Billy McDowell
3d ago
Is it not just amazing that gas prices are on the decline right here around midterm elections you would think they could have kept them low all year anyone is blind if they can't see whats going on you let those Democrats win & the price of gas will be twice what it was wait & see.
11
Patrick Reedy
2d ago
It's only a trick by Democrats, After the election gas will be $5.00 + per gallon, I would bet money on it. , It's called bait and switch game the Democrat play.
7
3 shots
2d ago
Already been told that propane will be 5to 6 dollars a gallon this winter by our distributor. Fill up now if you can.
2
WXII 12
Tracking Ian | North Carolina Live Skycams
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Elon University - Koury Business CenterNorth Carolina is bracing for Tropical Storm Ian as it tracks our way. Ian is expected to bring possible power outages and flooding to various parts of the state. Get the latest Severe Weather AlertsYou can track Ian with us by...
Putting your generator here can be deadly...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Power outages are common during storms and folks turn to generators. Just recently, a 38-year-old High Point man was found dead in his home. He was using a generator inside and the carbon monoxide killed him. “Generators should never be used inside....an enclosed space, even if...
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
thecharlotteweekly.com
People urged to avoid unnecessary travel when Tropical System Ian hits North Carolina
RALEIGH – State transportation officials are urging people to avoid any unnecessary travel starting Friday, Sept. 30, into the weekend. “This storm could make travel treacherous in North Carolina,” N.C. Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette said. “Please monitor your local weather and if you don’t need to be on the roads, stay home.”
Where are the flood-prone areas of the Piedmont Triad? Here’s where to find out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With much of North Carolina now under a tropical storm warning for the remnants of Hurricane Ian, a significant amount of rain is expected. The forecast amounts vary across the Piedmont Triad, but generally they are between 3 inches and 6 inches. Those amounts can vary locally, which can cause flash […]
wkml.com
Weather Update: Ian Forecast for North Carolina as Of Thursday Morning
Hurricane Ian became Tropical Storm Ian overnight, as he worked his way slowly up the heart of Florida, on his way toward the Atlantic Ocean, with eyes on South Carolina and North Carolina. Coastal areas in North Carolina and South Carolina are now under Tropical Storm Warning at minimum, and...
Gov. Cooper urges North Carolinians to prepare for possibly ‘deadly’ storm
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Governor Roy Cooper held a news conference on Thursday afternoon with emergency officials after issuing a State of Emergency as Hurricane Ian approaches North Carolina. North Carolinians can expect heavy rain, possible flooding and tornadoes on Friday and Saturday from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. NC should see the most rain […]
cbs17
THE LIST: Ian closures, cancelations, and postponed events in the Triangle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several events across North Carolina and the Triangle are canceled or postponed this weekend because of Tropical Storm Ian. The former hurricane had weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall on the west coast of Florida as a major category 4 storm on Wednesday.
Chronicle
Tropical Storm Ian is making its way to North Carolina. Here’s what Duke can expect
Follow The Chronicle's live updates here for the most up to date information on Duke's preparation ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. Tropical Storm Ian may cause heavy rain and flooding starting Thursday night, but as of now Homecoming Weekend and Saturday's football game against Virginia will take place as scheduled.
Small plane crashes in North Carolina; 2 hurt
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were hurt Wednesday in a plane crash at a private airstrip off County Home Road. Two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not known as of Wednesday evening. No deaths were reported. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the crash. […]
North Carolina schools opt to close, alter Friday schedules due to arrival of Tropical Storm Ian
With Tropical Storm Ian expected to dump several inches of rain across North Carolina, some places are opting to close Friday.
2 Triad cities rank among the worst for people with disabilities
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you look at data and data alone, two of the worst cities in the U.S. for dealing with people with disabilities are Greensboro and Winston-Salem – which aren’t much worse than the other largest cities in North Carolina. The data crunchers of WalletHub analyzed this issue, and their findings are […]
alamancenews.com
Moving right along: Sheetz leveled; store to be rebuilt from scratch
Workmen are continuing to clear the lot where Mebane’s Sheetz station used to stand, at 1237 Mebane Oaks Road just off I-85/40. The company had indicated it planned a “full remodel” of the location, but it is now clear that “remodeling” includes leveling the former store and rebuilding from scratch.
corneliustoday.com
Ian, arriving sooner than expected, spawns cancellations, rescheduling
Sept. 29. [UPDATED] With Ian pushing up the coast faster than expected, the Lake Norman area will see higher winds today and rain more likely tomorrow, less so on Saturday. Ian, now a tropical storm off the coast of Georgia, is tracking toward the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Friday.
WXII 12
Hurricane Ian | Live Florida Beach Cameras
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hurricane Ianis expected to bring catastrophic destruction and damage to Florida. Here's a list of Florida beach cameras where you can view as Hurricane Ian makes its way through Florida. More weather coverage: Closing and delays | Latest weather forecast | Post pictures to the uLocal...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist
It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
caldwelljournal.com
North Carolina’s Price Gouging Law is in Effect
RALEIGH, NC (September 28, 2022) — Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that the price gouging law is in effect after Gov. Roy Cooper declared a statewide state of emergency in anticipation of Hurricane Ian reaching North Carolina. “We don’t yet know what kind of damage Hurricane Ian will...
WXII 12
North Carolina Events canceled due to Hurricane Ian
N.C. — As we continue to follow the impact of Hurricane Ian, some events in North Carolina have been affected. Here is a list of changes in the coming days. The Zoo will be closed to the public on Fri, Sept. 30 and Sat., Oct. 1. Officials plan on...
Greensboro homeowners upset about wrong-way drivers
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Homeowners on West Cone Boulevard in Greensboro are noticing drivers traveling in the wrong direction down the one-way road. Jenipher Smith lives off the road and said one of the worst intersections for this problem is West Cone Boulevard at Lafayette Avenue. Smith said a lot of people are using this […]
WCNC
State of Emergency declared for North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's governor has activated a State of Emergency in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Ian. Gov. Roy Cooper made the declaration Wednesday afternoon, officially setting state emergency plans into place. Part of the declaration includes waiving transportation rules to get fuel and critical supplies to impacted areas; aiding first responders and the agriculture industry, and fighting against price gouging.
