid-Only Access to Snowbird & Alta
The Utah Department of Transportation’s (UDOT) latest proposal in Little Cottonwood Canyon involves a toll on vehicles. This would eradicate free access to the canyon except by hike and bike. As UDOT’s gondola plan for access to Salt Lake City’s Snowbird and Alta ski resorts moves forward, the department...
Herald-Journal
Black Rifle Coffee sets sights on 4th North and Main, pending approval
One of Logan’s busiest intersections could become home to one of Utah’s most successful coffee companies if the company’s site plan is adapted to conform with the city’s zoning for the property. The proposed site is on the southeast corner on 400 North and Main Street,...
utahstories.com
The Legacy of The Man Who Photographed Women Wearing Body Paint in the Utah Desert
The human body has always been the most popular subject in contemporary art, and Utah artist, architect and photographer, Paul Butler, became famous for his remarkable nude figure drawings and photos of women wearing body paint. During photography and painting sessions, his female models often shared with him their insecurities...
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake City
Vietnamese noodle dishes or pho have become very popular among people who like to dine out on Asian food. There are many pho restaurants throughout the United States, including in the Salt Lake Valley of Utah.
These are the best — and worst — U.S. cities for country music
What are the best cities for country music in the U.S.? Nashville is the best city for country music fans. New York and Salt Lake City are good cities for country music fans. Which cities in the U.S. have the most country music concerts?
upr.org
Raft trips hit hard by the Grand Canyon’s largest recorded norovirus outbreak
Norovirus is a nasty stomach bug usually associated with cruise ships and restaurants. It can sicken people for days with gastrointestinal problems. The virus is so contagious that outbreaks can pop up in some unexpected places — like the Grand Canyon. Jacquie King, along with 14 friends, launched rafts...
Gephardt Daily
FanX celebrity adopts pup from Utah rescue organization
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — FanX celebrity Conor Leslie took a little bit of Utah with her after her recent appearance at the convention. Leslie — known for roles including Donna Troy in “Wonder Girl” and Trudy in “The Man in the High Castle” — adopted a 14-week-old mixed-breed puppy named Delores from Ruff Patch Rescue during the convention.
Utah football gets commitment from edge rusher at a powerhouse program
Jonah Lea’ea is a three-star prospect out of Bishop Gorman High in Nevada.
Some of the best Twitter reaction to the buff ref in the BYU-Utah State game
Referee Christian Watson got plenty of attention during the BYU Cougars-Utah State Aggies football game
ksl.com
Utah musician moves to Los Angeles following TikTok success
NORTH SALT LAKE — The popular social networking app TikTok has made a sensation out of scrappy, 22-year-old Alayna Thompson, a musician from North Salt Lake whose recent success has led her to Los Angeles to pursue a dream. Thompson, known professionally as Alayna Grace, was posting to TikTok...
ksl.com
Here's what BYU women's basketball will receive after canceled series with reigning champs
PROVO — The BYU women's basketball program was contracted to receive a six-figure lump sum after a home-and-home series was canceled nearly two months before the first game was scheduled to tip off, but the South Carolina women's basketball team disputes that number. The program led by first-year head...
kslnewsradio.com
Name change coming to Intermountain Healthcare next year
SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare announced it will change its name to Intermountain Heath in 2023, on Sept. 27, 2022. The intent of the new name is to reflect an emphasis on keeping individuals healthy while providing top-notch medical care at its facilities. Intermountain has a mission of...
8 activities you can do in between general conference sessions
October General Conference 2022, activities to do with your friends
utahbusiness.com
Astra Tower in Salt Lake City announces the closing of a $176 million construction loan
Salt Lake City —Affiliates of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., (“Cantor”) a leading global financial services firm and real assets investment company, and Silverstein Properties (“Silverstein”), a leading global full-service real estate development, investment, and management firm, announce the latest closing of construction financing for an investment by Cantor Silverstein Opportunity Zone Trust, Inc. (“CSOZ Trust”).
