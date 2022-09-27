ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Billy McDowell
3d ago

Is it not just amazing that gas prices are on the decline right here around midterm elections you would think they could have kept them low all year anyone is blind if they can't see whats going on you let those Democrats win & the price of gas will be twice what it was wait & see.

Patrick Reedy
2d ago

It's only a trick by Democrats, After the election gas will be $5.00 + per gallon, I would bet money on it. , It's called bait and switch game the Democrat play.

3 shots
2d ago

Already been told that propane will be 5to 6 dollars a gallon this winter by our distributor. Fill up now if you can.

WXII 12

Tracking Ian | North Carolina Live Skycams

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Elon University - Koury Business CenterNorth Carolina is bracing for Tropical Storm Ian as it tracks our way. Ian is expected to bring possible power outages and flooding to various parts of the state. Get the latest Severe Weather AlertsYou can track Ian with us by...
FLORIDA STATE
WFMY NEWS2

Putting your generator here can be deadly...

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Power outages are common during storms and folks turn to generators. Just recently, a 38-year-old High Point man was found dead in his home. He was using a generator inside and the carbon monoxide killed him. “Generators should never be used inside....an enclosed space, even if...
HIGH POINT, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

People urged to avoid unnecessary travel when Tropical System Ian hits North Carolina

RALEIGH – State transportation officials are urging people to avoid any unnecessary travel starting Friday, Sept. 30, into the weekend. “This storm could make travel treacherous in North Carolina,” N.C. Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette said. “Please monitor your local weather and if you don’t need to be on the roads, stay home.”
TRAFFIC
wkml.com

Weather Update: Ian Forecast for North Carolina as Of Thursday Morning

Hurricane Ian became Tropical Storm Ian overnight, as he worked his way slowly up the heart of Florida, on his way toward the Atlantic Ocean, with eyes on South Carolina and North Carolina. Coastal areas in North Carolina and South Carolina are now under Tropical Storm Warning at minimum, and...
FLORIDA STATE
WBTW News13

Small plane crashes in North Carolina; 2 hurt

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were hurt Wednesday in a plane crash at a private airstrip off County Home Road. Two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not known as of Wednesday evening. No deaths were reported. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the crash. […]
ACCIDENTS
FOX8 News

2 Triad cities rank among the worst for people with disabilities

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you look at data and data alone, two of the worst cities in the U.S. for dealing with people with disabilities are Greensboro and Winston-Salem – which aren’t much worse than the other largest cities in North Carolina. The data crunchers of WalletHub analyzed this issue, and their findings are […]
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

Moving right along: Sheetz leveled; store to be rebuilt from scratch

Workmen are continuing to clear the lot where Mebane’s Sheetz station used to stand, at 1237 Mebane Oaks Road just off I-85/40. The company had indicated it planned a “full remodel” of the location, but it is now clear that “remodeling” includes leveling the former store and rebuilding from scratch.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
corneliustoday.com

Ian, arriving sooner than expected, spawns cancellations, rescheduling

Sept. 29. [UPDATED] With Ian pushing up the coast faster than expected, the Lake Norman area will see higher winds today and rain more likely tomorrow, less so on Saturday. Ian, now a tropical storm off the coast of Georgia, is tracking toward the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Friday.
CORNELIUS, NC
WXII 12

Hurricane Ian | Live Florida Beach Cameras

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hurricane Ianis expected to bring catastrophic destruction and damage to Florida. Here's a list of Florida beach cameras where you can view as Hurricane Ian makes its way through Florida. More weather coverage: Closing and delays | Latest weather forecast | Post pictures to the uLocal...
FLORIDA STATE
kiss951.com

North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist

It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
caldwelljournal.com

North Carolina’s Price Gouging Law is in Effect

RALEIGH, NC (September 28, 2022) — Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that the price gouging law is in effect after Gov. Roy Cooper declared a statewide state of emergency in anticipation of Hurricane Ian reaching North Carolina. “We don’t yet know what kind of damage Hurricane Ian will...
ECONOMY
WXII 12

North Carolina Events canceled due to Hurricane Ian

N.C. — As we continue to follow the impact of Hurricane Ian, some events in North Carolina have been affected. Here is a list of changes in the coming days. The Zoo will be closed to the public on Fri, Sept. 30 and Sat., Oct. 1. Officials plan on...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro homeowners upset about wrong-way drivers

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Homeowners on West Cone Boulevard in Greensboro are noticing drivers traveling in the wrong direction down the one-way road. Jenipher Smith lives off the road and said one of the worst intersections for this problem is West Cone Boulevard at Lafayette Avenue. Smith said a lot of people are using this […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WCNC

State of Emergency declared for North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's governor has activated a State of Emergency in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Ian. Gov. Roy Cooper made the declaration Wednesday afternoon, officially setting state emergency plans into place. Part of the declaration includes waiving transportation rules to get fuel and critical supplies to impacted areas; aiding first responders and the agriculture industry, and fighting against price gouging.
ENVIRONMENT

