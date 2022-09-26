Read full article on original website
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
For owner Amir Mostafavi, South Block coming to McLean brings life “full circle”
Amir Mostafavi always knew he would eventually open a South Block juice bar in his home of McLean. The McLean High School graduate worked at the now-defunct Box Office Video chain that was owned by his parents for about two decades. Those days of stocking shelves, having an encyclopedic knowledge of actors, and ordering hard-to-find movies for customers were his first lessons in entrepreneurship.
Regional Tex-Mex chain is coming to Merrifield’s Gatehouse Plaza
A family-owned chain of Tex-Mex restaurants will soon add Merrifield to its roster of locations across the D.C. area. Guapo’s plans to take over the former Chevys Fresh Mex restaurant at 3052 Gate House Plaza, as the Washington Business Journal reported on Friday (Sept. 23). “We are looking to...
Morning Notes
Tolls on First Day of New I-66 Lanes Top $6 — “Washington-bound drivers paid an average of $6.10 during the Monday morning commute to use new Interstate 66 toll lanes from Gainesville to Centreville, according to the toll operator. The highest toll in the eastbound lanes was $6.50 at the peak of the commute, officials said.” [The Washington Post]
NEW: Developer questions county’s handling of proposal for new Reston library
A developer that filed a competing proposal for a new Reston library and affordable housing is calling into question Fairfax County’s handling of an unsolicited proposal it received for a new library near the same site. Developer Norton Scott says the county mishandled the solicitation process after developer Foulger-Pratt...
Alcorn shuts door on possibility of redeveloping Reston National Golf Course
Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn reaffirmed his commitment yesterday (Monday) to oppose the development of Reston National Golf Course. Alcorn said he will not support Weller Development Co. and War Horse Cities’ effort to change the county’s comprehensive plan to redevelop the golf course. His public statement...
County seeks $5M for multi-year effort to update voting machines
Early voting for the next general election has just gotten underway, but Fairfax County’s elections staff is already planning for next year and beyond. The county’s Office of Elections has requested $5 million to launch a multi-year rollout of new, updated voting machines as part of a $190 million spending package carried over from fiscal year 2022, which ended on June 30.
Serial armed robber convicted for role in Herndon robberies
An Alexandria man was convicted earlier this month in connection with a series of armed gas station and convenience store robberies in Herndon. Rashawn Perkins, 28, allegedly wore a ski mask and used a firearm during four robberies over five weeks, according to court documents. “The evidence established that Perkins...
West Falls Church development plans will require major Metro parking cuts
Metro anticipates reducing the parking capacity at its West Falls Church station by over 700 spaces in order to accommodate a planned redevelopment of the property between I-66 and Haycock Road. Under review by Fairfax County, the project would replace the Metro station’s surface parking lots with 24 acres of...
Reston’s Halley Rise development to feature new urban farm, fall festival
Halley Rise — a major mixed use development at the door of the Reston Town Center Metro station — will debut its inaugural Halley Rise Fall Festival on Oct. 22. The event, which includes live music, food and activities, also kicks off the introduction of the Farm at Halley Rise, an urban farm by Up Top Acres that grows food and donates products to organizations that work to reduce food insecurity.
Surveys give Fairfax County mostly high marks for Covid response
There were undeniably hiccups along the way, but Fairfax County’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic earned an overall positive assessment from community surveys conducted this summer. A general community survey issued in June received 2,148 responses, representing just a fraction of the county’s over 1.1 million residents. However,...
Metro unveils new map with addition of Silver Line extension
Metro has officially debuted changes to its 2019 map of the rail system. This past Friday (Sept. 23), Metrorail began rolling out the new maps — which feature the Silver Line extension and stations with new name — to its stations, trains and transit centers. As first reported...
Remains found in Tysons identified as teen who disappeared 47 years ago
Human remains discovered by a drainage ditch in Tysons over two decades ago have been linked to a teen who went missing back in 1975, Fairfax County police announced today (Monday). With help from the private forensics lab Othram Inc., cold case detectives have identified the remains found behind the...
FCPD: Rose Hill man charged with murder after father found dead
An 82-year-old man died in Rose Hill yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) after an apparent assault by his son, Fairfax County police say. Samy Hassanein, 36, was arrested overnight and has now been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father, Talat Hassanein, the Fairfax County Police Department announced this morning (Wednesday).
