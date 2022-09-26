Amir Mostafavi always knew he would eventually open a South Block juice bar in his home of McLean. The McLean High School graduate worked at the now-defunct Box Office Video chain that was owned by his parents for about two decades. Those days of stocking shelves, having an encyclopedic knowledge of actors, and ordering hard-to-find movies for customers were his first lessons in entrepreneurship.

MCLEAN, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO