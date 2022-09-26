ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, VA

ffxnow.com

For owner Amir Mostafavi, South Block coming to McLean brings life “full circle”

Amir Mostafavi always knew he would eventually open a South Block juice bar in his home of McLean. The McLean High School graduate worked at the now-defunct Box Office Video chain that was owned by his parents for about two decades. Those days of stocking shelves, having an encyclopedic knowledge of actors, and ordering hard-to-find movies for customers were his first lessons in entrepreneurship.
MCLEAN, VA
ffxnow.com

Regional Tex-Mex chain is coming to Merrifield’s Gatehouse Plaza

A family-owned chain of Tex-Mex restaurants will soon add Merrifield to its roster of locations across the D.C. area. Guapo’s plans to take over the former Chevys Fresh Mex restaurant at 3052 Gate House Plaza, as the Washington Business Journal reported on Friday (Sept. 23). “We are looking to...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

Tolls on First Day of New I-66 Lanes Top $6 — “Washington-bound drivers paid an average of $6.10 during the Monday morning commute to use new Interstate 66 toll lanes from Gainesville to Centreville, according to the toll operator. The highest toll in the eastbound lanes was $6.50 at the peak of the commute, officials said.” [The Washington Post]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

NEW: Developer questions county’s handling of proposal for new Reston library

A developer that filed a competing proposal for a new Reston library and affordable housing is calling into question Fairfax County’s handling of an unsolicited proposal it received for a new library near the same site. Developer Norton Scott says the county mishandled the solicitation process after developer Foulger-Pratt...
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

Alcorn shuts door on possibility of redeveloping Reston National Golf Course

Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn reaffirmed his commitment yesterday (Monday) to oppose the development of Reston National Golf Course. Alcorn said he will not support Weller Development Co. and War Horse Cities’ effort to change the county’s comprehensive plan to redevelop the golf course. His public statement...
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

County seeks $5M for multi-year effort to update voting machines

Early voting for the next general election has just gotten underway, but Fairfax County’s elections staff is already planning for next year and beyond. The county’s Office of Elections has requested $5 million to launch a multi-year rollout of new, updated voting machines as part of a $190 million spending package carried over from fiscal year 2022, which ended on June 30.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Serial armed robber convicted for role in Herndon robberies

An Alexandria man was convicted earlier this month in connection with a series of armed gas station and convenience store robberies in Herndon. Rashawn Perkins, 28, allegedly wore a ski mask and used a firearm during four robberies over five weeks, according to court documents. “The evidence established that Perkins...
HERNDON, VA
ffxnow.com

Reston’s Halley Rise development to feature new urban farm, fall festival

Halley Rise — a major mixed use development at the door of the Reston Town Center Metro station — will debut its inaugural Halley Rise Fall Festival on Oct. 22. The event, which includes live music, food and activities, also kicks off the introduction of the Farm at Halley Rise, an urban farm by Up Top Acres that grows food and donates products to organizations that work to reduce food insecurity.
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

Surveys give Fairfax County mostly high marks for Covid response

There were undeniably hiccups along the way, but Fairfax County’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic earned an overall positive assessment from community surveys conducted this summer. A general community survey issued in June received 2,148 responses, representing just a fraction of the county’s over 1.1 million residents. However,...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Metro unveils new map with addition of Silver Line extension

Metro has officially debuted changes to its 2019 map of the rail system. This past Friday (Sept. 23), Metrorail began rolling out the new maps — which feature the Silver Line extension and stations with new name — to its stations, trains and transit centers. As first reported...
HERNDON, VA
ffxnow.com

FCPD: Rose Hill man charged with murder after father found dead

An 82-year-old man died in Rose Hill yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) after an apparent assault by his son, Fairfax County police say. Samy Hassanein, 36, was arrested overnight and has now been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father, Talat Hassanein, the Fairfax County Police Department announced this morning (Wednesday).
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

